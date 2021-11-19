THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises a comprehensive program of more than 50 ‘Week of Golf’ events for men and women older golfers throughout the state.
The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
Unfortunately, the veteran week of golf schedules for 2020 and 2021 were hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but here’s hoping the 2022 veteran golfing schedule will unfold relatively unscathed.
We present the 2022 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program below and will endeavour to keep it as up to date as possible. It is always a good idea to contact the individual tournament directors nominated should you be interested in any particular event and are unsure of its current status.
The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) Veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.
The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for much of the year.
NSW Veterans Weeks of Golf formats
The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.
More NSW Vets Golf info
2022 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program
|Dates
|Event / Courses / NSWVGA Rep
|Tournament Director / Phone / Email
|Status / Program / Entry Form
|7 Feb – 11 Feb 22
|Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Ross Kirwan
0418 912 009
myallcoastvets@gmail.com
|Open
|14 Feb – 18 Feb 22
|Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
Rep: t.b.a.
|Stu Dossetor
0429 604 107
shoalhavenwog@gmail.com
|Open
Download program
Download Conditions of Entry
Click for online entry
|21 Feb – 25 Feb 22
|Illawarra Week Of Golf
Port Kembla, The Grange, Russell Vale, The Links Shell Cove, Wollongong
Rep: cancelled
|Steve Wicks
0419 486 456
illawarravets2019@gmail.com
|Cancelled
|28 Feb – 4 Mar 22
|Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
Springwood, Wentworth Falls, Blackheath, Lithgow
Rep: Peter Guy
|Richard Ledden-Cooper
0421 804 906
bmvga.wog@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|7 Mar – 11 Mar 22
|City of Orange Vets Classic
Duntryleague, Wentworth
Rep: Peter Guy
|John Dalton
0488 040 350
orangegolfclassic@bigpond.com
|Open
Download program/entry form
|14 Mar – 18 Mar 22
|Corowa Howlong Week Of Golf
Corowa, Howlong
Rep: Jim Shadlow
|Tim Cameron
02 6026 5321
pro@howlonggolf.com.au
|Open
Download program/entry form
|21 Mar – 25 Mar 22
|Tocumwal Week Of Golf
Tocumwal
Rep: Ian Vidler
|Rod Booth
03 5874 9172
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au
|Not yet open
|21 Mar – 25 Mar 22
|Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook
Rep: John Daley
|Paul Gorman
0447 413 213
pgorman50@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|28 Mar – 1 Apr 22
|Rich River Week Of Golf
Rich River
Rep: Jim Shadlow
|Richard Caiolfa
03 5481 3372
golfpro1@richriver.com.au
|Not yet open
|28 Mar – 1 Apr 22
|Tamworth Week Of Golf
Tamworth, Longyard
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Paul McDougall
0407 618 958
tlvwog@gmail.com
|Open
Download program/entry form
|4 Apr – 5 Apr 22
|NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Wagga Country Club
Rep: Garry Mason
|Garry Mason
0400 795 079
masogj@ozemail.com.au
|Not yet open
|4 Apr – 8 Apr 22
|Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri
Rep: John Daley
|Lyn Shearer
02 6792 1844
admin@narrabrirsl.com.au
|Not yet open
|11 Apr – 15 Apr 22
|Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
Moree
Rep: Ian Vidler
|Paul Wilde
0428 521 599
paullwilde@me.com
|Not yet open
|11 Apr – 12 Apr 22
|Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-1
Tumut
Rep: Garry Mason
|Helen Pearce
02 6947 1139
proshoptumut@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|14 Apr – 15 Apr 22
|Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf-2
Gundagai
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Bronson Beattie
02 6944 1926
golf@gdsclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|18 Apr – 22 Apr 22
|New England Week Of Golf
Inverell
Rep: John Daley
|Jim Shadlow
0413 381 332
shadlow8@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|19 Apr – 22 Apr 22
|Cootamundra Week Of Golf
Cootamundra
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Kate White
0438 426 484
ktwhite7@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|25 Apr – 29 Apr 22
|Uralla Week Of Golf
Uralla
Rep: John Daley
|Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
chandler.rowan@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|23 Apr – 24 Apr 22
|NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
Grenfell
Rep: Garry Mason
|Peter Mawhinney
0411 228 022
peteshirl@hotmail.com
|Not yet open
|25 Apr – 29 Apr 22
|Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Lyn Roberts
0435 585 460
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|Not yet open
|2 May – 6 May 22
|Armidale Week Of Golf
Armidale
Rep: John Daley
|Greg Constantine
0417 211 449
Armidale_Vets_Golf@outlook.com.au
|Not yet open
|9 May – 13 May 22
|*no event
|16 May – 20 May 22
|Great Lakes Week Of Golf
Tuncurry, Foster
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Martin Salt
0408 609 497
lsa47294@bigpond.net.au
|Not yet open
|23 May – 27 May 22
|Buckets Way Week Of Golf
Gloucester
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
buettel@ozemail.com.au
|Not yet open
|30 May – 3 Jun 22
|NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Nelson Bay, Horizons, Pacific Dunes
Rep: Ian Vidler
|Dave Flatt
0410 419 967
vetsmatchplay@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|6 Jun – 10 Jun 22
|Lake Macquarie Classic Week Of Golf
Toronto
Rep: Aileen Williams
|t.b.a.
|Not yet open
|13 Jun – 17 Jun 22
|*no event
|20 Jun – 24 Jun 22
|*no event
|27 Jun – 1 Jul 22
|Brisbane Waters Week Of Golf
Toukley, Everglades, Wyong, Kooindah Waters
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Steve Mitchell
0448 882 324 or 02 4399 1882
sandgmitcell1@live.com.au
|Not yet open
|4 Jul – 8 Jul 22
|Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
Nambucca Island Golf Club
Rep: John Daley
|Ian Vidler
0477 905 102
landian50@iinet.net.au
|Not yet open
|11 Jul – 15 Jul 22
|Sawtell Week Of Golf
Sawtell
Rep: Jim Shadlow
|Rachel Jacobson
02 6653 1006
manager@sawtellgolf.com.au
|Not yet open
|18 Jul – 22 Jul 22
|Maclean Week Of Golf
Maclean
Rep: Ian Vidler
|Geoff Grayson
0409 030 751
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|25 Jul – 29 Jul 22
|Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina
Rep: John Daley
|Jim Poulos
0431 087 412
ballinawog@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|25 Jul – 29 Jul 22
|Sapphire Coast Week Of Golf
Tura Beach, Eden, Bega, Pambula-Merimbula
Rep: Peter Guy
|Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|1 Aug – 5 Aug 22
|Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
Murwillumbah
Rep: Jim Shadlow
|Ray Kent
0410 570 488
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|8 Aug – 12 Aug 22
|Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
Coolangatta Tweed Heads
Rep: Ian Vidler
|Ross Lever
02 7557 2794
ross.lever@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|15 Aug – 19 Aug 22
|Yamba Week Of Golf
Yamba
Rep: Ian Vidler
|Greg Starr or Mike Grills
0412 076 710 or 0432 101 973
mikelord6567@yahoo.com.au
|Not yet open
|22 Aug – 26 Aug 22
|Coffs Harbour Week Of Golf
Coffs Harbour
Rep: Aileen Williams
|t.b.a.
|Not yet open
|29 Aug – 2 Sep 22
|Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
South West Rocks, Kempsey, Frederickton
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|5 Sep – 6 Sep 22
|Hastings River Week Of Golf-1
Port Macquarie
Rep: Aileen Williams
|John Tracey
0437 398 705
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
|Not yet open
|8 Sep – 9 Sep 22
|Hastings River Week Of Golf-2
Wauchope Country Club
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Bill Studeman
0404 825 848
bilby507@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|12 Sep – 16 Sep 22
|Mudgee Week Of Golf
Mudgee
Rep: Peter Guy
|Bob Colley
0427 738 593
mudgeevets@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|17 Sep – 18 Sep 22
|NSWVGA Mens Sand Green 4BBB Championships
Narromine
Rep: John Daley
|Ashley Bullock
0488 067 979 or 0427 299 625
ash.bullock@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|19 Sep – 23 Sep 22
|Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
Dubbo
Rep: John Daley
|Phil Halpin
0439 440 213
pfhalpin@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|26 Sep – 30 Sep 22
|Silver City Week Of Golf
Broken Hill Country Club
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Dennis Martin
08 8087 7217
martin_dg@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|2 Oct – 4 Oct 22
|NSWVGA Medal Western Final
Forbes
Rep: t.b.a.
|Lyn Roberts
02 6852 3473
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|By qualification only
|5 Oct – 7 Oct 22
|Howlong Week Of Golf
Howlong
Rep: t.b.a.
|Rob Forrest
0407 318 675
robjen5@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|10 Oct – 14 Oct 22
|Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bruce Norris
02 6737 5573
bruce.norris@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|10 Oct – 14 Oct 22
|Deniliquin Week Of Golf
Deniliquin
Rep: t.b.a.
|Margaret Radeski
0407 647 758
denigolf@bigpond.net.au
|Not yet open
|15 Oct – 16 Oct 22
|*NSWVGA Mens Sand Green Championships
venue t.b.a.
|Note: Organised by Golf NSW
|NSWVGA contact: John Dixon
0407 210 644
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
|17 Oct – 21 Oct 22
|Leeton Week Of Golf
Leeton
Rep: t.b.a.
|Jason Mimmo
02 6953 3292
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
|Not yet open
|17 Oct – 21 Oct 22
|Kew Week Of Golf
Kew
Rep: t.b.a.
|Col Voss
0413 672 917
colcvoss@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|24 Oct – 28 Oct 22
|Manning Valley Week Of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods, Harrington Waters
Rep: t.b.a.
|Alan Hobbs
0424 142 595
ipawph1949@outlook.com
|Not yet open
|24 Oct – 28 Oct 22
|Griffith VGA Week Of Golf
Griffith
Rep: t.b.a.
|Rob Trembath
0427 636 470 or 02 6963 6470
griffithvetgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|31 Oct – 4 Nov 22
|Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons
Rep: Aileen Williams
|Terry Cook
0429 828 787
bevantec2@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|31 Oct – 4 Nov 22
|NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
Dubbo
Rep: t.b.a.
|John Dixon
0407 210 644
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|7 Nov – 11 Nov 22
|Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
Bowral, Moss Vale, Gibraltar Country Club, Highlands
Rep: Aileen Williams
|John Bowes
0434 140 984
jbowes31@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|6 Nov – 11 Nov 22
|*AVGU National Championships
Meadow Springs, Secret Harbour, Mandurah
Rep: Ian Vidler
|David Scott
0447 774 104
admin@avguchampionship2022.com.au
|Click for online entry
|14 Nov – 18 Nov 22
|Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
Young
Rep: t.b.a.
|Phil Mitchell
0427 822 104
everlast86@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|21 Nov – 22 Nov 22
|NSWVGA Medal Eastern Final
Nambucca Island Golf Club
Rep: t.b.a.
|Ian Vidler
0477 905 102
landian50@iinet.net.au
|By qualification only
|21 Nov – 25 Nov 22
|Seaside Valley Week Of Golf
Kiama, Jamberoo
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bob Smith
02 4296 6953
bobsmith6@bigpond.com
|Not yet open