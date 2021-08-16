Scott’s near miss, Drewitt secures PGA Tour return, Hillier best in Scotland: Aussies on Tour

By
Brian O'Hare
-

Adam Scott’s playoff near-miss at the Wyndham Championship was enough to propel him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs along with five fellow Aussies, Brett Drewitt secured his return to the PGA Tour, David McKenzie went T6 on the Champions Tour, while Whitney Hillier was our best in Scotland ahead of the Women’s Open Championship. All part of our regular roundup of Aussie golfers around the world provided by the Australian Tours.

It took until the final round of his 42nd start but New South Welshman Brett Drewitt has secured his return to the PGA TOUR.

The final day of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season is one of the most emotionally-charged in all of golf. Lives are changed and dreams are dashed yet for 25 players their drive to reach golf’s grandest stage is realised.

It is a stage that Drewitt has reached once before in 2017 but the Inverell native has now earned a second crack and he did so in dramatic fashion.

Beginning the week of the Pinnacle Bank Championship 22nd on the moneylist, Drewitt strung together a run of four consecutive birdies in a second round of 4-under 67 to make the cut.

By doing so he all but guaranteed his place in the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season but the 30-year-old endured a nervous wait to see whether he could hold his position.

Weekend rounds of 74-74 saw Drewitt finish tied for 63rd but dropped only two spots to end the regular season that began in January 2020 in 24th place and safely inside the 25.

The highlight of Drewitt’s season was a maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at the Lincoln Land Championship last September and he finished inside the top-25 on 12 occasions and was top-10 seven times, winning $US319,164 in the process.

Curtis Luck is the only other Australian to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals having finished the regular season in 67th position and will be vying for one of 25 further PGA TOUR cards to be handed out at the completion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The PGA TOUR regular season also concluded over the weekend with Adam Scott’s playoff near-miss at the Wyndham Championship propelling him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs along with five fellow Aussies (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, Matt Jones and Jason Day).

Victorian Bryden Macpherson recorded his best finish on the European Tour with a tie for 21st at the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club and David McKenzie shot 67 in the final round to finish tied for sixth at the Champions Tour’s Shaw Charity Classic.

As the men’s seasons are reaching their conclusion the women are gearing up for their final major of the year, this week’s AIG Women’s Open.

Kiwi Lydia Ko continued her strong Olympic form to finish runner-up at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open with Ladies European Tour regular Whitney Hillier the best of the Aussies in a tie for 15th, a continuation of her good recent results in the Rose Ladies Series.

In the US Robyn Choi enhanced her chances of graduating to the LPGA Tour in 2022 with a third-place finish at the Four Winds Invitational on the Symetra Tour.

Runner-up in the same event last year, Choi’s finish elevated her to 26th on the moneylist and within reach of the top 10 who are awarded LPGA Tour cards at season’s end.
 
Results
PGA TOUR
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
Winner  Kevin Kisner                       65-68-66-66—265            $US1.152m
T2          Adam Scott                      66-70-64-65—265            $389,440
T37        Cameron Percy                67-67-68-70—272            $26,560
T70        Matt Jones                        69-68-69-74—280            $12,992
MC         John Senden                   67-71—138
MC         Rhein Gibson                    66-72—138
MC         Aaron Baddeley                73-72—145                       
 
 
Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska
Winner  David Skinns                      67-67-69-67—270           
T21        Jamie Arnold                    67-73-66-72—278           
T49        Curtis Luck                       70-68-75-70—283           
T63        Brett Drewitt                     73-67-74-74—288           
MC         Harrison Endycott           75-67—142
MC         Steven Alker                     74-71—145
MC         Brett Coletta                     74-72—146
MC         Ryan Ruffels                     75-71—146
MC         Nick Voke                          69-77—146
 
 
European Tour
Cazoo Classic
London GC, Ash, Kent, England
Winner  Calum Hill                           68-67-70-67—272            €189,360
T13        Ryan Fox (NZL)                 71-67-70-70—278            €16,373
T21        Bryden Macpherson       74-67-69-69—279            €12,689
T35        Maverick Antcliff              68-68-74-71—281            €8,667
MC         Josh Geary                       72-72—144
MC         Deyen Lawson                 72-72—144
MC         Scott Hend                       76-69—145
MC         Wade Ormsby                  75-71—146
MC         Daniel Hillier                     75-73—148
MC         Jake McLeod                    75-73—148
 
 
LPGA Tour
Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open
Dumbarnie Links, Scotland
Winner  Ryann O’Toole                   68-71-68-64—271            €191,684
2             Lydia Ko (NZL)                  70-72-69-63—274            €89,257
T15        Whitney Hillier                 72-69-75-65—281            €19,602
T34        Katherine Kirk                  72-72-70-71—285           
T34        Su Oh                                73-72-68-72—285            €8,330
65          Stephanie Kyriacou         73-72-71-78—294            €3,451
MC         Hannah Green                  73-74—147
MC         Minjee Lee                        74-76—150
MC         Sarah Kemp                      78-74—152
 
 
Challenge Tour
Made in Esbjerg Challenge
Esbjerg Golfklub, Esbjerg, Denmark
Winner   Ricardo Gouveia               69-71-69-67—276            €32,000
T64        Blake Windred                 74-69-74-76—293            €530
 
 
Symetra Tour
Four Winds Invitational
South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana
Winner   Lilia Vu                                68-69-67—204   $US30,000
3             Robyn Choi                       69-70-68—207   $14,102
T14        Soo Jin Lee                        72-69-71—212   $3,172
T55        Julienne Soo                     69-74-79—222   $822
MC         Julianne Alvarez               71-79—150
MC         Hira Naveed                      78-73—151
MC         Stephanie Na                    76-75—151
 
 
Japan LPGA
NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament
Karuizawa 72 Golf (North Cse), Nagano
Tournament reduced to 27 holes
Winner   Sakura Koiwai                   64-34—98           ¥10.8m
MC         Karis Davidson                 75
 
 
LET Access Series
Anna Nordqvist Vasteras Open
Vasteras Golf Club, Sweden
Winner   Nayeon Eum                      66-70-72—208   €5,600
T32        Kristalle Blum                   81-74-72—227 €490
T51        Victoria Fricot                   71-81-79—231   €296
MC         Amy Walsh                        75-81—156
 
 
Champions Tour
Shaw Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows G&CC, Alberta, Canada
Winner  Doug Barron                      64-64-64—192  
T6          David McKenzie               68-64-67—199  
T13        Rod Pampling                   70-67-65—202  
T44        Robert Allenby                 71-71-67—209  

 

Source: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia

