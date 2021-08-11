Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: August 2021

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country. Unfortunately, Covid has once again led to the cancellation/postponement of a number of events in various states.

NATIONAL

Dowling Gets the Job Done

Southport Golf Club’s Brad Dowling showed a depleted, yet still strong field, a clean pair of heals to win the 54 hole Gold Coast Senior Men’s Amateur Championship for 2021 (July 28-30).

Over the new Links Hope Island layout, Brad showed the consistency and nerve, as well as some fine golfing skills, to get the job done.

With the new layout boasting a new par-3 9th hole (which after day 1 averaged at above 4.5 for a 157m hole), excellent weather, and a strong field including former champions in Gordon Claney and Stephen Toyne, all 79 golfers knew they were in for a challenge.

The generosity of Club Car provided a new golf cart for anybody who could hole in one on #9 as well as a cart bag if you were the closest to the hole on the four par-threes over the course of the event.

Brad’s opening round of 72 was easily the best round of the tournament. He followed that up with rounds of 74 and then a shaky 79 left him on a gross score of 225, with the fast-finishing Ian Frost on 228 (76, 77, 75) just ahead of former champion Gordon Claney on 229.

The 54 hole overall net winner was Paul Cosgrove (70,68,73) on 211, from Toby Palham (69,74,73) on 216 and Todd Davis also on 216 (70, 71, 75).

In the age group sections over 54 holes, the 55-59 best gross was won by Brad Dowling 225 from Darren Craig on 230. In 60-64 section the best 54 hole gross came from Ian Frost on 228 and Links Hope Island golfer, Roger Worms on 233. In the 65 and over section, Gordon Claney had 229 from Hope Island local, John Allwood with 243.

In the age group sections over 54 holes the nett winners were: 55-59 Todd Davis & R/Up Mark Blake; 60-64 Phil Cosgrove & R/Up Toby Palham; 65 and over Paul Murray & R/Up Steve Smith.

Daily events were also contested. Wednesday Gross: 55-59 Brad Dowling; Gross 60-64 Roger Worms; 65+ gross Gordon Claney. Wednesday Nett: 55-59 Neil Paton; 60-64 Toby Palham; 65+ Paul Murray Daily pinshot winners were: 3 Alan Beesley (54 feet); 5 Neil Paton (69cm); 9 Mark Blake (297cm); 14 Des Hudson (142cm).

Thursday Gross: 55-59 Brad Dowling; 60-64 Gross Steve Toyne; 65+ Gross Gordon Claney. Thursday Nett: 55-59 David McKay; 60-64 Phil Cosgrove; 65+ Paul Murray. Daily Pinshot winners were: 3 Michael Valentine (176cm); 5 Ian Frost (68 cm); 9 Gordon Claney (140cm); 14 Ian Robinson (529cm).

Friday Gross: 55-59 Darren Craig; 60-64 Ian Frost; 65+ John Allwood. Friday Nett: 55-59 Geoff Walker; 60-64 Greg Shipton; 65 + Riccardo Campi. Daily Pinshot winners were: 3 William Houng-Lee (705cm); 5 David Singh (287cm); 9 Steve Stanton (480cm); 14 Greg Shipton (480cm)

The overall best pinshot winners of a golf bag courtesy of Clubcar were: 3 Michael Valentine (176cm); 5 Ian Frost (68cm); 9 Gordon Claney (140cm) 14 Des Hudson (142cm).

The executive team from the Gold Coast District Golf Association, myself and Steve Stanton, were grateful that we had received such strong interest in this tournament with over 180 golfers having registered, but thanks to border closures, lockdowns and the like, more than half of those who registered were refunded in full. Let’s hope for a COVID free event in 2022.

Report from Neil Steinhardt GCDGA President

Hargreaves wins another Hahn Darwin Senior Open

Peter Hargreaves and Carol Mounsey were crowned the 2021 Hahn Darwin Senior Open winners after three rounds at Darwin Golf Club.

In the men’s scratch section, Peter Hargreaves (Darwin) opened his account in round one carding a 75 and taking a two-shot lead into round two over Gary Barker (Darwin). A further shot back on 78 were the Tasmanian Shayne Walker along with locals Tony Box and Roy Winter.

Round two saw Tom Harold (Darwin) bolt up the scoreboard with the low round of the tournament 74, to go with his 83 in round one but he made little headway on Hargreaves who posted a 75. Shayne Walker improved on his first round score with 77.

In the final washup, the consistency of Hargreaves won him the event finishing on 227 (75,75,77) with Tom Harold (83,74,74) runner-up on a count back from Shayne Walker (78,77,76) after both finished on 231. Gary Barker was fourth on 235 (77,82,76) and David Southwall rounded out the five with 241 (81,81,79).

In the men’s nett event, it was a four-shot win to Anthony Johnston (Darwin) who finished on 211 (72,68,71) from runner-up Murray Martin (Darwin) on 215 (70,76,69).

In the women’s scratch event, it was a win to Carol Mounsey (Darwin) on 262 (91,86,85). Carol finished one shot ahead of Sue Mc William (Darwin) and Toni Mc Cormack (Darwin) who both finished on 263. Sue was runner-up on a countback and finished her last round with the low round of the event, 83 to move up the leader board.

In the women’s nett event, it was a win to Cheryl Hughes (Darwin) who finished on 272 from Val Moon (Humpty Doo) on 278.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Sewell, Barnes and Lucas win in the West

The WA Senior Golf Rankings for 2020/21 season has drawn to a close with the final two events conducted at Cottesloe on 19th July and Mandurah Country Club on 2nd August.

Cottesloe 2021 Champion was Evan Sewell with 76, 2nd place going to Nigel Barnes 77 on a countback from Craig Lubich.

Mandurah 2021 Champion was Nigel Barnes with a score of 72, on a count back from Andrew Brown, with 3rd place going to Mark Gatty one shot further back on 73.

The winner of the WA Senior order of merit went to Michael Lucas (Harvey). In the end it was a two-horse race for the 2021 WA SOOM. The reserved Michael Lucas (Harvey) narrowly gained the win over seasoned campaigner Paul Chappell (Hartfield). Third place went to Martin Minogue (Lakelands) over experienced Trevor Hughes (Hartfield).

Lake Karrinyup senior women take gold, silver and bronze in the 2020-2021 WA SOOM. Robyn Lamb took out the WA Women’s SOOM for 2021 by a narrow margin over Carmen Palframan and Peta Roberts.

The 2021 State Men’s Team was then announced with a changed format this year being 2 men and 2 women making up the 4 person WA Representative Team. Mike Lucas from Harvey Golf Club and Paul Chappell from Hartfield Country Club were selected to represent WA in the Australian Seniors in October. The Australian Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Championships will be held on October 20th to 22nd at the Glenelg Golf Club in South Aust.

The next season rankings will kick off later this month with the Rockingham Senior Open on 17th August.

Report by John Ryan

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

(Some events could be affected by Covid restrictions, check with organisers)

August 12 Huntington Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 12- 13 Nudgee Masters (QLD)

August 13 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 16 Gailes Seniors (QLD)

August 16 West Lakes Seniors (SA)

August 16 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 23 RACV Royal Pines Seniors (QLD)

August 23 Glenelg Seniors (SA)

August 23-24 Newcastle/Hunter Senior Classic (NSW)*

August 23 Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic (VIC)

August 30 Royal Adelaide Seniors (SA)

August 31 Beerwah Seniors (QLD)

September 02- 03 The Grange and Kooyonga Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM (SA) *

September 06- 08 South Australian Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM (SA) *

September 06- 07 Bendigo Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

September 12- 13 Women’s Tasmanian Senior Amateur (TAS)

September 13 Palmer Gold Coast QSOOM (QLD)

September 13 -15 Victorian Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)*

September 16 -17 Maroochy River Senior Classic QSOOM (QLD)

September 20 Brisbane QSOOM (QLD)

September 27 – 30 ACT Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (ACT)*

September 09 Gosford Seniors (NSW)

September 10 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 12 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 14 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 15 Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

September 16 Port Kembla Seniors (NSW)

September 18 – 19 Gunghalin Lakes Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Camden Seniors (NSW)

September 21 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

October 07 Monash Seniors (NSW)

October 08 Brookwater Classic QSOOM (QLD)

October 11 Windsor Seniors (NSW)

October 09-16 Australian Masters Games

October 11 Melton Valley Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

October 11 – 13 Bargara ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

October 19 Dunheved Seniors (NSW)

October 19 Melville Glades Senior Open (WA)

October 20- 22 Australian Senior Amateur at Glenelg SA

(M&W- Senior OOM) *

October 24 BDGA Seniors and Vets Championship QSOOM (QLD)

October 26 Oatlands Seniors (NSW)

October 26 -28 The National Senior Masters (M – Senior OOM) (VIC)*

October 27 City GC QSOOM (QLD)

October 28 Warwick QSOOM (QLD)

October 29 Toowoomba (Middle Ridge) QSOOM (QLD)

October 30-31 Moruya Seniors (NSW)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021