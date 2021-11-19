THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises a comprehensive program of more than 50 ‘Week of Golf’ events for men and women older golfers throughout the state.

The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

Unfortunately, the veteran week of golf schedules for 2020 and 2021 were hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic but here’s hoping the 2022 veteran golfing schedule will unfold relatively unscathed.

We present the 2022 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program below and will endeavour to keep it as up to date as possible. It is always a good idea to contact the individual tournament directors nominated should you be interested in any particular event and are unsure of its current status.

The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) Veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.

The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for much of the year.

NSW Veterans Weeks of Golf formats

The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.

2022 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program