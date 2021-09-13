Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: September 2021

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country. Unfortunately, Covid continues to affect schedules and has led to the cancellation of the 2021 Australian Senior Amateur Championship.

NATIONAL

Golf Australia cancels the Australian Seniors and the 2021 National Senior Order of Merit

Regrettably the Australian Senior Amateur to be held in October at Glenelg in South Australia has been cancelled. With the cancellation of the Australian Senior Amateur, the 2021 National Senior Order of Merit will also be cancelled. Full story on GA website.

Richards and Hodge win the Grange/Kooyonga Seniors

Two very different days greeted all players for the Grange/Kooyonga event. High temperatures and strong winds at Grange and near perfect conditions at Kooyong.

On Day 1, Jim Richards (Tea Tree Gully) lead with 81 from Richard Payne (Kooyonga) 83 on what was a very challenging day. So after the two days, Jim Richards (81-79) won the scratch event by one shot over Nick Wake (Blackwood) with scores of 84 and 77. Shane Amor (Grange) continued his excellent form finishing third on 164.

In the nett event, Shane Amor won on a countback from Boyd Austin (Thaxted Park) after both finished on 149. The evergreen, Jim Richards dominated the Super Seniors, taking out both the Gross (81,79) and Nett (78,75) events.

In the women’s scratch event, Jill Hodge (Glenelg) won by 8 shots from Sue Dob (Grange) while in the nett event, it was a win to Rosemary Underwood (Blackwood) from Libby Broomhead (Grange).

Masters and Wake win the SA Seniors at Links Lady Bay

Blackwood Golf Club stood tall at Links Lady Bay in the 54-hole SA Senior Amateur Championship with Angela Masters and Nick Wake taking out their respective Women’s and Men’s Senior Amateur titles.

Masters lead the women’s championship from round one proving her number one position on the Senior Women’s Order of Merit table is no fluke. Masters didn’t achieve the win without threat from fellow Blackwood member Rosemary Underwood who was only one stroke behind after round one. Masters proved steady in round two extending her lead before bringing it home in round three finishing five strokes ahead of the competition.

Wake was strong out of the blocks on day one finishing one stroke off the lead before proving dominant on day two in breezy conditions firing an even par round to go into the final round five strokes clear at the top. Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully), a regular at the championship, was never going to be easy to beat though and put the challenge on Wake right until the end. Wake eventually taking out the championship by four strokes. Jim Richards from Tea Tree Gully took out the Super Senior category ahead of Ken Parker from Kooyonga.

Report by Golf Australia

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Class Confirmed at Royal Adelaide

The results of the Royal Adelaide round of the SASOOM, confirmed the undoubted credentials of three of South Australia’s very best seniors when Jill Hodge, Norm Cordina and Michael Richards won in their respective categories.

Norm Cordina’s 76 was well clear of Richard Payne (Kooyonga) 81 and Mark Pretty (82). Mark ventured up from Millicent in SA’s South-East and has been a top player and a representative in SA country sides for many years. Best Men’s Senior Net score was also Cordina (74) with local Wallace Long (75) getting the prize under normal senior golf “one-prize rule”.

In the Super Senior’s, Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (81) won by a single stroke from Royal Adelaide legend David Cherry. Ken Brown (Tea Tree Gully) (83) filled the third placing. Excellent round in Super Senior – nett by Taras Mular (Grange) shooting 71 nett followed by Paul Williams (Glenelg), Mike Richards and Leigh Carpenter (Royal Adelaide), all with 76’s.

Jill Hodge (Glenelg) made it back-to-back wins in the Senior Women’s Gross whilst Helen Brauer also backed up her Glenelg win in the Nett with an excellent 74.

Tough Conditions for Glenelg Seniors

Glenelg Club Champion, Jill Hodge dominated the Women’s Gross with a score of 80, well clear of fellow club member, Jo Ricourt in second place with 91.Thaxted’s Park Lyn Hood maintained her consistency with 3rd placing. Women’s Nett was far closer with Hodge’s 75 just pipping Helen Brauer (76) – Helen ensuring that Blackwood continued to feature in the results. Jo Ricourt (78) took 3rd.

Senior Men’s Gross also went to Glenelg with local member Villi Koronis winning with 75 followed by Mark Potter (The Vines) with 78. Norm Cordina also shot 78 and Bruce Lindner showed some of his earlier season form with 79.

The Glenelg benefit continued with Brenton MacDonald not only winning the Senior Men’s Nett with an excellent 69 but also taking two of the day’s NTPs! A lot closer in this part of the comp though, Lyn Hood’s husband, Richard got a look in with an also excellent 70 with the quality of the round from Villis Koronis being confirmed with 71 nett.

Men’s Super-Senior’s continued the local trend with Wayne Humphries returning the best scores in both the Gross and the Nett competitions. At least some of the other Super Seniors got a look-in with Tea Tree Gully’s regulars, Jim and Mike Richards in the places.

Shaw, Elliott and Park Winners at West Lakes Seniors

West Lakes Golf Club was the venue for Round 9 of the SA Senior Order of Merit. North Adelaide player, Mihyun Park (88/70) was the both the Women’s Gross and Nett winner with the experienced Angela Masters (90/76) and the consistent Lyn Hood (91/77) filling the places in both categories.

Senior Men’s Gross saw the talented Grange member Peter Shaw win his first SASOOM event on countback from the previous week’s winner Glen McGough. Their 76’s were only one shot better than Shane Amor (Grange) and Mark Potter (The Vines). Shaw, Amor and McGough also lead the Men’s Senior’s Nett with local Rankine also featuring.

Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood/Kooyonga) won the Super Senior’s Gross with 78. Lindsay only had a one-stroke advantage over Jim Richards. Phil Smith (Tea Tree Gully), Glen Bruce (Aston Hills) and West Lakes Pavel Vasek followed. Elliott, Smith and Bruce also lead the Super Senior’s Gross.

Strong Field Tackles Victor Harbor as SASOOM Recommences

Warm sunshine plus a strong northerly greeted players at the Fleurieu Peninsula course south of Adelaide. The course was superbly presented with the greens being particularly noteworthy.

Men’s Seniors went to Blackwood member Glen McGough whilst Lindsay Elliott took out the Men’s Super Seniors. Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay), Brian Welsh (Glenelg) and Mark Potter (The Vines of Reynella) filled the Senior places whilst Chris Everett and Jim Richards from Tea Tree Gully were in contention, as usual, in the Super Seniors.

Men’s Senior Nett went to McGough from Boyd Austin (The Vines) followed by Welsh. Best Men’s Super Seniors Nett was Elliott from Martin Brown (Grange) and local Mike Howard.

Women’s Seniors Gross saw Lyn Hood (Thaxted Park) maintain her consistent form to win from Josephine Ricourt (Glenelg) and Karen Brien (Blackwood). Women’s Super Seniors Gross saw Jenny Butcher (Mt Osmond) the winner from Rosemary Underwood, Angela Masters and Paula White adding to the spoils for the Blackwood Golf Club. The Women’s Nett results were essentially the same as the Gross augmented by yet more Blackwood representatives in Marg Rawlinson and Brenda Mitchell in the Super Seniors.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10695

QUEENSLAND

Dowling, Collins and Byrne win at Gailes

Brad Dowling (Southport) had the best score of the day for the men with an even par 73. He was followed by James Zappelli (Windaroo Lakes) and Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) who both had 76. Col Hallam (Redcliffe) and Peter Lansom (Brisbane) shared the spoils in the stableford event a solid 38 points.



The best stableford score in the ladies was Margaret O’Sullivan (Redcliffe) on 37 points followed by Deborah Marsland (Gailes) on 35 points. Joanne Collins and Collette Byrne had the best scratch score for the ladies with an 84, followed by Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) on 86.

Read and Bargibant win at Beerwah

A total of 4 ladies and 11 men were able to play to or better their handicap on the day. The best scores for both the ladies and men was a very impressive 41 points by Laurence Bargibant and Scott Read.



Laurence Bargibant also had the best scratch score for the ladies with an 82, followed by Joanne Collins, Margaret Anderson and Karen Collings who all had an 84.



Scott Read had the best scratch score of the day for the men with a one over par 73. He was followed by Brad Dowling and Steve Toyne who both had 74. Read was posted the best stableford score from Gordon Buck and Steve Toyne.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10643

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

November 04 Twin Creeks Seniors (NSW)

November 04 – 05 Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

November 06 – 07 Mollymook Seniors (NSW)

November 08 Virginia QSOOM (QLD)

November 15 Sanctuary Cove QSOOM (QLD)

November 16 – 17 Warrnambool Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

November 18 – 19 Moyne Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

November 20 – 22 Tasmanian Men’s & Women’s Senior Masters (TAS) *

November 22 Long Reef Seniors (NSW)

November 23 Cromer Seniors (NSW)

November 26 McLeod QSOOM (QLD)

November 29 – 30 Mornington Peninsula Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

With many states in lockdown check individual state websites to see latest schedules, cancellations and changes to the above listed events.

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021