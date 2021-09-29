Join Teepster for a bit of free golf tipping fun

TEEPSTER is a free, Australian-based golf tipping platform – akin to footy tipping – that has been developing and improving over the past few years and is now gearing up for a new US PGA Tour season.

It is simple and easy to play – and completely free as we mentioned – and is based on picking a player each week on the US PGA Tour.

There are a couple of different formats to choose from and you can either join an existing league or establish a new one for your friends, club, social group or company.

Teepster was founded by Sydney golf writer Michael Green, who also started the Aussie Golfer website a few years back.

Michael says the Teepster site will soon be upgraded to an app – which means there should be some exciting changes in the coming months.

The full new Teepster tipping season starts with the tee off of the 2021/2022 US PGA Tour season this week but in reality you can join, or set up a new league at any time.

For all details go to Teepster.com