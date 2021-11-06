Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: November 2021

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country. Covid unfortunately continues to affect schedules and cause cancellations but the outlook seems to be brightening.

QUEENSLAND

Dean and O’Rouke start the Darling Down swing with a win at City Golf club Toowoomba

A strong field of 123 senior players started off the first of three events held at the beautiful Darling Downs region. With some rain predicted conditions which didn’t eventuate, conditions were just right for some low scores.

In the men’s scratch event, a new name sat on top of the leaderboard. Kelly O’Rouke (Toowoomba) won the day with a par round of 70 to finish 3 shots ahead of Ian Frost (Arundel Hills). One shot back from Ian on 74 was seasoned campaigner Mike Peeck (Dalby), who doesn’t play many QSOOM events these days. Four players tied on 75, these were Brad Dowling (Southport), Ian Watkins (Toowoomba), Mark Blake (Helensvale) and Todd Davis (SGA).

In the men’s nett event, John Anderson (Sandy Gallop) took home the bacon with 37 points on a count-back from Peter Lansom (The Brisbane) and Mike Peeck (Dalby).

In the women’s scratch event, Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) won with a score of 86 to finish two shots ahead of Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) on 88. Robyn Callaghan (Oxley) was third from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) who finished fourth. In the women’s stableford event, Susan Matheson (Sanctuary Cove) won with 31 points on a count back from Debbie Love (Wantima). Laurence Bargibant (Aundel Hills) and Jacquelynne Kilner (Emerald Lakes) were next on 30 points.

Mike Peeck (Dalby) won the super seniors with 37 points while in the women’s super seniors, Jacquelynne Kilner won with 30 points.

Callaghan and Dowling take out the Warwick QSOOM event

108 players lined up for day 2 of the Darling Downs swing at Warwick golf club. In the men’s scratch event, leading QSOOM player Brad Dowling (Southport) fired a three over par 72 to beat Graham Parker (Hervey Bay) on a count back. Third place went to Ian Watkins (Toowoomba) on 74 with two players Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) and the inform Stephen Deane (The Brisbane) next with 76. In the men’s nett event, Graham Parker returned a great score of 39 points to finish 2 points ahead of four players, these were Jeff Hogan (Redcliffe), Craig Rogers (Nudgee), Peter Martin (The Brisbane) and John Staffsmith (Tamborine Mountain).

In the women’s scratch event, Robyn Callaghan (Oxley) won with a score of 80 to narrowly finish one shot ahead of Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) on 81. Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) finished third with 83 and Karen Collings (Nudgee) fourth with 87. In the stableford event, Jacquelynne Kilner (Emerald Lakes) continued her good form of the previous day at City to win the stableford with 37 points. A count back was needed to determine the runner-up after Mary Young (Warwick), Christine Long (Mc Leod) and Robyn Callaghan all finished with 36 points. Christine was awarded the runner-up trophy.

The winner of the men’s super seniors was Gary Adcock (Warwick) with 37 points while the women’s super senior winner was Mary Young.

Two in a row for Callaghan at Toowoomba

Day 3, same names but different course. Toowoomba hosted the last day of the Darling Downs events with Robyn Callaghan (Oxley) going back to back in winning at Toowoomba. Callaghan won on a count back from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) after both players finished with a round of 80. Karen Collings (Nudgee) was third with 84 while fourth place went to Dianne Gees (Mundubbera) on 86. In the women’s stableford event, Dianne Gees won with a great score of 41 points. Runner-up was Anne Bracey (Nudgee) with 37 points from Margaret O’Sullivan (Redcliffe) and Jacquelynne Kilner (Emerald Lakes) who both finished with 36 points.

In the men’s scratch event, Stephen Deane (The Brisbane) recorded his third win of the season with a fine par round of 68. A four-way countback was needed to decide the runner-up between Michael Peeck (Dalby), Tony Stallard (Maryborough), Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) and Charlie Bevan (Beerwah). Tony ended up with the better count-back and so was awarded the runner-up trophy. In the men’s nett event, Gary Layton (Ocean Shores) won with 37 points from Charlie Bevan on 36 points. Charlie won on a countback from Michael Peeck, Tony Stallard and Peter Martin (The Brisbane).

In the super seniors, Dianne Gees won with 41 points while Michael Peeck won the men’s super seniors with 36 points.

Dowling wins the BDGA Seniors and Vets Championship

Leading QSOOM player Brad Dowling (Southport) added another trophy to his collection, winning the BDGA Vets championship played at Nudgee. Dowling’s three over score of 72 finished one shot ahead of Mark Blake (Helensvale) on 73. Bradley Ward (Nudgee) and Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) finished equal third with 74. In the nett event, Mark Blake and Col Halam (Redcliffe) tied with nett 67’s. Third place went to Graham Fairweather (Mc Leod) with 69. Rounding out the top five were Steve Toyne and David Rogerson (Nudgee) with 70.

In the super seniors Col Halam won with 67 from popular QSOOM player, Padge Singh (Carbrook) on 71.

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

November 15 Sanctuary Cove QSOOM (QLD)

November 16 – 17 Warrnambool Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

November 18 – 19 Moyne Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

November 20 – 22 Tasmanian Men’s & Women’s Senior Masters (TAS) *

November 22 Long Reef Seniors (NSW)

November 23 Cromer Seniors (NSW)

November 26 McLeod QSOOM (QLD)

November 29 – 30 Mornington Peninsula Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

December 02-03 Sorrento Senior Amateur (Senior- SOOM) (VIC)

December 06 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads QSOOM (QLD) Cancelled

December 08 – 10 Victorian Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

December 13 Keperra QSOOM (QLD)

With many states coming out of lockdown and some borders still closed check the Golf Australia senior schedule and state websites to see any changes to the above events.