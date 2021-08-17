How to watch the 2021 Women’s British Open: Australian TV Schedule

THE final women’s golf major of 2021, the Women’s British Open – officially the AIG Women’s Open – starts on Thursday at Carnoustie in Scotland with live coverage for Australian golf fans restricted to pay television and streaming services.

Australia’s challenge will be led by our recent major winners in Minjee Lee and Hannah Green. Lee will be looking to claim back-to-back majors after her victory at last month’s Evian Championship in France but along with Green didn’t have the best of preparations when they both missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week. Fellow Aussie Whitney Hillier did fire at that event with her T15 performance earning her a tee time in Carnoustie.

At her pre -tournament media conference in Carnoustie, the 24 year old Green admitted it had been difficult coming from the heat (and hype) of the Tokyo Olympics to a very windy and chilly Scottish Women’s Open. But the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship winner said having the weekend off last week might be a blessing in disguise as she was feeling very fresh coming into a week where she will challenge for her second major title.

Other Aussies contesting the title include Stephanie Kyriacou, currently second on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, LPGA regulars Sarah Kemp, Katherine Kirk and Su Oh, and boom amateur Kirsten Rudgeley, a Perth protégé of Green, who has had a outstanding British summer that includes victories at the Helen Holm Women’s Scottish Open Championship and the English Amateur Championship.

AIG Women’s Open 2021 Australian TV Times

Australian television coverage begins on FoxSports and streaming service Kayo on Thursday August 19 at 8pm (AEST).

Round 1, Thursday 8pm – 3am

Round 2, Friday 8pm – 3am

Round 3, Saturday 10.30pm – 4am

Final Round, Sunday 10pm – 4am

(These times were taken directly from the Foxtel TV guide so please check local guides for any late changes, revisions by the pay tv provider)