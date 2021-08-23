Rod Pampling win breaks Aussie Champions Tour drought, Minjee Lee goes close at Carnoustie, Herbert thrilled with PGA Tour promotion: Aussies on Tour

By
Brian O'Hare
-

Rod Pampling had a big win at the Boeing Classic in Washington, the first Champions Tour victory by an Aussie since Rodger Davis in 2003, Minjee Lee’s final hole bogey at the Women’s Open  ended the dream of back to back major victories, while Lucas Herbert will spend 2022 on the US PGA Tour. All part of the regular Aussies on Tour roundup.

Although safely secure on the Champions Tour, Rod Pampling can now start planning for a 2022 season that will start in Hawaii after taking out the Boeing Classic in Washington.

Breaking a Champions Tour winless drought stretching back to Rodger Davis’s Toshiba Senior Classic victory in 2003, Pampling used a closing round of 6-under 66 to assume the lead in the clubhouse and then watched on as his nearest challengers failed to reach his winning mark of 12-under par.

“You look at all the Hall of Famers are just phenomenal out here. There’s so many and they still play really good golf,” said Pampling, who qualifies for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai reserved only for Tour winners.

“People think they don’t, but I’ll tell you what, they play so good. It’s just not quite as far off the tee anymore, but everything else is still really good.

“To get a win you’ve got to play good and thankfully I did today.

“We got a little bit lucky at the end, but sometimes that’s what you need.”

Minjee and Steph Kyriacou shine in Scotland

Minjee Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou both saw the top of the leaderboard before finishing T5 and T13 respectively at the AIG Women’s Open in Scotland.

Lee’s final round charge saw her in the lead at 11-under approaching the final hole where a birdie would have seen her post an imposing 12-under with a couple of hours to chill while the chasing pack tried to match the score experts agreed was a “winner”. Unfortunately Lee dropped her first shot of the day on the last and dropped to 10-under. 12-under did turn our to be the winning mark with Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist capturing her third major with her final round 3-under 69. Lee’s 6-under 66 was the best of the day.

 

Lucas Herbert secures US PGA Tour card

A birdie at the 72nd hole has secured Lucas Herbert promotion to the PGA Tour, finishing tied for fourth in the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.

After Brett Drewitt earned one of 25 PGA Tour cards awarded after the end of the regular season last week, Herbert joined the Korn Ferry Tour for a three-event finals series where 25 additional cards are up for grabs.

Although he was cautious not to celebrate too soon, Herbert’s thrilling finish and two players ahead of him having already secured PGA Tour cards means he will spend next year plying his trade primarily on the PGA Tour.

Beginning the final round in a share of 12th, Herbert had four birdies and two bogeys in a front nine of 2-under 34, unable to get up-and-down at the par-4 10th to fall to 13-under for the tournament.

Needing a late surge to put himself in the frame for a PGA Tour card, the 25-year-old birdied the par-3 13th, sparking a run that included birdies at 15 and 16 and a brilliant approach into 18, his birdie putt from five feet curling in on the right edge to reach 17-under.

“I am just thrilled,” said Herbert, who played six regular-season PGA Tour events this year with a best finish a tie for 18th at The Memorial Tournament.

The realisation of Herbert’s PGA Tour dream came just a day after what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Herbert a Challenge ambassador and sporting his Leuk the Duck headcover at Hillcrest Country Club.

With two finals events remaining Aaron Baddeley (71) will need to post a high finish after he ended week one of the finals in a tie for 48th, West Australian Curtis Luck (76) the only other Aussie to make the cut in a share of 79th.

The pursuit of an LPGA Tour card also commenced over the weekend with amateur Grace Kim leading the way of the four Aussies to progress from Stage 1 of Qualifying School in California.

Kim’s closing 5-under 67 was her best round of the tournament to climb into a tie for 10th at 9-under par, Emily Mahar (73), Kirsty Hodgkins (71) and Stephanie Bunque (71) also inside the top 95 who advance to Stage II in Florida in October.

Elsewhere this week Blake Windred moved closer to a European Tour card with a tie for 10th at the Challenge Tour’s Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge, Maverick Antcliff was the best of the Aussies in a tie for 29th at the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Results
 

Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open
Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
Winner  Greyson Sigg                     65-70-65-65—265
T4          Lucas Herbert                   69-64-68-66—267
T48        Aaron Baddeley               71-68-66-71—276
T69        Danny Lee                         71-68-69-71—279
T79        Curtis Luck                        70-69-70-76—285
MC         Brett Drewitt                     72-69—141
MC         Greg Chalmers                  69-72—141
WD         Rhein Gibson                    73-48
              
Champions Tour
Boeing Classic
TPC at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington
Winner  Rod Pampling                   68-70-66—204                  $US315,000
T7          Steven Alker                     67-73-67—207                  $64,050
T26        David McKenzie               71-70-71—212                  $16,380
T56        Robert Allenby                 78-69-70—217                  $4,200
61          John Senden                     71-74-73—218                  $3,570
T67        Stephen Leaney               72-74-76—222                  $2,058
 
AIG Women’s Open
Winner  Anna Nordqvist                   71-71-65-69—276            $US870,000
T5           Minjee Lee                       71-69-72-66—278            $219,787
T13        Stephanie Kyriacou         72-70-71-69—282            $85,328
T29        Lydia Ko                            72-71-72-71—286            $44,992
T34        Su Oh                                 71-69-71-76—287            $36,442
T48        Hannah Green                   73-70-71-76—290            $21,491
MC         Whitney Hillier                  73-74—147
MC         Katherine Kirk                  72-78—150
MC         Sarah Kemp                      78-76—154
MC         Kirsten Rudgeley (a)        86-76—162
 
European Tour
D+D Real Czech Masters
Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
Winner  Johannes Veerman            71-66-68-68—273            €149,920
T29        Maverick Antcliff              67-70-74-72—283            €8,665
T29        Ryan Fox                           70-72-70-71—283            €8,665
T47        Jake McLeod                    73-69-72-73—287            €5,117
T58        Josh Geary                        73-71-73-73—290            €3,671
WD        Deyen Lawson                  71-72-77—220                  €2,308
MC         Bryden Macpherson        72-75—147
 
Japan Golf Tour
Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup
The North Country Golf Club, Hokkaido
Winner  Kazuki Higa                        68-65-67-68—268            ¥24m
T59        Scott Strange                   66-72-74-81—293            ¥278,400
MC         Andrew Evans                 74-68—142
MC         Todd Sinnott                     70-74—144
MC         Anthony Quayle               73-71—144
MC         David Bransdon               70-74—144
MC         Dylan Perry                       75-70—145
 
Challenge Tour
Sydbank Esbjerg Challenge
Esbjerg Golfklub, Esbjerg, Denmark
Winner  Espen Kofstad                   68-70-68-67—273            €32,000
T10        Blake Windred                 69-74-67-69—279            €3,840
 
Legends Tour
Irish Legends Presented by The McGinley Foundation
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, Ireland
Winner  Thomas Bjorn                     67-66-65—198                  €45,000
T18        Peter Fowler                     72-70-67—209                  €4,057
T31        Michael Long                    67-74-72—213                  €2,185
 
LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Stage I
Rancho Mirage, California
Top 95 and ties advance to Stage II
Winner  Gina Kim (a)                       71-69-66-67—273
T4           Amelia Garvey                 68-69-67-72—276
T10        Grace Kim (a)                    73-68-71-67—279
T22        Emily Mahar (a)                67-69-74-73—283
T38        Kirsty Hodgkins (a)          67-75-73-71—286
T75        Stephanie Bunque            74-70-75-71—290
T96        Munchin Keh                     72-73-72-75—292
T124      Julianne Alvarez               74-72-72-77—295
MC         Laura Hoskin                     74-73-73—220
MC         Jess Whitting                    76-74-72—222
MC         Wenyung Keh                   76-71-76—223
MC         Doey Choi                          79-72-76—227

Source: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup compiled this week with material from Golf Australia, PGA of Australia, WPGA and other sources.

