Aussies on Tour: Peter Fowler fires at European Senior Masters, Oh top 10 on LPGA, Lawson excels at Dunhill Links

Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA.

Victorian Su Oh is within reach of her best season on the LPGA Tour after finishing in a tie for seventh at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Just hours after countrywoman Minjee Lee lost in a playoff at the Korean LPGA’s Hana Financial Group Championship to record successive runner-up finishes, Oh was chasing a breakthrough LPGA Tour title at Seaview’s Bay Course.

Starting the third and final round four shots off the pace, consecutive birdies at the third and fourth holes saw Oh make a positive move up the leaderboard.

Two pars followed but back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight gave the 2016 Olympian too much ground to make up over the final nine holes.

She birdied both par-3s on the back nine to post 3-under 68 and a three-round total of 10-under, four shots adrift of 2019 ISPS HANDA Vic Open winner Celine Boutier.

Runner-up at the Cambia Portland Classic two weeks ago, Oh moved up six spots to be now 40th in the Race to CME Globe standings, her previous best finish coming two years ago when she finished the year in 33rd position.

If Oh’s top-10 finish was a continuation of recent good form Deyen Lawson’s top-30 result at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland was a rare ray of sunshine in what has been a difficult year.

Tied for fifth at the Limpopo Championship on the Challenge Tour in April, Lawson had missed 17 cuts in his previous 19 starts, withdrew at the D+D Real Czech Masters and finished tied for 32nd at the Cazoo Open.

But in bitterly cold conditions very reminiscent of those he would have experienced growing up in Geelong, Lawson revelled in the challenge of three of Scotland’s most famous links courses.

Starting the week with a round of 2-under 70 at Carnoustie, Lawson entered the final round at the Old Course at St Andrews just outside the top 10 but a back-nine of 3-over 39 saw him fall to a share of 27th, a birdie at the famous 18th hole providing slight consolation.

The Aussie who was in real contention for a win on Sunday was cricket legend Shane Warne.

Partnering again with Kiwi Ryan Fox in the pro-am section, the pair shot a blistering final round of 56 to finish tied at the top with Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey and partner Maeve Danaher, Hoey’s superior individual score breaking the tie.

Elsewhere in Europe Blake Windred earned a share of 10th at the Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour, Peter Fowler was tied for 11th at the Farmfoods European Senior Masters and Stephanie Kyriacou was tied for 34th at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open in Spain.

No Aussies made the cut at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi but three have advanced to the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.

Veteran James Nitties, John Lyras and Justin Warren progressed to Second Stage to be conducted from October 12 with Final Stage to be held in Savanna, Georgia from November 4.

Results

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship

Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Mississippi

Winner Sam Burns (USA) 68-66-65-67—266 $US1.26m

MC Lucas Herbert 69-74—143

MC Cam Davis 72-74—146

MC Brett Drewitt 75-72—147



European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland

Winner Danny Willett (ENG) 67-69-66-68—270 €676,337

T27 Deyen Lawson 70-68-70-73—281 €35,198

T51 Brett Rankin 71-72-71-71—285 €16,528

T54 Ryan Fox 75-71-68-72—286 €14,344

58 Min Woo Lee 71-73-70-73—287 €13,350

MC Bryden Macpherson 73-71-72—216

MC Maverick Antcliff 68-78-72—218

MC Josh Geary 70-78-73—221

MC Scott Hend 69-72-80—221

MC Travis Smyth 72-75-74—221

MC Jason Scrivener 74-73-75—222

MC Denzel Ieremia 76-75-72—223

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 70-78-81—229



LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic

Seaview (Bay Cse), Galloway, New Jersey

Winner Celine Boutier (FRA) 66-70-63—199 $US262,500

T7 Su Oh 70-65-68—203 $40,437

T34 Katherine Kirk 69-71-68—208 $9,866

T44 Sarah Kemp 71-69-69—209 $7,123

T57 Hannah Green 69-69-73—211 $4,500

MC Sarah Jane Smith 75-77—152



Korean LPGA Tour

Hana Financial Group Championship

Pochun Adonis Golf Country Club, Korea

Winner Song Ga Eun (KOR) 68-68-65-68—269

Won on third hole of sudden death playoff

2 Minjee Lee 64-69-67-69—269

T5 Lydia Ko 70-65-68-68—271



Japan Golf Tour

Vantelin Tokai Classic

Miyoshi Country Club (West Cse), Aichi

Winner Chan Kim (USA) 64-68-69-69—270 ¥22m

T16 Dylan Perry 70-67-71-70—278 ¥1.672m

T54 Anthony Quayle 71-70-71-76—288 ¥268,400

MC Todd Sinnott 72-73—145

MC David Bransdon 76-71—147



Korean PGA Tour

Hyundai Marine & Marine Engineering Choi Kyung-ju Invitational

Ferrum Club, Yeoju, South Korea

Winner Hae-woo Ha (KOR) 67-69-67-70—273 KRW200m

T6 Junseok Lee 67-64-76-72—279 KRW30,966,666

T22 Kevin Chun 70-70-74-71—285 KRW10,000,000



Ladies European Tour

Estrella Damm Ladies Open

Club De Golf Terramar, Spain

Winner Maja Stark (SWE) 74-69-65—208 €37,500

T34 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-77-73—220 €1,887

MC Whitney Hillier 75-74—149

MC Amy Walsh 80-76—156



Challenge Tour

Swiss Challenge

Golf Saint Apollinaire, Michelbach-Le-Haut, France

Winner Marcus Helligkilde (DEN) 65-67-62-69—263 €32,000

T10 Blake Windred 66-67-69-68—270 €3,840

T47 Daniel Hillier 69-71-68-71—279 €848



Symetra Tour

Carolina Golf Classic

Forest Oaks Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Winner Sophia Schubert (USA) 68-64-70-68—270

Won on third hole of sudden death playoff

T11 Robyn Choi 71-66-70-67—274

MC Stephanie Na 72-70—142

MC Julienne Soo 75-68—143

MC Julianne Alvarez 70-74—144

MC Soo Jin Lee 75-74—149



Legends Tour

Farmfoods European Senior Masters

Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, England

Winner Markus Brier (AUT) 70-66-75—211 €50,000

T11 Peter Fowler 74-73-71—218 €5,350

T35 Michael Long 74-77-74—225 €1,529

T47 Michael Campbell 75-79-74—228 €980