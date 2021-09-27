The 150th Open Ticket Ballot closing soon

TICKETS for the 150th Open Championship to be staged at St Andrews in 2022 have been opened up to golfers around the world with a first time ever ticket ballot but anyone interested in attending this historic event will need to get in quick.

With organisers experiencing an unprecedented levels of demand for tickets, a Ticket Ballot was deemed to provide the fairest and most inclusive way of ensuring golf fans from across the planet have the chance to secure their place at the iconic Old Course from July 14 – 17 next year.

The Ticket Ballot is currently open to all members of The One Club, The Open’s free-to-join membership programme but will close on Monday 4 October 2021.

Fans will find out the results of the Ticket Ballot in late October and November 2021.

How to apply

The Ticket Ballot is open to members of The One Club, The Open’s free-to-join membership programme. It closes Monday, 4 October 2021.

Make sure you are signed up to The One Club, and then you are all set to enter the Ticket Ballot on TheOpen.com.

If you are already a member of the One Club, you do not need to register your interest. Please keep an eye out for further information on the Ticket Ballot via email.

Why a ticket ballot?

With unprecedented levels of demand, the Ticket Ballot will provide the fairest and most inclusive way of allocating tickets for The 150th Open at the world-renowned Old Course in July 2022.

It will also give more fans from around the world the chance to attend this historic Championship.

How the ballot will work

Once the Ticket Ballot closes on 4 October 2021, organisers will review all applications and email applicants in late October and November informing them of whether their Ticket Ballot entry has been successful.

A balance of allocations will ensure every generation of fan, from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and the local area, will be able to attend the celebrations in St Andrews next July.

“We are also committed to inspiring the next generation of golf fans and we will therefore allocate a significant proportion of tickets to Juniors (Under 16s) and Youths (16-24s),” The Open says.

For more information, head to