Scott Hend reveals battle with health issue all too common with mature males

VETERAN Aussie golfer Scott Hend has revealed a year long battle with a health issue all too common in mature males and has urged others to get checked out.

The 48 year old shared on his twitter account that he is due to undergo a prostate operation in December after experiencing a number of associated health issues that have affected his game.

In a professional career stretching from 1997, Hend has played on most of the world’s top tours – including two years on the US PGA Tour – and has 18 professional wins. He also represented Australia at the 2016 Olympics.

He wrote on twitter:

“I share this in hope it will help Guys all around the World realize this isn’t just a old man issue… Hope U can get something helpful out of my words. There is no shame in it, just get it checked and fixed if needed. Look after your health.”

The Queenslander has played 27 European Tour events this year and has experienced intense mental and physical discomfort on course.

“I’ve found it very difficult trying to focus on the course when worrying about bladder bleeds and where the next tree will be to relieve myself on,” he wrote.

“Never mind the nights of sometimes no sleep due to the sudden urge to pee. I almost dread every time I fly, twice I’ve had to deal with peeing blood and passing blood clots whilst at 38,000 feet (not pleasant to say the least) praying that I won’t block up before I land.

“I’ve withdrawn from events due to this as well.”