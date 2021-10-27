Golf Journeys: A new Australian golf travel company aiming to get golfers back in the swing

Golf Journeys is a new Australian golf travel company that has big plans brewing for golfers as the country begins to re-open for travel.

Golf Journeys is managed by Mark Hawley, a golf tournament director with over 10 years’ experience, and Rueben Scheckter, a recognised digital & tech-centric entrepreneur. The two have put their heads together to help reconnect golfers and reignite their love for golf travel.

The result is an impressive calendar of golf tours & tournaments designed to be great fun, extremely social, and based on unwaveringly good customer service. The company is also building an online Clubhouse which is a free online platform that will allow golfers to meet other like-minded golfers, converse in a safe online environment, access free golf travel destination guides, win luxury golf holidays, accrue travel rewards and more.

“The inspiration for the 2022 calendar of tours and building the online clubhouse came from my mum, who is an avid golfer, and who was stuck at home unable to see her friends and golfing buddies for most of 2021,” Mark said.

“Thanks to golf, mum has a network of friends, and it’s this social aspect that provides so many mental health & wellbeing benefits for her. Given how challenging the past year has been, it’s really important to us that we are inspiring golfers to live life to the fullest, explore the best destinations, meet new people, and have incredible fun both off and on the course.”

The 2022 Golf Journeys calendar of tours & tournaments starts in March to King Island, which will have golfers play, see and taste the very best that King Island has to offer. There’s a Grapes & Greens tour to the Hunter Valley for lovers of golf and wine, a golf school on the Gold Coast for those looking to shave a few shots off their handicap. And for golfers who enjoy friendly & fair competition, The Invitational Golf Week, headlined by major partner Four Points by Sheraton, will see over 100 golfers from across the globe flock to Phuket, Thailand come October of next year.

All tours are covered by the Golf Journeys flexible booking guarantee which ensures prompt returns of deposits should border restrictions or circumstances prevent golfers from travelling.

Whether it is meeting new friends who live close or from the furthest reaches of the globe, every journey is a beginning, and this is what Golf Journeys have built their mission upon.

Golf Journeys Upcoming Experiences for 2022:

March King Island Golf Tour King Island, TAS April King Island Golf Tour King Island, TAS May Grapes & Greens Golf Tour Hunter Valley & Central Coast, NSW July Golf Journeys Golf School Gold Coast, QLD August Fins & Fairways Challenge Port Douglas, QLD October Phuket Invitational Golf Week Phuket, THAI

For more information on Golf Journeys, visit www.golfjourneys.com.au