Titleist Introduces New TruFeel Golf Ball – a good mid-price option for older golfers

Already the softest golf ball in the Titleist golf ball family, the new TruFeel has been re-designed for more distance than ever before in combination with even softer greenside feel. The ‘best-in-class quality and consistency’ 2022 edition TruFeel are now available in Australian golf shops at a palatable price. Titleist Golf Ball R&D say they were able to deliver the latest enhancements by engineering a larger and faster core along with high-performance aerodynamics to deliver longer distance. A thinner, reformulated TruFlex cover provides the improved feel and control for shots around the green.

“The TruFeel golfer is primarily focused on long and soft, but also seeks overall performance,” said Frederick Waddell, Director of Golf Ball Product Management, Titleist. “That is where TruFeel stands out in its category, where the golfer doesn’t have to sacrifice performance and can trust the quality and consistency of Titleist.”

Every TruFeel golf ball is made at Titleist Ball Plant 2 in Greater New Bedford, Mass., to ensure the most consistent performance, quality and feel – from ball to ball and dozen to dozen.

“The new 1.600” core is very large for such a soft golf ball,” said Mike Madson, Director of Aerodynamics and Research Engineering, Titleist. “By adding more fast rubber to the golf ball, we add more speed for distance, but we also needed to balance the increased core size by reformulating a slightly thinner cover. The result is softer feel, and similar spin with more speed for longer distance.”