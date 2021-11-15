Aussies on Tour: Top 50 world ranking beckons for Min Woo Lee, Smith and Leishman contend in Houston

By
Contributor
-

West Australian Min Woo Lee is on the verge of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings after recording his second top-five finish in his past three starts at the AVIV Dubai Championship in Dubai.

Trying to add to his Scottish Open victory in July, Lee began the final round at the Greg Norman designed Fire Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates three strokes adrift of Dane Jaochim B Hansen.

The 23-year-old began by making birdie at the opening hole for the fourth straight day and added two more by the turn to play the front nine in three-under 33.

He was the beneficiary of a tight call in search of a lost ball at the par-4 10th and after adding his fourth birdie of the day at the par-4 12th kept the top of the leaderboard in his sights.

Back-to-back bogeys at 14 and 15 would ultimately cruel his hopes as he closed with birdies at 16 and 18 for a final round of 4-under 68 and a share of fourth, three shy of Hansen’s winning total of 23-under.

Unsure he would even play the event after a gruelling season, Lee’s top-five result is projected to move him up to a career-high of 51st in the world rankings and fifth in the Race to Dubai standings with just one event left to play.

No Australian has finished inside the top-five on the European Tour Order of Merit since Robert Allenby back in 1996 and by qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship for the first time Lee is likely to get another world ranking boost next week and move inside the top 50.

Fellow West Australian Jason Scrivener will enter the season finale 15th in the Race to Dubai standings after he closed with a 68 to finish tied for 31st while Scott Hend’s missed cut saw him fall outside the top 121 who maintain DP World Tour membership.

Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou remains fourth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit with one event left to play, finishing tied for 10th at the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah event with a final round of even par 72.

After taking a share of the lead on day one Marc Leishman closed with a 72 to finish tied for 19th at the PGA Tour’s Houston Open, one shot behind good mate Cameron Smith (69) who moved up into a share of 15th on the final day.

Dylan Perry recorded his third top-15 finish of the Japan Golf Tour at the VISA Taiheiyo Masters while Su Oh was the big winner at the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship, winning a Lamborghini for two years with an ace at the par-3 12th, the seventh of her career.

Kiwi Steven Alker closed out an extraordinary maiden season on the Champions Tour, second behind Phil Mickelson at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Including his victory at the TimberTech Championship it marks Alker’s ninth consecutive top-10 finish and takes his season earnings to $US1,146,207 from just 10 events.
 
Results
 
PGA Tour
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
Winner Jason Kokrak (USA)         68-71-66-65—270           $US1.35m
T15        Cameron Smith               71-69-68-69—277           $125,625
T19        Marc Leishman                65-70-71-72—278           $85,660
T54        Adam Scott                      68-73-71-73—285           $17,400
T54        Jason Day                        67-74-74-70—285           $17,400
MC        Cam Davis                        70-73—143

European Tour
AVIV Dubai Championship
Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire Course), Dubai, UAE
Winner Joachim B Hansen (DEN)   63-67-67-68—265           €203,701
T4          Min Woo Lee                     67-67-66-68—268           €47,956
T31        Jason Scrivener                 67-70-69-68—274           €9,411
MC        Scott Hend                         68-72—140

Japan Golf Tour
Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters
Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba Cse), Shizuoka
Winner Hideto Tanihara (JPN)       71-66-67-70—274           ¥30m
T15        Dylan Perry                      67-71-75-69—282           ¥2.58m
T43        David Bransdon               70-77-71-70—288           ¥645,000
T45        Anthony Quayle               72-71-71-75—289           ¥585,000
T57        Todd Sinnott                     71-73-76-73—293           ¥355,200

LPGA Tour
Pelican Women’s Championship
Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
Winner Nelly Korda (USA)             65-66-63-69—263           $US262,500
Won on first hole of playoff
T2          Lydia Ko                            67-66-64-66—263           $123,183
T40        Katherine Kirk                   70-67-68-70—275           $8,178
T52        Su Oh                                68-64-73-72—277           $5,486
MC        Sarah Kemp                       71-74—145
MC        Sarah Jane Smith              73-74—147

Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series Jeddah
Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia
Winner Pia Babnik (SVN)                70-65-65—200  €26,164
T10        Stephanie Kyriacou           69-65-72—206  €3,837
MC        Whitney Hillier                    75-69-73—217

Champions Tour
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona
Winner Phil Mickelson (USA)          65-67-68-65—265           $US440,000
2            Steven Alker                      66-65-68-67—266           $250,000
T27        Rod Pampling                    69-73-66-68—276           $18,958

Source: Aussies on Tour is a regular wrap of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA.

Leave a Reply