How to follow the TPS Hunter Valley: Live TV Times

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia has returned to the Hunter Valley for the first time in 11 years with the inaugural TPS Hunter Valley, hosted by Jan Stephenson and Peter O’Malley, underway at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort and Country Club.

The rain that has lashed the region forced a one day delayed start with the first competitors teeing off at 7.30am on Friday morning.

Gippsland Super 6 champion Jack Thompson teed off in one of the marquee groups along with Chris Wood and amateur Kelsey Bennett, followed by Aussie legend Peter Lonard, Deyen Lawson and young amateur Kam Dunemann.

From 7.40am the 10th tee featured leading Order of Merit contenders such as Jed Morgan, Louis Dobbelaar, Anthony Quayle and Dimi Papadatos with host Peter O’Malley commencing his round from 8.20am beside Steven Jeffress and Stephanie Na.

Back on home soil for the first time in two years, Newcastle’s own Nick Flanagan was paired with Scott Arnold and Kristalle Blum and will commence his first round at 12.35pm, TPS Sydney winner Jarryd Felton, Michael Sim and Ayaka Sugihara to follow in the group behind.

The delayed start means the TPS Hunter Valley will be a 54 hole event, with the final round on Sunday.

TPS Hunter Valley Live TV Coverage

You’ll be able to catch the action of the second and third rounds across the weekend with a live broadcast Foxtel (Channel 503), Kayo Freebies and Sky Sport New Zealand.

Times (AEDT)

Round 2: Saturday, March 11th

2.30pm – 5.30pm (LIVE)

Round 3: Sunday, March 12th

12.30pm – 5.30pm

Live Scoring

For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au.

Social Media

Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia and @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #TPSHunterValley

Public Spectators

Entry to spectators is free all three days.