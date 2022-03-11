Golf NSW Launches Flood Relief Fund

Through the NSW Golf Foundation and the Australian Sports Foundation, Golf NSW has established the Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund to help clubs in the golfing community get back on their feet following the devastating floods that have ripped through New South Wales.

The efforts to thwart rising waters was impossible for many clubs and has left many with considerable cleanup expenses.

Mr Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said witnessing the widespread damage suffered by so many clubs across the State was a sobering experience.

“It is humbling to hear of the efforts of so many staff and members in our family of clubs trying their hardest to protect vital assets without putting themselves or others at risk.”

“Sadly, with the water now receding, the task of cleanup begins and with the doors of many places unable to be opened, the task becomes all the more difficult.”

To assist golf clubs in NSW with the recovery and rebuilding process, the Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund will provide resources directly to affected clubs. The NSW Golf Foundation has contributed $100,000 to the fund to launch this initiative.

The Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund is an opportunity for clubs to assist others in the State’s golfing community.

Golf NSW is asking Clubs to consider raising funds to assist others and donating via the Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund.

Individuals can also directly contribute to the Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund. Any donations will be tax deductible.

Likewise, industry stakeholders can also donate directly to the Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund.

Financial contributions are being collected through the Golf NSW Website in conjunction with the Australian Sports Foundation (ASF). A link to the donation page has been set up expressly for this purpose.

Like the Golf NSW Bushfire Relief Fund, every dollar donated to the Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund will be used to assist affected golf clubs impacted by the disaster.

“Any funds directed to the Golf NSW Flood Relief Fund will be greatly appreciated,” Mr Fraser said.

CLICK TO DONATE TO GOLF NSW CLUB RELIEF FUND

Source: David Tease, Golf NSW