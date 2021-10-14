Lithium battery upgrade for popular FourStar Golf Cruiser and IM4 Single Seat Golf ride-on golf buggies

LITHIUM batteries now come standard with the latest FourStar Golf Cruiser and IM4 Single Seat Golf ride-on golf buggy models available from respected Australian distributor Electric Vehicles Oceania.
The upgraded lithium-ion batteries are lighter, provide more than twice the range, are longer-lasting, quicker charging and require no maintenance compared to their old lead-acid gel counterparts… all adding up to greater peace of mind and more quality time on course.
The three-wheel FourStar Golf Cruiser and four-wheel IM4 are both single seat buggies and have long been popular with golfers who value a bit of independence on course. That has been even more so the case during the current Covid-19 pandemic with health restrictions in some jurisdictions banning shared carts and limiting group numbers.
Electric vehicle specialist Electric Vehicles Oceania (EVO) and EVOMobility is the Australian and New Zealand distributor of the two golf buggies, and also carry a range of spare parts and accessories, as well as mobility vehicles and other innovative products. EVO is based at Northmead in northwest Sydney and has Dealers throughout Australia. Contact details are below.
The FourStar Golf Cruiser has been designed & built with golf in mind. Small, nimble, light and powerful, it allows golfers to cruise around the fairways and greens with ease and comfort, giving individual golfers the opportunity to remain mobile and increase their speed of play.
Price $4685 incl. Lithium battery
FourStar Golf Cruiser Specs, Features and Benefits:
- Speeds up play by enabling faster hole play and less time on the course.
- Forward and reverse with 2 speed shift, for walking and fairway speeds.
- Maximum speed: 15km/h
- Single players on one cruiser, playing their own ball.
- Reduced multiple-player zig-zag.
- Keeps golfers playing golf for many more years when health issues arise.
- Extremely low maintenance and operation costs & recharging.
- Zero pollution & quiet operation.
- Wide wheels/tires. No golf course or lawn damage.
- Front and Rear wheel: 13inches tubeless tire.
- Front & rear shock absorbers with new Fish-tail seats for extra ride comfort.
- New helical cut gears for smooth and quiet operation.
- Delivery Australia-Wide, with a full range of spare parts and optional extras.
- Distributor/Dealer network for all parts, servicing and maintenance needs.
- Powerful electric motor: 1000w, 36V, low noise.
- Climbing angle: 25 degrees.
- Re-charging time: 6 – 8 hours.
- Driving time: 5-6 hours after a full charge, or 36 holes of golf.
- Foldable for car storage and transport.[133 cm L x 86 cm W x 56 cm H when folded]
- 106 kg Golf Cruiser weight.
- Maximum load of rider & golf equipment, 150 kg.
- Transmission via steel sprocket and chain drive.
- Rear hydraulic disc brake and locking handbrake.
- Latest sealed gel batteries [36V 6 pcs of 12V 20AH].
- A variety of colours: Black, Blue, White, Red, Green, Orange, Silver.
I-MOTIONCADDYS IM4
The IM4 Single Seat Golf Buggy is our four-wheeled alternative to the FourStar. It is the Rolls Royce of single-seat golf carts, with a backrest, stylish design and powerful motor, and like the FourStar, it is easily transported to and from the golf course in your wagon or SUV.
Electric Vehicles Oceania stock the newest version of the IM4, offering around $500 of new accessories and improvements, none of which are available elsewhere in Australia.
Price $6485 incl. Lithium battery
UPDATED FEATURES & ACCESSORIES
- Quick release golf bag holder, for easy and fast removal/refitting of bag and holder when loading/unloading the IM4 into a car.
- A USB port on the instrument console, for charging a mobile phone and/or running a golf GPS for course maps, terrain, distance etc.
- Steering column adjustable angle settings for extra comfort to suit person size.
- Two-speed switch relocated to a more easily accessible position on instrument panel near the throttle.
- Umbrella holder and bracket relocated from in front of the rider to behind the seat for better vision and angle/position of the umbrella.
- Quick release hasp and clasp for easy access to the battery and motor compartment, free-wheel connect/disconnect lever, and for ease of cleaning and maintenance.
- Improved golf bag holder base with “bucket” to ensure golf bag doesn’t slip or move around.
- Steel frame construction, Strong fibreglass body, Rust protected powder coated steel work, Easy battery access
- Colours: Red, Blue, Green, Black
SEE THE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OCEANIA WEBSITE FOR FULL CONTACT AND OTHER DETAILS
See our original review of the FourStar Cruiser