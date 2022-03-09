Entries open for 2022 NSW Veteran Golfers 54 Hole Men’s Strokeplay and Women’s Stableford Championships in Dubbo

The NSW Veteran Golfers Association will be holding the 2022 54 Hole Men’s Strokeplay Championship in conjunction with the Women’s 54 Hole Stableford Championship at Dubbo Golf Club from 31st October to 3rd November.

The popular annual event has not been held for two years due to Covid and the Dubbo staging will be the 27th edition of the Men’s Strokeplay Championship.

For the men’s 54 hole championship there will be three handicap divisions and also three age divisions with the top male competitors battling it out off scratch for the Des Coady Shield. There will also be daily 18 hole events and prizes.

It will be a similar setup for the Women’s 54 hole Stableford Championship with up to three handicap divisions depending on the number of entries. There will be no age divisions but there will also be 18 hole daily events.

To be eligible male and female players must be members of the NSWVGA and have attained the age of 55. Non members can join the NSWVGA by paying $5 when competing the entry form.

Melbourne Cup Week

Play in both events will be on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Melbourne Cup will be run on the Tuesday, which will officially be designated a ‘rest’ day, however there will be an optional 9 hole event at the course with an optional Cup Day Lunch.

Further Details

Greens fees for the 3 days will be just $75 with a number of added options available, including the Thursday Presentation Dinner.

Download poster

Download editable entry form