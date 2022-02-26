GolfSpace: Sydney’s new state-of-the-art “Indoor Golf Club”

GolfSpace is a new state-of-the-art “indoor golf club” in the heart of Sydney that not only boasts the latest golf practice and playing technology, an “architecturally designed” bar and café stocked with boutique beers, wines and a range of snacks, but a team of real live PGA golf coaches to help beginners and experienced golfers with their games as well.

GolfSpace says it is completely reinventing the golf club experience people have come to expect and offers the perfect location to learn, to play golf, and to catch up with friends for a post-round analysis.

Located in Alexandria, GolfSpace has already attracted a membership base of almost 1000 people.

The centre was founded on the belief that there is an easier and more efficient way to learn and play golf. The welcoming and inclusive club provides everyone from first-timers to experienced golfers access to better solutions to improve their game, more on-course practice time, and pro-level insights from their team of PGA pro’s.

Founder, Dean Dewhirst explains that unlike a driving range or traditional on-course golf lesson, GolfSpace provides a unique way to develop your complete game.

“We know the majority of people spend their time at the driving range or lessons hitting balls aimlessly into the sunset, with no feedback about how they’re doing or where it’s really going,” Dewhirst says. “At GolfSpace, we’ve created a unique, welcoming and social golf club experience that combines a team of experts and the latest tech to hone your whole game, not just your swing.”

Over 1550 square metres, GolfSpace features twelve TrackMan golf simulator bays, Australia’s first PuttView augmented reality putting green, and a unique 35 metre Wedge Calibration Zone. The technology redefines what can be achieved in a simulator environment and makes it possible to play 18-holes at more than 140 of the world’s top courses, including Pebble Beach, St Andrews and PGA National, in 1-hour instead of the

typical 4 to 5-hours on-course.

The high-tech experience provides a smorgasbord of instant feedback for players and their coaches to implement real-time improvements and to play for the sheer, unadulterated enjoyment of the game.

Emma Ash, PGA golf pro at GolfSpace believes creating welcoming and inclusive spaces is the key to encouraging more people to enjoy the game of golf.

“Anyone can play golf, but we know it can be a daunting sport and difficult for people to get time on a course. Learning in a virtual environment removes the fear for beginners and makes it easier for everyone to build their confidence and knowledge of the game,” Ash says. “This is why GolfSpace has created a supportive and encouraging space and offer a levelling-up approach to learning that provides a framework to measure your progress and help you grow as a golfer.”

GolfSpace offers ‘pay-as-you-go’ social memberships, or unlimited packages with complimentary use of all facilities, plus a choice of coaching packs and programs through the GolfSpace Academy.

GolfSpace uses 100% green energy and is committed to equal enjoyment of the indoor and outdoor game. GolfSpace aims to grow overall participation in golf and is partnered with The Australian PGA, Golf NSW and Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

To find out more about GolfSpace, including pricing, visit https://www.golfspace.com.au