Aussies on Tour: Peter Fowler fires at European Senior Masters, Oh top 10 on LPGA, Lawson excels at Dunhill Links

Peter Fowler

Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia's top men and women golfers are performing on the world's golf tours

Victorian Su Oh is within reach of her best season on the LPGA Tour after finishing in a tie for seventh at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey.

Just hours after countrywoman Minjee Lee lost in a playoff at the Korean LPGA’s Hana Financial Group Championship to record successive runner-up finishes, Oh was chasing a breakthrough LPGA Tour title at Seaview’s Bay Course.

Starting the third and final round four shots off the pace, consecutive birdies at the third and fourth holes saw Oh make a positive move up the leaderboard.

Two pars followed but back-to-back bogeys at seven and eight gave the 2016 Olympian too much ground to make up over the final nine holes.

She birdied both par-3s on the back nine to post 3-under 68 and a three-round total of 10-under, four shots adrift of 2019 ISPS HANDA Vic Open winner Celine Boutier.

Runner-up at the Cambia Portland Classic two weeks ago, Oh moved up six spots to be now 40th in the Race to CME Globe standings, her previous best finish coming two years ago when she finished the year in 33rd position.

Su Oh

If Oh’s top-10 finish was a continuation of recent good form Deyen Lawson’s top-30 result at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland was a rare ray of sunshine in what has been a difficult year.

Tied for fifth at the Limpopo Championship on the Challenge Tour in April, Lawson had missed 17 cuts in his previous 19 starts, withdrew at the D+D Real Czech Masters and finished tied for 32nd at the Cazoo Open.

But in bitterly cold conditions very reminiscent of those he would have experienced growing up in Geelong, Lawson revelled in the challenge of three of Scotland’s most famous links courses.

Starting the week with a round of 2-under 70 at Carnoustie, Lawson entered the final round at the Old Course at St Andrews just outside the top 10 but a back-nine of 3-over 39 saw him fall to a share of 27th, a birdie at the famous 18th hole providing slight consolation.

The Aussie who was in real contention for a win on Sunday was cricket legend Shane Warne.

Partnering again with Kiwi Ryan Fox in the pro-am section, the pair shot a blistering final round of 56 to finish tied at the top with Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey and partner Maeve Danaher, Hoey’s superior individual score breaking the tie.

Elsewhere in Europe Blake Windred earned a share of 10th at the Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour, Peter Fowler was tied for 11th at the Farmfoods European Senior Masters and Stephanie Kyriacou was tied for 34th at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open in Spain.

No Aussies made the cut at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi but three have advanced to the Second Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.

Veteran James NittiesJohn Lyras and Justin Warren progressed to Second Stage to be conducted from October 12 with Final Stage to be held in Savanna, Georgia from November 4.

Results
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship
Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Mississippi
Winner Sam Burns (USA)               68-66-65-67—266           $US1.26m
MC        Lucas Herbert                    69-74—143
MC        Cam Davis                         72-74—146
MC        Brett Drewitt                       75-72—147
 
European Tour
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
Winner Danny Willett (ENG)            67-69-66-68—270           €676,337
T27        Deyen Lawson                   70-68-70-73—281           €35,198
T51        Brett Rankin                       71-72-71-71—285           €16,528
T54        Ryan Fox                            75-71-68-72—286           €14,344
58          Min Woo Lee                      71-73-70-73—287           €13,350
MC        Bryden Macpherson            73-71-72—216
MC        Maverick Antcliff                  68-78-72—218
MC        Josh Geary                          70-78-73—221
MC        Scott Hend                          69-72-80—221
MC        Travis Smyth                       72-75-74—221
MC        Jason Scrivener                   74-73-75—222
MC        Denzel Ieremia                    76-75-72—223
MC        Dimitrios Papadatos            70-78-81—229
 
LPGA Tour
ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview (Bay Cse), Galloway, New Jersey
Winner Celine Boutier (FRA)             66-70-63—199                $US262,500
T7          Su Oh                                  70-65-68—203                 $40,437
T34        Katherine Kirk                      69-71-68—208                $9,866
T44        Sarah Kemp                         71-69-69—209                $7,123
T57        Hannah Green                     69-69-73—211                 $4,500
MC        Sarah Jane Smith                 75-77—152
 
Korean LPGA Tour
Hana Financial Group Championship
Pochun Adonis Golf Country Club, Korea
Winner Song Ga Eun (KOR)            68-68-65-68—269
Won on third hole of sudden death playoff
2            Minjee Lee                          64-69-67-69—269
T5          Lydia Ko                              70-65-68-68—271
 
Japan Golf Tour
Vantelin Tokai Classic
Miyoshi Country Club (West Cse), Aichi
Winner Chan Kim (USA)                     64-68-69-69—270           ¥22m
T16        Dylan Perry                           70-67-71-70—278           ¥1.672m
T54        Anthony Quayle                     71-70-71-76—288           ¥268,400
MC        Todd Sinnott                           72-73—145
MC        David Bransdon                     76-71—147
 
Korean PGA Tour
Hyundai Marine & Marine Engineering Choi Kyung-ju Invitational
Ferrum Club, Yeoju, South Korea
Winner Hae-woo Ha (KOR)                67-69-67-70—273           KRW200m
T6          Junseok Lee                         67-64-76-72—279           KRW30,966,666
T22        Kevin Chun                           70-70-74-71—285           KRW10,000,000
 
Ladies European Tour
Estrella Damm Ladies Open
Club De Golf Terramar, Spain
Winner Maja Stark (SWE)                   74-69-65—208               €37,500
T34        Stephanie Kyriacou               70-77-73—220               €1,887
MC        Whitney Hillier                        75-74—149
MC        Amy Walsh                             80-76—156
 
Challenge Tour
Swiss Challenge
Golf Saint Apollinaire, Michelbach-Le-Haut, France
Winner Marcus Helligkilde (DEN)     65-67-62-69—263             €32,000
T10        Blake Windred                    66-67-69-68—270             €3,840
T47        Daniel Hillier                        69-71-68-71—279             €848
 
Symetra Tour
Carolina Golf Classic
Forest Oaks Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
Winner Sophia Schubert (USA)   68-64-70-68—270
Won on third hole of sudden death playoff
T11        Robyn Choi                         71-66-70-67—274
MC        Stephanie Na                       72-70—142
MC        Julienne Soo                        75-68—143
MC        Julianne Alvarez                   70-74—144
MC        Soo Jin Lee                         75-74—149
 
Legends Tour
Farmfoods European Senior Masters
Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club, England
Winner Markus Brier (AUT)            70-66-75—211                      €50,000
T11        Peter Fowler                      74-73-71—218                     €5,350
T35        Michael Long                     74-77-74—225                     €1,529
T47        Michael Campbell             75-79-74—228                      €980

