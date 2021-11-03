Australian Hickory Shaft Open and Foursomes Championships rescheduled to late January 2022

The 2021 Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship and Foursomes Championship have been rescheduled to late January/February 2022 at two top courses in Sydney and with hickory hire sets available for just $10 the two events could provide a great challenge for those interested.

The Australian Hickory Shaft Foursomes Championship is scheduled for Warringah Golf Club on Monday 31st January 2022 and the Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship is set down for Long Reef Golf Club on Tuesday 1st February 2022.

The championships are conducted by the Australian Golf Heritage Society and both the singles and foursomes are played over 1 round of strokeplay.

The events are open to male and female amateur golfers who hold a current Australian GA Handicap or equivalent overseas handicap; and to male and female professional golfers who are members of the Australian PGA or equivalent overseas professional organisation.

Prizes and titles are awarded in various sections.

AGHS Captain Les Browne says to ensure the safety of the players and to be in line with the host Clubs’ policies players and their caddies MUST be fully vaccinated for Covid 19.

Entry form 2021 Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship: Entry Form and Details

Entry form 2021 Australian Hickory Shaft Foursomes Championship