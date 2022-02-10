Australian Senior Amateur Golf Wrap: February 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including the back-to-back winner of the Tasmanian Senior Amateur Championship.

NATIONAL

Walker wins in a play off to take back to back Tasmanian Senior Amateur titles

Day 1

Launceston Golf Club’s Shayne Walker led the 2022 Tasmanian Senior Amateur Golf Championship following the first round. Walker, the defending champion in the men’s event, shot an opening score of two-under-par 69 around the Mowbray course to lead a trio of competitors on even-par. Local member Terence Clark, David McClelland from New South Wales and Queensland’s Stephen Deane all retuned rounds of 71 to be tied for second. Queensland’s Ian Frost and Brad Dowling round out the top five in equal fourth place on one-over-par.

Day 2

Shayne Walker continued to lead the 2022 Tasmanian Senior Amateur Golf Championship into the final day. Walker, the defending men’s champion, shot a second-round score of one-over-par 72 at the Mowbray course to lead the field by two strokes on one-under-par 141. Queensland’s Stephen Deane and Ian Frost are poised to strike on one-over-par with local member Terence Clark in fourth on four-over. Geoffrey Cranfield from New South Wales and Queensland’s Brad Dowling round out the top five in equal fifth place on five-over-par.

Day 3

Shayne Walker Wales won the Tasmanian Senior Amateur championships at Mowbray. For Walker, it signalled back-to-back victories but Brad Dowling (Southport) almost spoiled the party after storming home with a superb three under round of 68 to finish tied with Walker after three rounds. This meant there would be a play off between Brad Dowling and Shayne Walker. Shayne ended up winning the play off on the second hole with a par to Dowling’s bogey which gave him another Tasmanian Senior Championship. Walker has now won this title in 2021 and 2022, a great effort.

Queensland’s Ian Frost placed third on the final leader board with four-over-par rounds of 72, 71 and 74. Local member Terence Clark and Queensland’s Stephen Deane rounded out the top five with six-over and eight-over-par respectively.

Final Men’s results

215 Shanye Walker (69-72-74) and Brad Dowling (72-75-68)

217 Ian Frost (72-71-74)

219 Terence Clark (71-75-73)

221 Stephen Deane (71-72-78)

224 Stephen Toyne (76-75-73) and Ken Brewer (74-75-75)

225 Robbie Berne (78-71-76)

226 Geoff Walker (73-75-78)

NEW SOUTH WALES

Terry Davis wins at Tuncurry

Forster -Tuncurry hosted the first NSW SOOM for 2022 with a full field of 144 men and women taking to an immaculate Foster Tuncurry course. Many players commented on a course that was “exceptional” but if you strayed offline it was easy to lose your ball. It was for many players a chance to see the new clubhouse, play the new par three hole and get an extra round in before the NSW Seniors in March which will return back to this fabulous course.

The new clubhouse is magnificent and many commented on the heritage style brick work which completes a great package at Forster Tuncurry. This a must play for any golfers heading that way.

In the men’s gross event, it was a first up win to a rookie senior player in Terry Davis from Port Macquarie. Terry’s round of 74 just got him over the line on a count back from Mark Taylor (Cromer). On 75 was local legend Tony Kennings (Forster-Tuncurry), Gary Cush (Forster-Tuncurry) and Ian Asbury (Shoalhaven Heads). In the nett, Steve Jones (Dunheved) won with a great score of 68 to finish one shot ahead of Russell Mehan and Mark Wilmott (Wollongong) on 69. Fourth place on a count back went to Russell Arnold with 70.

In the over 65’s, Tony Kennings won the gross with Gary Cush taking out the over 65’s nett.

In the women’s gross event, Jan Crichton won with 78 from Wendy Harrington on 82. In the nett event, Nina Davison won on a three way count back with 74 from Gaye Gillard and Robyn Pritchard.

Rookie Ollenshaw wins at Harrington Waters

Another capacity field for the very popular Harrington Waters Senior which is the second North Coast event following on from the Forster-Tuncurry Seniors on the previous day. The 18 hole, 9 green course was in it usual pristine condition and with a strong wind sweeping across the course and it made for tricky conditions. But irrespective on how you scored on the day the hospitality of Pete Budden and his team made for a very enjoyable event.

Ross Ollenshaw who is a new senior player from Concord GC won with a fine score of 73, one over par. A gaggle of players made up second spot all tied on 75. These were Trevor Tynan (Wyong), Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes), Ken Brewer (Newcastle), Sam Quagliata (Liverpool) and Chris Gordon (NSW). Dave Mc Clelland (Wyong) was next with 76.

In the nett event, Trevor Tynan won with 70 from the evergreen senior Jack Parker (Wyong), who lost on a countback to Trevor. Equal fourth place went to Dave Owen (Wakehurst), Ross Banks (Scone), Chris Gordon and Pete Budden (Harrington Waters), who all carded 71.

In the over 65 event, Peter Beard won with 75 on a count back from Trevor Tynan and Chris Gordon. Many thanks to Peter Budden for a really enjoyable and fun event on a great golf course.

Two wins in three days to Davis at Tallwoods

Tallwoods was the last of the North Coast swing for the seniors with some smart scoring around a great Tallwoods layout. The course set up was possibly a little short but this was possibly an over reaction to the long and wet course last year. Somewhere in between these setups will be perfect next year. Taking nothing away from Terry Davis (Port Macquarie) and Doug Cullam (Monash) who both broke par on the day.

Terry having won at Forster Tuncurry won again at Tallwoods with a round of 70, two under par to just pip Doug Cullam who shot one under 71. Third place went to reigning Australian senior champion David Bagust (Port Macquarie) who had 74. Three players were all on 75, these were Ian Asbury (Shoalhaven Heads), Greg Wyper (Kurri Kurri) and Ken Brewer (Newcastle). Hopefully next year a sponsor can be found to award an overall three day trophy as in previous years.

In the nett event, Frank Teodoruk (Tallwoods) won with 68 from Allan Bradford (Wollongong) on 72. Doug Cullam, Grey Wyper, Jeffrey Cutler (Tallwoods) and Graham Dickson (Long Reef) were next, all on 73.

In the over 65 event, Paul Matthews (Forster-Tuncurry) won with 76 from Paul Connell (Forster-Tuncurry) on 77. Third place went to Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) on 78.

Leigh Anthony take top honours at Belmont

Belmont was the fourth event of on 2022 NSW SOOM and in typical fashion both men and women tackled the superbly presented Belmont layout. The popularity of the event was backed up by a large field in which 39 clubs were represented.

In the men’s scratch event, Leigh Anthony won with a one over par score of 73. Three players all on 74 filled the next 3 spots with Stuart MacAskill (Belmont) winning the runner-up position on a count back from Michael Musgrave (Kogarah) and Dave McClelland (Wyong). Michael Musgrave would be ruing his bogey bogey finish to slip off the the top of the leaderboard.

In the men’s nett, Greg Gillard (Hawks Nest) easily won with a great score of 67. Runner-up on a count-back was Tony Wisemantel (Belmont) from fellow member Guy Hancock with 70. Fourth place went to Keith Shaw (Maitland) with 72.

In the over 65’s Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) won with 74 from prolific winner, Terry Small (Kogarah) on 77. Steve Pryor (Belmont) won the over 65 nett with 71 from Ross Banks (Scone) on 73.

In the women’s scratch event, Kim Burke (Tuggerah Lakes) won with 78. Jill Blenkey (Newcastle) won the nett with 77. In the over 65’s, Dianne Hoschke (Tuggerah Lakes) won with 102.

Bruce Edwards wins at St. Michaels

A record field assembled for the St. Michael’s seniors played on a course that can only be described as one of Sydney’s best. As per usual with this event the course was presented in pristine condition and even if you shoot high it is always a pleasure to play. This event attracts many senior golfers as indicated by a waitlist of over thirty players that could not make the field this year.

Bruce Edwards (Mona Vale) won the scratch stableford event with a slick 35 scratch points to pip Dave McClelland (Wyong) on a count back. Dave plays the La Parouse layout well as he is a past winner of this event. Equal third place went to four players who all finished on 34 scratch points. These were Doug Cullam (Monash), John Fearnley (Dunheved), Dave Mc Millan (Twin Creeks) and Greg Mytilinios (Kogarah).

In the nett event, Greg Mytilinios won with a great score of 39 points to finish one point ahead of Paul Bolster (St. Michaels) and Dave Mc Millan on 38 points. Bruce Edwards, Dave McClelland, Tim Harbutt (St. Michaels), Michial Woods (Port Kembla) and Neil Bartley (Port Kembla) rounded out the top 5 with 37 points.

In the over 65’s, Robert Farrugia (Eastlakes) won with 31 scratch points from Ken Lockery (Concord), John Dalley (The Lakes), Grant Muirhead (Cromer) and Terry Small (Kogarah) who all finished on 27 scratch points.

Par round to Cornell in The Coast Seniors

Day two of the La Parouse swing got underway on the picturesque The Coast golf club, which is next door to St. Michaels. The Coast was presented in great condition and provides some of the best golfing vistas in Australia as the course winds its way around the rugged Sydney coastline.

Adam Cornell ( Royal Sydney) who doesn’t normally play this event, will definitely be back after shooting par to win the Coast Seniors with 36 scratch stableford points. Two shots back in equal second place were Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) and Doug Cullam (Monash), who finished with 34 points. Mark Wilson (Wollongong) was next with 33 followed by the steady Warren Marsh (Kogarah) on 32 points.

In the nett event, Warren Marsh and Mark Wilson tied on 37 points with Warren winning on a count back. Third place went to Anthony Stone (Merewether), Tony Sun (Avondale) and Clifford Liao (Northbridge), who all finished with 36 points.

In the over 65’s, Peter Beard took out the win with 34 scratch points from Warren Marsh on 32 followed by Grant Muirhead (Cromer) on 30 scratch points.

In the two day event, 2021 NSW SOOM runner-up Doug Cullam won with a combined scratch score of 68 stableford points to finish one point ahead of Adam Cornell on 67 points.

Sam Quagliata shoots par at the Gong to win the Wollongong Seniors

Sixty seven senior golfers left the suburbs of Sydney to play the beautiful seaside links of Wollongong golf club ready for a morning shotgun start. Some slick scoring followed around this fine course. Sam Quagliata (Liverpool) led the field with a par round of 70 to finish 1 shot ahead of three players. These were Ian Asbury (Shoalhaven Heads), Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) and Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) with Peter winning on a count back to take the runner-up trophy. Alone on 72 was Neil Bartley (Port Kembla) with Mr 58, Shane Floyd (Cromer), John Osborn (Mudgee), Grant Muirhead (Cromer) and Paul Kammel (Bonnie Doon), all finishing on 74.

In the nett event, local player Steve Tonegato won on a five way count back from John Osborn, Grant Muirhead, Neil Bratley and Sam Quagliata, after they all finished on nett 69.

In the over 65’s, Peter Beard won with 71 from Grant Muirhead on 74. Third place went to Terry Small with Steven Ball (Pymble) finishing with 77.

2022 GOLF NSW SOOM Events Calendar

VICTORIA

Naismith and Naoumidis win the Yarra Courses Senior Amateur

The Rosanna Golf Club hosted the event this year and it didn’t take long for the 2021 Doug Bachli winner, Kevin Naismith, (Southern) to show his dominance in the senior field. Kevin fired an even par round of 71 to win by 3 shots over James Lavender (Northern). Equal third place went to Alan Bullas (Portsea) and Mark Minarelli (Gardiners Run) who both returned scores of 75. It is great to see Al Bullas back at the top of the leaderboard as he has supported senior golf throughout Australia over a very long time. Rounding out the top five on 76 was Paul Ansell (The Metropolitan).

In the nett event, Alistair Howell ( Horsham) won with an unbelievable score of 62 which would have done untold damage to his handicap. Three players were tied on 70 with Al Bullas winning the count back. The other players with Alan were Dave Cureton and Paul Ansell.

In the women’s scratch stableford, Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) won with 26 scratch points from Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 23 points. Third place went to Jane Neale on 15 points. In the stableford event, Shao Zheng (Eastern) won with 35 points from Christine Hughes (The National) on 33 points. Third place went to Kathy Naoumidis on 32 points.

Claney and Tickell too good at the Gippsland Senior Classic

This event was played over 36 holes at Lakes Entrance and Bairnsdale golf clubs with 103 senior golfers making up the field. Past Australian representative and champion, Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) fired rounds of 75 and 71 to move to the top of the leaderboard and finish two shots ahead of runner-up Colin George (Rosebud) who posted rounds of 76-72. Third place went to Christopher Biffin (Medway) on 149 from Peter Kane (Paterson River) and Rodney Ware (Traralgon), who both finished on 152.

In the nett, Christopher Biffin won with a fine two round total of 137 to win by five shots from Colin George, Gordon Claney and Greg Welsh (Colac) after they all returned 142 for the two rounds.

In the women’s scratch stableford, June Tickell (Traralgon) won with a two round total of 49 points. June finished five shots ahead of runner-up Cheryl Disher (Rossdale) who was on 44 points. Third place went to Joy Adams (Rossdale) on 43 with Heather Harley (Kooringal) fourth on 40 points. In the stableford event, Andreu Bowley (Rossdale) won with 69 points from Joy Adams and Jenny Ellis (Bairnsdale) who both finished on 68 points. June Tickell was next on 65 and Angie Duddridge (Kings Cove) rounded out the top five.

Report from Golf Victoria

QUEENSLAND

John Wagstaff wins on a countback at the Palmer Colonial Seniors

The Palmer Colonial was the first event of the 2022 calendar year for the Queensland Senior Order of Merit.

In spite of the forecast, players managed to get through the day will only some showers falling later in the morning. It was a shotgun start and most groups only had to cope with minimal wet weather. Most groups finished in about 4 hours with only a small amount of rain on the day.

Considering that the course had about 50 mm of rain the night before it held up quite well. The winds at times were blowing at about 2 or 3 clubs so that fact and the heavier than normal conditions meant that you had to work hard for every metre of distance for your shots. Not surprisingly, not many players were able to beat or match their handicap.

The highest stableford score of the day was an amazing 40 points from Lee-Anne Barnes (Mt Warren Park), with only Alan Howe (Brisbane) on 37 points and John Staffsmith (Tamborine Mountain) on 36 points being able to join her in playing to or beating their handicap.

The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe), who had 85 strokes. She was followed by Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who had a 91

In the Men’s scratch, John Staffsmith (Tamborine Mountain), a relative newcomer to the QSOOM won the day on a countback with a solid 78. He squeezed out Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah), a previous winner of the QSOOM, who also had a 78. This is Warren’s first game in the 2021/22 QSOOM, as he lives south of the border and has not been able to play in Queensland. It was good to see him back.

Brad Oliver and Claire Jackson wins at Wynnum

It was a fairly warm day but, other than that, the conditions were perfect for golf. The course was in great condition and a credit to the club.



The best score in the clubhouse for most of the day was a credible 37 points until Glenn Wilson (SGA) handed in his card with a massive 42 points.



The only other players to play to or beat their handicap were Padge Singh (Carbrook) and Col Hallam (Redcliffe) on 37 points and Gordon Buck (Keperra) on 36 points.



The best women’s stableford scores were Daphne Hine (Wynnum) on 35 points followed closely by Claire Jackson (Redcliffe), Collette Byrne (McLeod) and Lee-Anne Barnes (Mt Warren Park), who all had 34 points.



The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe), who had 79 strokes. She was followed by Collette Byrne (McLeod) who had an 81 and Joanne Collins who had 84.



In the Men’s Scratch, Brad Oliver (Royal Queensland) won the day with a 2 over par 72, followed by Gary Brodie (Indooroopilly) who had 74, and Padge Singh, Col Hallam and Nicholas Woodley (Royal Queensland), who all had 76.

Report from John Jayo

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

South Australian SOOM off to a great start at Blackwood

The traditional start to the South Australian Senior Order of Merit was yet again a great event – well organised and very well attended with 67 women in the morning field and 91 men out in the afternoon. The strong fields, particularly for the women, was testimony to the promotion efforts of the club.

There were a number of debutants, newly eligible against the age criteria and most welcome and they performed well indicating a competitive season for OOM honours.

This was the 11th Blackwood Masters and, although the organisers were forced by Covid requirements to run a two tee staggered start format rather than the normal “shot-gun” start. They also had to cancel the after-event meal and presentation.

However, in these difficult times, the enthusiasm of players to catch up with their mates from the various clubs and the general camaraderie was most noticeable.

Temperature in the low 30’s with a little cloud for comfort but a stiff northerly breeze adding to the challenge. Recent rain in Adelaide ensured a superbly presented course and those who played well were rewarded with good scores.

Senior Men

Defending winner, SA Senior Champion and local member Nick Wake shot a one-over 73 to again win but only by one stroke from a newcomer in Paul Gregory (The Vines). Paul played in his club’s Simpson Cup side which made the SA (open age) pennant final last year and has given immediate notice that he will be a major contender in SOOM events in 2022. Another new player in Andrew Edwards from Mt Osmond returned a 75 and last year’s strong performer, Mark Potter (The Vines) was next with 76.

In the Nett, local Richard Blinco broke his handicap with an excellent 70, but was chased home by Mt Osmond’s Ashley Norton, Simon Pritchard and Terence Thornton (Royal Adelaide), all with 71’s.

Super Senior Men

All the normal aspirants performed but Terry Maney (Blackwood) returned a 79. Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood) and last year’s Super Senior OOM winner, Jim Richards (Tea Tree Gully) were next with 81’s. Terry Maney added to his day out in the nett with a superb 68. Phillip Cowley (Mt Osmond) tied with a local in John Bray, with 71’s.

Senior Women

In line with Golf Australia requirements, the age limit for Senior Women has been lowered to 50 for season 2022.

Kathryn Hender (The Vines) returned a 89 and was two shots clear of local Gale McPherson with Sarah Russell (North Adelaide), another two shots back. This was a great effort from Kathryn as her Nett result confirmed. Kim Hurem and Kathryn Hender both returned nett 73’s with Kim taking the win on the countback.

Super Senior Women

2021 Women’s Senior Order of Merit Champion, Angela Masters, matched Nick Wake’s effort and shot the best women’s score of the day with an 85. This was well clear of her fellow Blackwood contingent of Bronie Buckley, Paula White and Dianne Cottrell. Kerrin Falconer matched her handicap in winning the nett from Cottrell and another Blackwood regular in Helen Brauer.

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

February 10-12 Men’s New Zealand Seniors – Paraparaumu GC (NZ)

February 13-16 Women’s New Zealand Seniors – Otago GC (NZ)

February 14 Links Hope Island QSOOM (QLD)

February 15-16 Kooringal Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

February 21 South Australian SOOM South Lakes (SA)

February 21 Redcliffe QSOOM (QLD)

February 21 Concord Seniors (NSW)

February 21-22 Cranbourne Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

February 28 Arundel Hills QSOOM (QLD)

February 28 Castle Hill Seniors (NSW)

March 01 Pennant Hills Seniors (NSW)

March 03-04 Eureka Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 07 South Australian SOOM Mt Osmond (SA)

March 07 NSW Senior Foursomes Medal (M&W NSW)

March 08 Mt. Lawley Men’s Senior Open (WA)

March 08-10 NSW Senior Amateur (M&W NSW)*

March 09-10 Alpine Senior Masters (M&W – VIC)

March 11 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

March 14 Royal Sydney Invitational (NSW)

March 17 Manly Seniors (NSW)

March 17-18 VIC vs ADFGA Match ( VIC)

March 21 South Australian SOOM Tea Tree Gully (SA)

March 21 Southport QSOOM (QLD)

March 21-22 Golf Australia vs ADF – (Rosebud GC- VIC)

March 23 Sun City Senior Amateur Open (WA)

March 24-25 Hartfield Senior Open (WA) *

March 25 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 26- 27 Laidley Mens Classic QSOOM (QLD)

March 28 South Australian SOOM Thaxted (SA)

March 28 Royal Queensland QSOOM (QLD)

March 29-31 The National Senior Masters (M-SOOM -VIC)*

April 04 Flagstaff Hill Seniors(SA)

April 04 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 04-06 Western Australia Senior Amateur (WA)*

April 07-08 Southwestern Senior Classic (M&W – VIC)

April 08 Bribie Island QSOOM (QLD)

April 08 Royal Perth Silver/Bronze (W-SOOM-WA)

April 10 Jubilee Seniors (NSW)

April 11 The Vines Seniors (SA)

April 21-22 Laidley Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 21-22 Horsham Senior Amateur

April 28 Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 28-29 The Australian Golf Club Medal (W-SOOM- NSW)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2020

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields