Australia’s 50 favourite golf courses 2021: As voted by everyday golfers

Golfers everywhere have their favourite course they love to play; for some it might be the welcome familiarity of their local links, while others might aspire to the top rated courses they often see on TV hosting the big pro events, while for others still it could be travelling to their favourite resort courses or holiday destinations.

Golf Australia Magazine has just announced the results of their three month long reader poll of the most popular Australian courses.

Golfers were given the opportunity to cast their vote for their three top courses in order of preference, with the top course selected being awarded five points, the second choice given three points and the third allotted one point.

Some 320 courses received at least one vote, showing the diversity of opinion out there, and while many of the names making the top 50 will be well known to anyone familiar with the regular Top 100 lists, they are maybe not always in the same order has ranked by the pro panels.

The overall winner was unsurprising – a perennial winner of course popularity polls in Bonville Golf Resort on the NSW north coast. Bonville has it all, a hugely picturesque golf course often called Australia’s Augusta National, a very welcoming clubhouse with friendly and attentive staff, and a highly rated accommodation experience for those staying on the premises. (Bonville was rated #11 in the magazine’s Top 100 Public Access Courses for 2021 announced in January).

The Top Ten

Bonville Golf Resort, North Bonville, NSW Barnbougle Dunes, Bridport, Tasmania Maroochy River GC, Bli Bli, Queensland Barnbougle Lost Farm, Bridport Tasmania Royal Melbourne GC, Black Rock, Victoria St. Andrews Beach, Fingal,Victoria Cape Wickham Links, King Island, Tasmania Royal Melbourne GC, East Course, Black Rock, Victoria The Lakes GC, Eastlakes, NSW Peninsula Kingswood South Course, Frankston, Victoria

The full list is available on the Golf Australia Magazine website here