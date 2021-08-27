What the quokka? Turns out Rottnest Island has a great little ‘hidden gem’ golf course

We visited Rottnest Island in WA some years back and we remember the cute little quokkas for which the island is famous, the very appealing looking secluded coves and beaches, the glorious views; but who knew there was a great little public golf course now rightly being touted as a ‘hidden gem’.

As we write this those of us in other Australian states have next to no chance of getting to Rottnest at present due to a certain raging pandemic, but West Australians could keep it in mind and for the rest of us it certainly sounds like a must do for any future golfing bucket list.

Here’s the recent media release praising the virtues of the Rottnest Island Public Golf Course:

Drive, putt and bogey the day away on Rottnest

Rottnest Island Public Golf Course is one of the Island’s best kept secrets, despite the fact that golfers have been teeing off there since the ‘60s!

The Course was built by a team of driven volunteers, and 60 years later the friendly public course is in its best shape yet. If you’re in WA, there’s no better time to play a round.

Tucked away behind the settlement between Karma Resort and The Basin, Rottnest Island Public Golf Course combines a 9-hole golf course, putting green, bowling green and licensed clubhouse and function space.

Combining relaxing island ambience with challenging course design, Rottnest’s regular golfers say the course is a joy to play as it changes subtly with each season.

John Birkett is the Rottnest Island Golf Club’s Patron and he’s passionate about its heritage and recent course improvements.

“The golf course sits within a sports precinct that includes a bowling green, putting green,

clubhouse and oval which are a little paradise within a larger one,” John says.

“We love seeing people from all walks of life enjoying a round of golf, learning how to play and loving the game. There’s a real sense of community here, dating back from when it was built from scratch by volunteers 60 years ago to the thriving club we have today. “

“It’s a special place and suits novice and experienced golfers. It’s peaceful and unhurried – just like Rottnest Island.”

Breezes move from the west to the south and east, and in winter the course’s creeks flow,

creating interesting hazards. The tuart trees cast beautiful shadows as the sun dips over the horizon and there are even remnants of an old rifle range used by the Australian Army during the Second World War.

Golf clubs and golf carts can be hired from the Clubhouse and catering for groups is easy.

The Clubhouse includes a country-style fully licenced bar and function rooms.

Rottnest Island Public Golf Course is open from 8am to 4.30pm daily. Contact

karmagolf@karmarottnest.com.au or call 0438493325 for bookings.