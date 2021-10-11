Mandurah in WA to host 2022 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championship: Early Bird deals

FIRST details have emerged about the 2022 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National (AVGU) Championships which will be held 6 – 11 November in Mandurah south of Perth at three prime golf courses.

After the on again/off again and now definitely cancelled 2020/21 championship slated for Yarrawonga on the Victoria/NSW border veteran male and female golfers from around the country will no doubt be hoping for a clear run for a tournament that has become a beloved annual ritual for many.

And the 2022 AVGU national championship edition is shaping as a beauty with a top touristy location on the coast 70 kilometres south of Perth, three great golf courses, lots of local accommodation options and what already appears to be a very well oiled organising committee.

Tournament director David Scott is out early singing the praises of an event – jointly offered by the Western Australian Veteran Golfers Association and the Country Veteran Golfers Association of Western Australia – which is expected to attract more than 400 competitors.

The week long AVGU championship has been played since 1990 and usually rotates annually around the states and territories. The championship itself is played over three rounds with both scratch and handicap elements and is renowned for its fun and social but competitive atmosphere.

“We have selected three courses with very different designs,” Scott says. “Mandurah Country Club, Meadow Springs Golf & Country Club and Secret Harbour Golf Links. There is also the option of playing “The Cut” golf course on the free day (Wednesday) or on the Sundays before or after the event.”

“The cost of registration for the event (Early Bird rate of $330 if entered and paid by 31 January, 2022) covers the Welcome Function & Pack, and 4 rounds of golf with a cart. Presentation Dinner and Shirt are optional.”

Scott says the Mandurah area is 70kms from Perth with easy freeway access from the airport and that local accommodation providers have offered special rates for the week.

He says November is one of the best months to visit the area with maximum daytime temperatures around the 25°C mark and very little average rainfall.

“If you enjoy looking at a blue sky and love the sun then this is a great time to go to Mandurah with 291 hours of sun.”

Mandurah championship golf course details

The Mandurah Country Club has magnificent views acros s the Estuary to the Darling Range on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other. The Course, established in 1960, consists of Santa Ana grassed fairways and superb Bent grass greens. The fairways are lined by many varieties of natural flora and majestic Eucalypts.

Meadow Springs Golf and Country Club offers 'golf as nature intended'. The course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jnr., presents a highly regarded test for players but is also renowned for its playability.

Secret Harbour Golf Links is an award winning, 18-hole golf course, designed by golfer Graham Marsh. It's rated as one of the top 25 public courses in Australia, and is part of the "Golf Coast" group of courses.

The championship is open to veteran male and female golfers holding an official Golf Australia handicap.

Full Details 2022 AVGU National Championship Mandurah

For full details on the 2022 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championship and entry forms go to the championship website at www.avguchampionship2022.com.au