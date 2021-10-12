Lithium battery upgrade for popular Four Star Golf Cruiser and IM4 Single Seat Golf ride-on golf buggies

LITHIUM batteries now come standard with the latest Four Star Golf Cruiser and IM4 Single Seat Golf ride-on golf buggy models available from respected Australian distributor Electric Vehicles Oceania.

The upgraded lithium batteries are lighter, longer range, longer lasting, quicker charging and require less maintenance than their old lead-acid gel counterparts… all adding up to greater piece of mind and more quality time on course.

The three-wheel Four Star Golf Cruiser and four-wheel IM4 are both single seat buggies and have long been popular with golfers who value a bit of independence on course. That has been even more so the case during the current Covid-19 pandemic with health restrictions in some jurisdictions banning shared carts and limiting group numbers.

Electric vehicle specialist Electric Vehicles Oceania (EVO) is the major Australian distributor of the two golf buggies, and also carry a range of other similar products. EVO is based at Northmead in northwest Sydney but have relationships with a number of other outlets and now ship worldwide. Contact details are below.

FOURSTAR GOLF CRUISER