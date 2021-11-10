Cleveland unveil Launcher XL Halo Irons and Hybrids: Game improvement for older golfers

A hybrid-style full iron set, the Launcher XL Halo irons feature a progressive, loft specific design to offer improved performance throughout the bag, while the Launcher XL Halo Hybrid contains the highest moment of interia (MOI) in any of the brand’s hybrids.

Both products are built with Cleveland’s ‘XL’ head design that raises the MOI significantly for straighter and more powerful shots. The new irons receiving a 17 percent increase in the stability measure when compared to the brand’s previous hybrid iron model. The hybrids and irons also featuring a ‘HiBore Crown Step’ to lower the centre of gravity (CG).

“From head to grip, Launcher XL HALO Irons just make golf easier and more fun,” General Manager at Cleveland Golf Brian Schielke said. “Most of us don’t have much confidence standing 170 yards out with a long iron in hand, and needing to carry a bunker to make the green. But with Launcher XL HALO Irons, you’ll swing easier, feel confident, and be shocked at how forgiving they are. These irons will become your go-to clubs.”

Like the Srixon ZX iron family, the Launcher XL Halo irons feature ‘MainFrame’ technology in the face. A new variable thickness pattern created with Artificial Intelligence to boost ball speeds across the hitting area.

The soles of the long irons contain ‘Gliderails’ for improved turf interaction and strike consistency on the shots higher handicap players struggle with most, whereas the short irons and wedges utilise a V-shaped sole for more control and improved contact. The grooves similarly changing throughout the set for specialised performance.

Wider and flatter grooves are used in the 4-iron to 7-iron, while from 8-iron to sand wedge feature deeper grooves that are closer together to produce higher spin.

A new 8 gram weight is located inside the grip end of each iron to improve balance, tempo and consistency.

Also featuring the new weight labelled ‘Action Mass CB’ by Cleveland, the Launcher XL Halo hybrid is larger for greater forgiveness and confidence at address, and is powered by Cleveland’s ‘Rebound Frame’.

Two ‘flex zones’ one in the face the other in the body, work together to provide more energy transfer into the ball at impact to increase ball speed and carry distance.

“The new Launcher XL HALO Hybrids are the most forgiving and confidence inspiring woods

Cleveland Golf has ever made,” Director of Engineering at Cleveland Golf Dustin Brekke said. “With an extreme high MOI design, Gliderail technology and Rebound Frame, the Launcher XL HALO Hybrids provide distance and consistency never before seen for game improvement players.”

Featuring three Gliderails on the sole, the hybrid is offered in a new ‘Accuracy Build’ which sees the 8 gram weight not inserted in the grip end of the shaft and a half inch shorter build length for greater control.

Both models are available around Australia from November 12.

RRP: $279.95 (hybrid); $179.95 (per iron).

For more information, visit www.clevelandgolf.com.au

Original Source: Cleveland Golf