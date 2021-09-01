Vote for your favourite Aussie golf courses for a chance to win Callaway Golf gear valued at $5,400

YOU can vote for your favourite Australian golf courses and have a chance of winning a stack of custom-fitted new Callaway Golf gear worth a cool $5,400.

Golf Australia magazine is running this competition to help decide Australia’s top 50 popular golf courses, and to give you a chance to mull through your golfing memories to pick out your top three.

The competition, which closes 17 November 2021, poses the question:

What makes a golf course find its way onto your list of favourites? Is it the pristine condition it is generally presented in, or are you besotted by quality design that forces you to think your way across the journey?

For many, their favourite course is probably the one they try to conquer every week playing alongside their mates. So it’s not always about the golf, sometimes it might be the social aspect of playing at a course that you enjoy. That said, you might really like a course simply because the halfway house has the best bacon and egg rolls you’ve ever eaten or the view from the clubhouse inspires you to want play again the next day.

No matter what the reason, we’ve all got our list of favourite courses we love playing.

For many, it would seem, Bonville Golf Resort is their favourite. The NSW North Coast course has been voted Australia’s Favourite Course for the past five years. Will it be No.1 again in 2021 ?

We played in Bonville’s regular Wednesday and Saturday comps one week a while back and can easily see why it is so popular in this annual vote – a course people call ‘Australia’s Augusta National’, a great welcome and service for visitors in the pro shop, great facilities and atmosphere in the clubhouse, top accommodation; But would we put it at #1? What about our local?… not sure, will have to think about that for a few days…

When the poll closes on November 17, Golf Australia Magazine will collate the votes and you’ll be able to see if your favourite course makes the top-50, which will be published on www.golfaustralia.com.au along with the lucky winner of the Callaway equipment package.

CAST YOUR VOTE HERE