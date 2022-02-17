A Flat Left Wrist? Magic for your golf swing

WE quite like golf teacher Tom Saguto’s humorous and irreverent take on teaching the golf swing, and we certainly have to agree with one of his central tenets: “Life is too short to play bad golf”.

Much better, he says, to follow to two simple tips in this golf swing video and “Enjoy a nice vacation in the middle of the fairway”.

Many a golf pro would agree that a flat left wrist is key to being super consistent with your golf swing and ball flight.

Saguto and his “body friendly” golf teaching are apparently becoming increasingly popular online, particularly with the over 50’s brigade, but as always, if yo sign up to any extended lesson programs or whatever that is entirely your decision.