2021 Far South Coast Veteran’s Week of Golf a delight

THE 21st edition of the NSW Far South Coast Veteran Week of Golf was held recently at five top local courses and happy organisers are already promoting the event to potential participants for next year.

The tournament this year saw entrants traveling from far and wide to sample the coastal delights of Pambula, Merimbula, Bega, Eden and Tura Beach golf clubs.

Jan Sheppard from the Pambula club and Garry Buchanan from Gungahlin Lakes in the ACT (pictured in the above photo, front left to right) were the NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) Shield winners.

The dates for next year will be registration on Sunday 24th, July with competition from Monday 25th to Friday 29th July 2022. (The Wednesday is a rest day). These dates will be confirmed and will be published on the NSWVGA and Tura Beach websites, where entry forms will be available in due course.

The NSW far south coast is a popular golfing and tourist destination (worldwide pandemics permitting) and another event not to be missed later this year will be the 39th Annual CITY WEEK of GOLF (Bega, Pambula, Bermagui, Eden & Tura) that runs from the October 31st to 5th of November (Melbourne Cup week).