Golf back on in Melbourne – but starts with no toilets

GOLF was back in metropolitan Melbourne as of Wednesday September 30 but one of the ongoing restrictions announced with the reopening wasn’t so popular – or understandable. Maybe Victorian health authorities have hit on a unique means of speeding up golf rounds – no toilets open on course. Four or so hours can be a long time to “hold on”.

Of course, there is often a handy nearby tree on most golf courses – but that is not always suitable in every situation, probably especially on ladies day.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was asked about the no toilets decree for golf and tennis clubs at his Thursday morning media conference and responded that the decision was being revised.

“Hopefully there is a positive response to that quite soon,” Andrews said.

Golf Australia has kept golf clubs and facilities updated with the latest information and regulations and there are links to the latest communications below.

Victorian Government advice

Recent communication to clubs and facilities:

Golf Australia communicated with clubs and facilities at 1.45pm on Wednesday the 29th of September. That communication can be found HERE

Golf Australia communicated with clubs and facilities at 5.15pm on Tuesday the 28th of September. That communication can be found HERE

Latest Golf Australia info covering all states and territories