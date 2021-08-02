Sarah Kemp firing on LPGA, Smith inspires in Tokyo, David McKenzie T4 at PGA Seniors Championship in England: Aussies on Tour

Sarah Kemp is on course to record a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour moneylist following her third top-10 finish of the year at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Ireland.

In a true celebration of golf’s diversity, the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, European Tour and European Disabled Golf Association had players competing across Galgorm and Massereene golf clubs for four days.

Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated American Emma Talley in a playoff to claim the women’s event, Englishman Daniel Gavins was a two-stroke winner in the men’s event and Irishman Brendan Lawlor is set to go top of the World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability after his win in the World Disability Invitational.

Top-20 a week ago at the Aumundi Evian Championship, Kemp’s tie for eighth in Ireland adds to two top-five finishes earlier in the year and moves her to 47th on the Race to CME Globe moneylist and destined to improve significantly on her best previous finish of 86th in 2019.

Having enjoyed an early share of the lead after an opening round of 4-under 68 Su Oh was just one shot back of Kemp in a tie for 11th with Stephanie Kyriacou the other Australian to make the cut in a tie for 34th.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier’s tie for third in the men’s event represents his best finish on a major tour with Newcastle’s Blake Windred continuing his strong European season to end the week just outside the top-20.

Currently 31st on the Challenge Tour moneylist, Windred used a third round of 6-under 64 to get within reach of the top 10 at the start of the final round but bogeys at two of his final three holes saw him fall to a tie for 22nd with a closing 1-over 71.

Queensland’s Maverick Antcliff produced a strong weekend to finish one shot back of Windred in a tie for 26th with Dimi Papadatos falling just short of making the 54-hole cut-off.

Cameron Smith had the weight of a nation on his shoulders entering the final day of the men’s Olympic golf competition, producing a brilliant final round of 5-under 66 to miss the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal by just a single stroke.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox roared home with a back nine of 29 on Sunday to climb into a share of 42nd with Marc Leishman ending the week with a round of 2-under 69 to earn a share of 51st position.

In the tour senior events played this week David McKenzie was tied for fourth in England at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship while amateur Sue Wooster made the cut and finished tied for 47th at the US Senior Women’s Open won by Annika Sorenstam.



Results

European Tour

ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management

Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Winner Daniel Gavins 71-65-66-65—267 €191,640

T3 Daniel Hillier 67-62-70-70—269 €43,509

T22 Blake Windred 69-70-64-71—274 €13,176

T26 Maverick Antcliff 68-70-68-69—275 €11,831

T53 Dimitrios Papadatos 69-68-72—230 €4,845

MC Austin Bautista 72-69—141

MC Bryden Macpherson 71-71—142

MC Jake McLeod 76-70—146

MC Scott Hend 71-76—147

MC Josh Geary 75-74—149

MC Deyen Lawson 72-77—149

WD Elvis Smylie



LPGA Tour

ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management

Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Winner Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66-70—275 $US225,000

T8 Sarah Kemp 70-71-69-70—280 $32,046

T11 Su Oh 68-72-69-72—281 $25,088

T34 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72-73—287 $9,149

MC Whitney Hillier 74-73—147

MC Sarah Jane Smith 75-74—149



Olympic Games

Men’s Golf Competition

Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan

Winner Xander Schauffele 68-63-68-67—266

T10 Cameron Smith 71-67-66-66—270

T42 Ryan Fox 70-72-73-64—279

T51 Marc Leishman 70-71-72-69—282



Japan Ladies Golf Tour

Rakuten Super Ladies

Tokyu Grand Oak GC, Hyogo

Winner Yuri Yoshida 65-67-66—198 ¥14.4m

T15 Karis Davidson 66-68-72—206 ¥848,000



Women’s All Pro Tour

Babe Zaharias Open

Beaumont Country Club, Beaumont, Texas

Winner Kaitlyn Papp 68-71-65-69—273 $US8,000

9 Grace Kim (a) 73-68-72-70—283 ——



LET Access Series

Big Green Egg Swedish Match Play Championship

Johannesberg Golf Club, Sweden

Winner Sofie Bringner 66 €6,400

T40 Kristalle Blum 77 €418



Legends Tour

Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Formby Golf Club and Formby Ladies Golf Club, England

Winner Paul Broadhurst 72-72-68-69—281 €65,250

T4 David McKenzie 70-68-76-69—283 €21,423

15 Peter Fowler 76-69-77-67—289 €7,699

T26 Michael Campbell 74-73-73-74—294 €4,012

MC Michael Long 78-74-76—228



US Senior Women’s Open

Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield, Connecticut

Winner Annika Sorenstam 67-69-72-68—276

T47 Sue Wooster (a) 74-78-74-78—304

MC Jan Stephenson 78-80—158

Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia