How to follow the new Webex Players Series TPS Murray River event at Cobram Barooga Golf Club: TV Times

The first of two new tournaments in this season’s Webex Players Series, TPS Murray River has drawn a stellar field of men and women to Cobram Barooga Golf Club for an event that carries extra significance for the way it will honour Jarrod Lyle’s legacy.

Fresh from their Vic Open triumphs Hannah Green and Dimi Papadatos will back up at Cobram-Barooga chasing maiden Webex Players Series wins, Green and WPGA stars like Whitney Hillier, rookie professionals Grace Kim and Cassie Porter and amateur stars Kirsten Rudgeley and Momoka Kobori will be striving to become the first female winner of a TPS event.

In addition to Papadatos, the men’s contingent includes recent winners Anthony Quayle (Queensland PGA), Jed Morgan (Australian PGA) and Jack Thompson (Gippsland Super 6), Australian golf legend Peter Lonard and proven champions such as Matthew Griffin, Brett Rumford, Bryden Macpherson and Zach Murray.



Off the course, TPS Murray River is in memory of Jarrod Lyle who passed away in August 2018, weeks away from his 37th birthday. Entry to TPS Murray River is via gold coin donation to Challenge, supporting kids with cancer, along with various fund-raising initiatives for Challenge.

Event overview:

TPS Murray River is an event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour schedule with both men and women competing in the same field for the same prize purse and one trophy. Total prize money is $200k.

The Webex Player Series also looks to the future of amateur golf by including juniors to the weekend play to rub shoulders with the best of the best.

The Players Series’ primary goal is to provide quality playing opportunities and genuine pathways for Australia’s next generation of male and female professionals that complement the existing events on both tours.

Event schedule & information

Thursday 17th – Sunday 20th February 2022

Cobram Barooga OLD Course

Opening tee times from 7:15am AEDT

TV Guide

The event will be televised across Saturday and Sunday on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia. Times in AEDT, check your guide for local times.

Round 3: Saturday 12 Feb: 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Round 4: Sunday 13 Feb: 12:30pm – 5.30pm

