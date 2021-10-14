Lithium battery upgrade for popular FourStar Golf Cruiser and IM4 Single Seat Golf ride-on golf buggies

LITHIUM batteries now come standard with the latest FourStar Golf Cruiser and IM4 Single Seat Golf ride-on golf buggy models available from respected Australian distributor Electric Vehicles Oceania.

The upgraded lithium-ion batteries are lighter, provide more than twice the range, are longer-lasting, quicker charging and require no maintenance compared to their old lead-acid gel counterparts… all adding up to greater peace of mind and more quality time on course.

The three-wheel FourStar Golf Cruiser and four-wheel IM4 are both single seat buggies and have long been popular with golfers who value a bit of independence on course. That has been even more so the case during the current Covid-19 pandemic with health restrictions in some jurisdictions banning shared carts and limiting group numbers.

Electric vehicle specialist Electric Vehicles Oceania (EVO) and EVOMobility is the Australian and New Zealand distributor of the two golf buggies, and also carry a range of spare parts and accessories, as well as mobility vehicles and other innovative products. EVO is based at Northmead in northwest Sydney and has Dealers throughout Australia. Contact details are below.

FOURSTAR GOLF CRUISER