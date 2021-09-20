Su Oh runner-up, Leishman’s charge falls short, Pampling & Senden Champions Tour top 10: Aussies on Tour

Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA.

Su Oh recorded the fourth runner-up finish of her LPGA Tour career and fellow Victorian Marc Leishman flirted with a seventh PGA Tour title in another strong week for Aussies around the globe.

With the third round cancelled due to rain, the LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic became a 54-hole shootout, Oh starting the third and final round four shots back in pursuit of her breakthrough win on Tour.

Without a top-10 finish since her tie for sixth at the 2020 ISPS HANDA Vic Open, Oh’s round of 3-under 69 was bettered by only three players on Sunday but it wasn’t enough to rein in two-time Major champion Jin Young Ko, her round of 69 delivering a comfortable four-stroke margin of victory.

Runner-up at the Kingsmill Championship in her rookie season in 2016 and twice again in 2019 at the Meijer LPGA Classic and ISPS HANDA Vic Open, Oh started her final round on the wrong foot with a bogey at the par-5 first.

Birdies at the par-3 fourth and par-4 seventh got her back into red figures before the halfway mark but it was not until late in her round that she was able to narrow the margin further with birdies at the 16th and 17th holes.

There was a missed opportunity to edge even closer at the par-5 finishing hole but the 25-year-old is expected to re-enter the top 100 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as a result of yet another near miss.

Katherine Kirk’s tie for 26th equalled her best result since May, thanks in no small part to an ace at the par-3 12th in Friday’s second round.

Like Oh, Leishman started the final round of the Fortinet Championship in California well back but surged to the outright lead as he reached 7-under for his round and 15-under total at the par-4 14th.

Third-round leader Maverick McNealy soon rejoined Leishman at the top of the leaderboard who was unable to advance his score any further despite birdie opportunities at each of his final three holes.

“I didn’t really have a number in mind, to be honest. You just have to hit good shots out there,” said Leishman, who began the day tied for 26th before finishing in a share of fourth spot, four shots behind eventual champion Max Homa.

“If you’re not hitting good shots, there’s bogeys to be made. Obviously to be 6-under through 11 was to plan. Then just the last three holes, a little bit disappointed with that.

“Birdie opportunities on all three holes and wasn’t able to make any. That would have been nice to put a little bit more pressure on him.”

Ruing two double bogeys in his Friday round of 71, Leishman needed just 19 putts through his first 14 holes to take possession of the lead, a hot flatstick a nice way to start the new PGA Tour season.

“When I hit that putt on 13, it looked like it was going in, just shaved the edge. Then made a good one on 14,” Leishman reflected.

“When you start making putts like that, it’s fun. It’s fun to play golf like that because you don’t feel you have to attack too much. You can hit it to 20 feet and feel like you can make it, which takes a lot of pressure off your iron game.

“Hit a few loose shots early on in the week, but for the most part it was a solid week.

“It’s nice to get in the hunt, get the juices flowing. I love that, that’s why we do it.”

For the second week in a row Rod Pampling was in the mix on the Champions Tour before ultimately finishing two shots out of the Sanford International playoff won by Darren Clarke, fellow Australian John Senden and Steven Alker [NZ] also recording top-10 finishes.

Results

LPGA Tour
Cambia Portland Classic
The Oregon Golf Club, West Linn, Oregon
Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain
Winner Jin Young Ko (KOR)          69-67-69—205  $US210,000
T2          Su Oh                              69-71-69—209  $110,744
T26        Katherine Kirk                  75-72-69—216  $12,194
T57        Hannah Green                 73-77-73—223  $3,620
MC        Gabriela Ruffels                76-76—152
MC        Sarah Jane Smith             76-76—152

PGA Tour
Fortinet Championship
Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California
Winner Max Homa (USA)              67-72-65-65—269           $US1.26m
T4          Marc Leishman                69-71-68-65—273           $315,000
T36        Aaron Baddeley                71-68-68-74—281           $32,608
T64        Cameron Percy                71-69-72-74—286           $15,120
MC        Lucas Herbert                    71-72—143
MC        Brett Drewitt                       74-72—146
MC        Danny Lee                          71-76—147

Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open
Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido
Winner Scott Vincent (ZIM)             72-63-69-66—270           ¥20m
T13        Dylan Perry                       68-68-72-70—278           ¥1.853m
T16        Todd Sinnott                      73-68-72-66—279           ¥1.349m
T32        Anthony Quayle                 67-71-74-70—282           ¥571,666
T38        Andrew Evans                   70-71-73-69—283           ¥460,000
T47        Scott Strange                    73-70-71-71—285           ¥280,571
MC        David Bransdon                 75-73—148

European Tour
Dutch Open
Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
Winner Kristoffer Broberg (SWE)    68-64-61-72—265           €147,370
T15        Ryan Fox                           72-68-69-68—277           €12,881
T27        Maverick Antcliff                 73-67-71-69—280           €8,921
MC        Jake McLeod                      70-74—144
MC        Josh Geary                         71-74—145
MC        Elvis Smylie                        77-69—146
MC        Deyen Lawson                    74-74—148

Ladies European Tour
Lacoste Ladies Open de France
Golf du Medoc (Chateaux Cse), Le Pian-Médoc, France
Winner Celine Boutier (FRA)          68-66-68—202 €45,000
T54        Stephanie Kyriacou          70-72-75—217  €1,075
T64        Whitney Hillier                   72-72-76—220  €825

Korean PGA Tour
2021 DGB Financial Group Irvine Open
Farmy Hills Country Club, Korea
Winner Sanghyun Park (KOR)        67-65-65-64—261
T12        Junseok Lee                      70-68-69-67—274
T42        Wonjoon Lee                     67-75-67-74—283
T57        Kevin Chun                        73-69-70-77—289

Challenge Tour
Hopps Open de Provence
Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France
Winner Alfie Plant (ENG)                68-70-66-67—271           €32,000
T37        Daniel Hillier                     66-73-76-68—283           €1,320
66          Dimitrios Papadatos         70-71-74-78—293           €540
MC        Blake Windred                   77-72—149

Symetra Tour
Guardian Championship
Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama
Winner Janie Jackson (USA)          66-66—132        $US26,250
T55        Robyn Choi                       71-74—145        $638
MC        Stephanie Na                     73-73—146
MC        Julianne Alvarez                 70-80—150
MC        Julienne Soo                      74-77—151
MC        Soo Jin Lee                        79-74—153

LET Access Series
Lavaux Ladies Open
Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland
Winner Gab’le Macdonald (SCO)   69-71-69—209  €5,600
T28        Amy Walsh                        75-71-73—219  €504
MC        Kristalle Blum                    73-79—152

Champions Tour
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Winner Darren Clarke (NIR)            63-70-65—198  $US270,000
Defeated KJ Choi and Steve Flesch at first playoff hole
T4          Rod Pampling                    64-67-69—200  $96,300
T7          John Senden                      67-70-65—202  $54,900
T7          Steven Alker                       65-70-67—202  $54,900
T11        David McKenzie                  68-65-70—203  $41,400
T49        Mark Hensby                       65-71-75—211  $5,070
T65        Robert Allenby                     72-73-70—215  $1,994

