How to follow the TPS Hunter Valley: Live TV Times

The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia has returned to the Hunter Valley for the first time in 11 years with the inaugural TPS Hunter Valley, hosted by Jan Stephenson and Peter O’Malley, underway at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort and Country Club.
The rain that has lashed the region forced a one day delayed start with the first competitors teeing off at 7.30am on Friday morning.
Gippsland Super 6 champion Jack Thompson teed off in one of the marquee groups along with Chris Wood and amateur Kelsey Bennett, followed by Aussie legend Peter Lonard, Deyen Lawson and young amateur Kam Dunemann.
From 7.40am the 10th tee featured leading Order of Merit contenders such as Jed Morgan, Louis Dobbelaar, Anthony Quayle and Dimi Papadatos with host Peter O’Malley commencing his round from 8.20am beside Steven Jeffress and Stephanie Na.
Back on home soil for the first time in two years, Newcastle’s own Nick Flanagan was paired with Scott Arnold and Kristalle Blum and will commence his first round at 12.35pm, TPS Sydney winner Jarryd Felton, Michael Sim and Ayaka Sugihara to follow in the group behind.
The delayed start means the TPS Hunter Valley will be a 54 hole event, with the final round on Sunday.
TPS Hunter Valley Live TV Coverage
You’ll be able to catch the action of the second and third rounds across the weekend with a live broadcast Foxtel (Channel 503), Kayo Freebies and Sky Sport New Zealand.
Times (AEDT)
Round 2: Saturday, March 11th
2.30pm – 5.30pm (LIVE)
Round 3: Sunday, March 12th
12.30pm – 5.30pm
Live Scoring
For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au.
Social Media
Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.
Instagram: @pgatouraus
Twitter: @PGAofAustralia
Facebook: @PGAofAustralia and @PGATourAus
Official hashtag: #TPSHunterValley
Public Spectators
Entry to spectators is free all three days.
Featured groups for #TPSHunterValley at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort.
Tee times: https://t.co/mWP9Q3G1gx#WebexPlayersSeries pic.twitter.com/PPEs1WaxRV
— #TPSHunterValley | PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 10, 2022