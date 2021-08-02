Sarah Kemp firing on LPGA, Smith inspires in Tokyo, David McKenzie T4 at PGA Seniors Championship in England: Aussies on Tour

Sarah Kemp is on course to record a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour moneylist following her third top-10 finish of the year at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Ireland.

In a true celebration of golf’s diversity, the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, European Tour and European Disabled Golf Association had players competing across Galgorm and Massereene golf clubs for four days.

Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated American Emma Talley in a playoff to claim the women’s event, Englishman Daniel Gavins was a two-stroke winner in the men’s event and Irishman Brendan Lawlor is set to go top of the World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability after his win in the World Disability Invitational.

Top-20 a week ago at the Aumundi Evian Championship, Kemp’s tie for eighth in Ireland adds to two top-five finishes earlier in the year and moves her to 47th on the Race to CME Globe moneylist and destined to improve significantly on her best previous finish of 86th in 2019.

Having enjoyed an early share of the lead after an opening round of 4-under 68 Su Oh was just one shot back of Kemp in a tie for 11th with Stephanie Kyriacou the other Australian to make the cut in a tie for 34th.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier’s tie for third in the men’s event represents his best finish on a major tour with Newcastle’s Blake Windred continuing his strong European season to end the week just outside the top-20.

Currently 31st on the Challenge Tour moneylist, Windred used a third round of 6-under 64 to get within reach of the top 10 at the start of the final round but bogeys at two of his final three holes saw him fall to a tie for 22nd with a closing 1-over 71.

Queensland’s Maverick Antcliff produced a strong weekend to finish one shot back of Windred in a tie for 26th with Dimi Papadatos falling just short of making the 54-hole cut-off.

Cameron Smith had the weight of a nation on his shoulders entering the final day of the men’s Olympic golf competition, producing a brilliant final round of 5-under 66 to miss the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal by just a single stroke.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox roared home with a back nine of 29 on Sunday to climb into a share of 42nd with Marc Leishman ending the week with a round of 2-under 69 to earn a share of 51st position.

In the tour senior events played this week David McKenzie was tied for fourth in England at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship while amateur Sue Wooster made the cut and finished tied for 47th at the US Senior Women’s Open won by Annika Sorenstam.
 
Results
European Tour
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management
Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
Winner  Daniel Gavins                    71-65-66-65—267            €191,640
T3           Daniel Hillier                    67-62-70-70—269            €43,509
T22        Blake Windred                  69-70-64-71—274            €13,176
T26        Maverick Antcliff                68-70-68-69—275            €11,831
T53        Dimitrios Papadatos          69-68-72—230   €4,845
MC         Austin Bautista                 72-69—141
MC         Bryden Macpherson         71-71—142
MC         Jake McLeod                    76-70—146
MC         Scott Hend                        71-76—147
MC         Josh Geary                       75-74—149
MC         Deyen Lawson                  72-77—149
WD        Elvis Smylie
 
LPGA Tour
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management
Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
Winner  Pajaree Anannarukarn       70-69-66-70—275            $US225,000
T8          Sarah Kemp                     70-71-69-70—280            $32,046
T11        Su Oh                                 68-72-69-72—281            $25,088
T34        Stephanie Kyriacou           70-72-72-73—287            $9,149
MC         Whitney Hillier                   74-73—147
MC         Sarah Jane Smith              75-74—149
 
Olympic Games
Men’s Golf Competition
Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan
Winner  Xander Schauffele             68-63-68-67—266
T10        Cameron Smith                 71-67-66-66—270
T42        Ryan Fox                           70-72-73-64—279
T51        Marc Leishman                  70-71-72-69—282
 
Japan Ladies Golf Tour
Rakuten Super Ladies
Tokyu Grand Oak GC, Hyogo
Winner  Yuri Yoshida                       65-67-66—198   ¥14.4m
T15        Karis Davidson                  66-68-72—206   ¥848,000
 
Women’s All Pro Tour
Babe Zaharias Open
Beaumont Country Club, Beaumont, Texas
Winner  Kaitlyn Papp                      68-71-65-69—273            $US8,000
9             Grace Kim (a)                   73-68-72-70—283            ——
 
LET Access Series
Big Green Egg Swedish Match Play Championship
Johannesberg Golf Club, Sweden
Winner  Sofie Bringner                    66           €6,400
T40        Kristalle Blum                    77           €418
 
Legends Tour
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship
Formby Golf Club and Formby Ladies Golf Club, England
Winner  Paul Broadhurst                72-72-68-69—281            €65,250
T4           David McKenzie              70-68-76-69—283            €21,423
15           Peter Fowler                    76-69-77-67—289            €7,699
T26        Michael Campbell             74-73-73-74—294            €4,012
MC         Michael Long                    78-74-76—228
 
US Senior Women’s Open
Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield, Connecticut
Winner  Annika Sorenstam              67-69-72-68—276
T47        Sue Wooster (a)                74-78-74-78—304
MC         Jan Stephenson                78-80—158

Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia

