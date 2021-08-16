Scott’s near miss, Drewitt secures PGA Tour return, Hillier best in Scotland: Aussies on Tour

Adam Scott’s playoff near-miss at the Wyndham Championship was enough to propel him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs along with five fellow Aussies, Brett Drewitt secured his return to the PGA Tour, David McKenzie went T6 on the Champions Tour, while Whitney Hillier was our best in Scotland ahead of the Women’s Open Championship. All part of our regular roundup of Aussie golfers around the world provided by the Australian Tours.

It took until the final round of his 42nd start but New South Welshman Brett Drewitt has secured his return to the PGA TOUR.

The final day of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season is one of the most emotionally-charged in all of golf. Lives are changed and dreams are dashed yet for 25 players their drive to reach golf’s grandest stage is realised.

It is a stage that Drewitt has reached once before in 2017 but the Inverell native has now earned a second crack and he did so in dramatic fashion.

Beginning the week of the Pinnacle Bank Championship 22nd on the moneylist, Drewitt strung together a run of four consecutive birdies in a second round of 4-under 67 to make the cut.

By doing so he all but guaranteed his place in the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season but the 30-year-old endured a nervous wait to see whether he could hold his position.

Weekend rounds of 74-74 saw Drewitt finish tied for 63rd but dropped only two spots to end the regular season that began in January 2020 in 24th place and safely inside the 25.

The highlight of Drewitt’s season was a maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at the Lincoln Land Championship last September and he finished inside the top-25 on 12 occasions and was top-10 seven times, winning $US319,164 in the process.

Curtis Luck is the only other Australian to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals having finished the regular season in 67th position and will be vying for one of 25 further PGA TOUR cards to be handed out at the completion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The PGA TOUR regular season also concluded over the weekend with Adam Scott’s playoff near-miss at the Wyndham Championship propelling him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs along with five fellow Aussies (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, Matt Jones and Jason Day).

Victorian Bryden Macpherson recorded his best finish on the European Tour with a tie for 21st at the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club and David McKenzie shot 67 in the final round to finish tied for sixth at the Champions Tour’s Shaw Charity Classic.

As the men’s seasons are reaching their conclusion the women are gearing up for their final major of the year, this week’s AIG Women’s Open.

Kiwi Lydia Ko continued her strong Olympic form to finish runner-up at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open with Ladies European Tour regular Whitney Hillier the best of the Aussies in a tie for 15th, a continuation of her good recent results in the Rose Ladies Series.

In the US Robyn Choi enhanced her chances of graduating to the LPGA Tour in 2022 with a third-place finish at the Four Winds Invitational on the Symetra Tour.

Runner-up in the same event last year, Choi’s finish elevated her to 26th on the moneylist and within reach of the top 10 who are awarded LPGA Tour cards at season’s end.



Results

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Winner Kevin Kisner 65-68-66-66—265 $US1.152m

T2 Adam Scott 66-70-64-65—265 $389,440

T37 Cameron Percy 67-67-68-70—272 $26,560

T70 Matt Jones 69-68-69-74—280 $12,992

MC John Senden 67-71—138

MC Rhein Gibson 66-72—138

MC Aaron Baddeley 73-72—145





Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska

Winner David Skinns 67-67-69-67—270

T21 Jamie Arnold 67-73-66-72—278

T49 Curtis Luck 70-68-75-70—283

T63 Brett Drewitt 73-67-74-74—288

MC Harrison Endycott 75-67—142

MC Steven Alker 74-71—145

MC Brett Coletta 74-72—146

MC Ryan Ruffels 75-71—146

MC Nick Voke 69-77—146





European Tour

Cazoo Classic

London GC, Ash, Kent, England

Winner Calum Hill 68-67-70-67—272 €189,360

T13 Ryan Fox (NZL) 71-67-70-70—278 €16,373

T21 Bryden Macpherson 74-67-69-69—279 €12,689

T35 Maverick Antcliff 68-68-74-71—281 €8,667

MC Josh Geary 72-72—144

MC Deyen Lawson 72-72—144

MC Scott Hend 76-69—145

MC Wade Ormsby 75-71—146

MC Daniel Hillier 75-73—148

MC Jake McLeod 75-73—148





LPGA Tour

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

Dumbarnie Links, Scotland

Winner Ryann O’Toole 68-71-68-64—271 €191,684

2 Lydia Ko (NZL) 70-72-69-63—274 €89,257

T15 Whitney Hillier 72-69-75-65—281 €19,602

T34 Katherine Kirk 72-72-70-71—285

T34 Su Oh 73-72-68-72—285 €8,330

65 Stephanie Kyriacou 73-72-71-78—294 €3,451

MC Hannah Green 73-74—147

MC Minjee Lee 74-76—150

MC Sarah Kemp 78-74—152





Challenge Tour

Made in Esbjerg Challenge

Esbjerg Golfklub, Esbjerg, Denmark

Winner Ricardo Gouveia 69-71-69-67—276 €32,000

T64 Blake Windred 74-69-74-76—293 €530





Symetra Tour

Four Winds Invitational

South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana

Winner Lilia Vu 68-69-67—204 $US30,000

3 Robyn Choi 69-70-68—207 $14,102

T14 Soo Jin Lee 72-69-71—212 $3,172

T55 Julienne Soo 69-74-79—222 $822

MC Julianne Alvarez 71-79—150

MC Hira Naveed 78-73—151

MC Stephanie Na 76-75—151





Japan LPGA

NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament

Karuizawa 72 Golf (North Cse), Nagano

Tournament reduced to 27 holes

Winner Sakura Koiwai 64-34—98 ¥10.8m

MC Karis Davidson 75





LET Access Series

Anna Nordqvist Vasteras Open

Vasteras Golf Club, Sweden

Winner Nayeon Eum 66-70-72—208 €5,600

T32 Kristalle Blum 81-74-72—227 €490

T51 Victoria Fricot 71-81-79—231 €296

MC Amy Walsh 75-81—156





Champions Tour

Shaw Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows G&CC, Alberta, Canada

Winner Doug Barron 64-64-64—192

T6 David McKenzie 68-64-67—199

T13 Rod Pampling 70-67-65—202

T44 Robert Allenby 71-71-67—209

Source: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia