Cameron Smith sole survivor of FedEx Cup cull: Aussies on Tour

By
Brian O'Hare
-

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith remains in contention for the $US15 million FedEx Cup but will start the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship finale five strokes back after Patrick Cantlay won a dramatic BMW Championship in Maryland.

After dodging a number of near misses from Bryson DeChambeau, Cantlay’s putt from 20 feet at the sixth playoff hole – and DeChambeau’s subsequent miss –sees the American begin the Tour Championship at 10-under par, two clear of Northern Trust champion Tony Finau and three clear of DeChambeau.

Smith will start the first round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta at 5-under par and in fifth position, the only Aussie in the field of 30 after Cam DavisMarc Leishman and Matt Jones all failed to progress.

Davis began the final round at Caves Valley Golf Club in 22nd position and needing to improve his standing further to climb into the top 30, a round of 3-under 69 resulting in a drop to 29th and a final FedEx Cup position of 37th.

A final round of 69 saw Leishman fall to 42nd in the FedEx Cup while Jones ended his best year since 2015 in 47th position, the highlight being his victory at the Honda Classic.

Beginning the week third in the FedEx Cup standings, Smith was sound but struggled to keep up with the cracking pace set by the tournament front-runners.

A second round of even par 72 saw Smith lose considerable ground, ground he was unable to make up over the weekend despite going 7-under for his final 36 holes to earn a share of 34th.

The pursuit of a PGA Tour card continued at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with West Australian Curtis Luck moving inside the top 25 courtesy of a tie for 16th at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio.

Two shots off the lead at the halfway mark, Luck bounced back from a 73 on Saturday to shoot 66 on Sunday and move inside the top 25 who will be awarded PGA Tour cards following this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Brett Drewitt has already safely secured his return to the PGA Tour next season while Aaron Baddeley will start the Tour Championship in 31st position as he seeks to maintain his PGA Tour status, the pair both finishing in a tie for 22nd at the Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

West Australian Whitney Hillier extended her recent run of good form on the Ladies European Tour with a top-10 finish at the Skafto Open in Sweden.

Runner-up in a recent Rose Ladies Series event and tied for 15th at the Women’s Scottish Open, Hillier began the tournament with a 3-over par round of 72 but had just one bogey in her final 36 holes, rounds of 65-65 moving her up into a tie for eighth.

Queenslander Anthony Quayle secured his second top-15 finish in his past three starts on the Japan Golf Tour with a tie for 13th at the Sansan KBC Augusta tournament, Stephen Leaney was the best of the Aussies in a tie for seventh at the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge and Robyn Choi was the only Australian to make the cut at the Symetra Tour’s Circling Raven Championship as she continues her pursuit of a LPGA Tour card.
 
Results

PGA Tour
BMW Championship
Caves Valley Golf Club, Baltimore, Maryland
Winner  Patrick Cantlay   (USA)                    66-63-66-66—261            $US1.71m
T29        Cam Davis                                       73-67-67-69—276            $61,750
T34        Cameron Smith                                68-72-69-68—277            $50,113
T38        Matt Jones                                        69-70-71-68—278            $38,000
51           Marc Leishman                                69-76-68-69—282            $23,370
 
European Tour
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
Winner  Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)                  68-66-70-63—267            €315,330
T21        Min Woo Lee                                   66-67-74-67—274            €21,061
T40        Bryden Macpherson                         69-68-68-72—277            €11,539
T56        Wade Ormsby                                  69-69-74-69—281            €6,824
T65        Maverick Antcliff                               69-68-79-68—284            €5,437
MC         Scott Hend                                       70-71—141
MC         Jake McLeod                                    66-75—141
 
Japan Golf Tour
Sansan KBC Augusta
Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka
Winner  Scott Vincent (ZIM)                            64-70-69-68—271            ¥20m
T13        Anthony Quayle                                70-69-70-70—279            ¥1,544,444
T37        Scott Strange                                    72-65-72-75—284            ¥460,000
MC         David Bransdon                                69-74—143
MC         Todd Sinnott                                     73-70—143
MC         Andrew Evans                                  73-71—144
MC         Dylan Perry                                       77-75—152
 
Ladies European Tour
Didriksons Skafto Open
Skafto Golf Club, Sweden
Winner  Pauline Roussin Bouchard (FRA)                    68-60-68—196   €33,000
T8           Whitney Hillier                                                72-65-65—202   €6,490
T10        Stephanie Kyriacou                                         71-66-66—203   €5,170
MC         Kristalle Blum                                                  73-74—147
MC         Amy Walsh                                                      77-72—149
MC         Victoria Fricot                                                  79-78—157
 
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
Winner  Adam Svensson (CAN)                      67-68-65-67—267            $US180,000
T16        Curtis Luck                                        66-67-73-66—272            $16,500
T22        Brett Drewitt                                       69-65-71-69—274            $9,836
T22        Aaron Baddeley                                 68-69-67-70—274            $9,836
T34        Rhein Gibson                                     66-67-73-71—277            $5,587
T58        Lucas Herbert                                    69-70-69-74—282            $4,110
MC         Danny Lee                                         71-69—140
MC         Greg Chalmers                                 74-68—142
 
Challenge Tour
B-NL Challenge Trophy
The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands
Winner  Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (SPA)            67-69-69-68—273            €40,000
Won in a playoff
T45        Josh Geary                                        67-72-69-77—285            €1,275
T49        Blake Windred                                   69-74-70-73—286            €1,055
MC         Dimitrios Papadatos                          72-72—144
MC         Daniel Hillier                                      70-79—149
 
Symetra Tour
Circling Raven Championship
Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho
Winner
T62        Robyn Choi                                       69-73-73—215  
MC         Stephanie Na                                    71-72—143
MC         Soo Jin Lee                                       71-74—145
MC         Julienne Soo                                     71-74—145
MC         Julianne Alvarez                                70-75—145
 
Champions Tour
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan
Winner  Joe Durant (USA)                               65-66-68—199                  $US300,000
3             Steven Alker                                      69-65-67—201                  $144,000
T7           Stephen Leaney                               70-65-68—203                  $68,000
T10        Rod Pampling                                    70-69-67—206                  $44,400
T46        Robert Allenby                                   70-75-68—213                  $6,800
T52        David McKenzie                                 73-71-70—214                  $4,950
T64        John Senden                                      71-73-73—217                  $2,600
 
LPGA Tour
Senior LPGA Championship
French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana
Winner  Trish Johnson (UK)                            67-73-69—209                  $US105,000
T40        Jan Stephenson                                79-74-79—232                  $3,638

Source: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia

Leave a Reply