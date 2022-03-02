Titleist Introduces New TruFeel Golf Ball – a good mid-price option for older golfers

Already the softest golf ball in the Titleist golf ball family, the new TruFeel has been re-designed for more distance than ever before in combination with even softer greenside feel. The ‘best-in-class quality and consistency’ 2022 edition TruFeel are now available in Australian golf shops at a palatable price.
Titleist Golf Ball R&D say they were able to deliver the latest enhancements by engineering a larger and faster core along with high-performance aerodynamics to deliver longer distance. A thinner, reformulated TruFlex cover provides the improved feel and control for shots around the green.
“The new 1.600” core is very large for such a soft golf ball,” said Mike Madson, Director of Aerodynamics and Research Engineering, Titleist. “By adding more fast rubber to the golf ball, we add more speed for distance, but we also needed to balance the increased core size by reformulating a slightly thinner cover. The result is softer feel, and similar spin with more speed for longer distance.”
TruFeel PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY
Titleist TruFeel delivers best-in-class performance through the most advanced low compression design and manufacturing technologies:
- NEW Larger (1.600”), Faster and Low Compression TruTouch Core generates low spin for long distance.
- NEW, Thinner Reformulated TruFlex Cover is a proprietary Titleist formulation designed for very soft feel and excellent greenside control.
- Spherically-Tiled 376 Tetrahedral Dimple Design features a symmetrically optimized pattern to enhance long game distance.
SIDESTAMP ALIGNMENT
The TruFeel continues to utilize an alignment aid-type sidestamp, providing golfers the option for easy alignment without having to mark a line on the ball. The design was inspired by the most popular alignment aid available through the My Titleist customizer on Titleist.com since alignment options debuted in February 2018.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
SRP Australia $36.95/dozen – New Zealand $44.95| TruFeel is offered in both White and High Optic Yellow, and are now available in golf shops worldwide. Matte Red golf balls will be available beginning October 1, 2022.