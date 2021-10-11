Aussies on Tour: Leishman’s Vegas charge falls just short

Marc Leishman Sunday charge has again come up just short as the Victorian finished tied for third at the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.
 
For the second time in as many starts this season Leishman flirted with the top of the leaderboard in a final day birdie blitz but again ran out of holes, posting a final round of 8-under 63 at TPC Summerlin to take the clubhouse lead at 19-under par.
 
It would prove to be five shots shy of Korean Sungjae Im who delivered the round of the day to earn his second PGA Tour title, his 62 highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the ninth hole.
 
Tied for 15th through 54 holes, Leishman peeled off five birdies of his own on the front nine and when he added three more at holes 11, 13 and 14 had drawn to within just one of the lead.
 
But a tee shot that he lost right at the par-4 15th and an approach shot that bounced back into the water to make bogey at the par-5 16th ultimately brought Leishman’s hopes undone, a birdie at the 72nd hole earning a share of third alongside Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk.
 
The 37-year-old shot 65 in the final round to finish fourth at the Fortinet Championship three weeks ago and intends to use this hot start as a platform for a big 2022 campaign.
 
“It’s good just to be playing well, feeling good over the ball, seeing the putts go in,” said Leishman, who will stay in Vegas this week for the CJ Cup.
 
“It’s been a while since that’s happened and for it to happen at Napa and then here again it’s a good feeling.
 
“You have to do everything pretty well when you shoot a number like that. To do it on a Sunday makes you feel pretty good.
 
“Hopefully I can continue on next week and for the rest of the season.”
 
Like Leishman, Cam Davis saved his best golf for the final round, closing with a 5-under 66 to earn a share of 27th alongside fellow New South Welshman Matt Jones who made a strong return to the Tour after a five-week layoff.
 
Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his good recent play to lead the Australasian contingent at the Open de Espana in a share of 25th, Min Woo Lee the best of the Aussies two shots back in a tie for 39th.
 
Min Woo’s sister Minjee was the leading Australian at the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup as she shared 25th position while Robyn Choi completed her Symetra Tour season by finishing in a tie for 30th at the Symetra Tour Championship in Florida.
 
Results
 
PGA Tour
Shriners Children’s Open
TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Winner Sungjae Im (KOR)              63-65-70-62—260           $US1.26m
T3          Marc Leishman                 67-67-68-63—265           $371,000
T27        Cam Davis                        67-68-71-66—272           $46,944
T27        Matt Jones                        64-67-71-70—272           $46,944
T35        Adam Scott                       70-67-67-69—273           $34,860
 
European Tour
Acciona Open de España
Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Winner Rafa Cabrera Bello (SPA)   67-65-64-69—265           €233,900
T24        Ryan Fox                           65-71-67-70—273           €13,809
T39        Min Woo Lee                     67-69-70-69—275           €9,494
T56        Jason Scrivener                 71-68-70-69—278           €5,110
MC        Scott Hend                          73-69—142
MC        Maverick Antcliff                 74-73—147
 
LPGA Tour
Cognizant Founders Cup
Mountain Ridge Country Club, New Jersey
Winner Jin Young Ko (KOR)           63-68-69-66—266
T25        Minjee Lee                        69-68-73-70—280
T42        Hannah Green                  68-72-70-72—282
T51        Su Oh                                68-72-73-70—283
T55        Katherine Kirk                    70-72-72-70—284
MC        Sarah Jane Smith              72-72—144
MC        Sarah Kemp                       76-73—149
MC        Wenyung Keh                    72-80—152
 
Japan Golf Tour
Bridgestone Open
Sodegaura Country Club (Sodegaura Cse), Chiba
Winner Tomoyasu Sugiyama (JPN) 69-68-62-66—265           ¥22m
T20        Anthony Quayle                  70-70-65-71—276           ¥1,173,333
T36        David Bransdon                  70-69-69-72—280           ¥539,000
T42        Todd Sinnott                        70-70-67-74—281           ¥429,000
MC        Dylan Perry                          73-72—145
 
Korean PGA Tour
Genesis Championship
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (Links Cse), Incheon, South Korea
Winner Jaekyeong Lee (KOR)         67-68-73-66—274           KRW304,890,442
MC        Junseok Lee                       75-78—153
MC        Wonjoon Lee                       76-78—154
 
Symetra Tour
Symetra Tour Championship
LPGA International (Jones Cse), Daytona Beach, Florida
Winner Prima Thammaraks (THA)  69-63-69-65—266           $US37,500
T30        Robyn Choi                        68-71-70-69—278           $1,985
T55        Stephanie Na                     67-72-72-72—283           $938
MC        Soo Jin Lee                         74-68—142
MC        Julienne Soo                       72-70—142
 
LET Access Series
Terre Blanche Ladies Open
Golf De Terre Blanche, France
Winner Linn Grant (SWE)                68-66-72—206                  €6,400
T14        Kristalle Blum                     74-72-72—218                  €790
T32        Amy Walsh                         74-74-75—223                   €470
 
Champions Tour
Constellation Furyk and Friends
Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida
Winner Phil Mickelson  (USA)         66-67-68—201                    $US300,000
T7          Steven Alker                      68-70-70—208                     $61,000
T38        Rod Pampling                    68-72-74—214                    $10,400
T46        Stuart Appleby                   70-69-77—216                     $6,600
T57        Robert Allenby                   78-73-68—219                     $3,700
T63        John Senden                      73-74-73—220                    $2,500
T72        Stephen Leaney                 73-73-77—223                    $1,370
T78        David McKenzie                 75-76-77—228                     $960
 
Legends Tour
Riegler & Partner Legends
Golf Club Murhof, Austria
Winner Mauricio Molina (ARG)         66-66-67—199                  €37,500
T15        Michael Campbell               68-73-68—209                  €4,087
T21        Michael Long                       70-74-67—211                  €2,825
T43        Peter Fowler                        71-75-70—216                  €1,325
 

