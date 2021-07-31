Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship back on deck and set for November 2021

The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A has announced that the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) is set to be held 3-6 November 2021 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (Championship Course) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Created in 2009, the AAC was established to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region. The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament and The Open, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in Final Qualifying for The Open.

The 2020 AAC was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 championship will mark the first edition held in the UAE, one of the APGC’s 42 member countries, and will join the numerous professional and amateur events Dubai hosts annually, including the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic and DP World Tour Championship.

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, Fred Ridley, Chairman of the Masters Tournament, and Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said in a joint statement:

“This year’s historic win at the Masters Tournament by Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, underscored the importance of this event as a platform for the game’s development

and rising talent in the region. We are grateful for the support of the Emirates Golf Federation and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and we are committed to working closely with all involved to stage this year’s

championship with responsible protocols in place so we can provide this life-changing opportunity safely to these deserving players. Dubai Creek’s Championship Course will enhance the tradition of world-class

venues that have hosted this championship, and we look forward to showcasing the Asia-Pacific’s top ranked amateurs this fall.”

Opened in 1993, Dubai Creek’s Championship Course features an 18-hole, par-71 layout originally designed by Karl Litten before its redesign in 2004 led by Thomas Bjorn. The course has previously hosted the 1999 and 2000 Dubai Desert Classic and the Mena Tour’s Dubai Creek Open, where 2018 AAC runner-up Rayhan Thomas shot a course-record 61 in 2017. Most recently, Dubai Creek hosted The Dubai Championship on the World Amateur Tour last December.

“After being part of the AAC for many years as a member of the APGC, we are excited to welcome this prestigious championship to the UAE for the first time,” said His Excellency Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation. “This opportunity means a great deal to the Asia-Pacific’s many talented amateurs. We are honored to support the APGC, the Masters Tournament and The R&A in their efforts to conduct a safe event and advance our shared mission of spurring golf’s

growth and development.”

“The AAC annually brings together the leading amateurs from across the region, and the world, and we are proud to be selected by the Founding Partners as the host of this year’s event,” said Christopher May, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Golf. “Our Championship Course will present both a challenging and inspiring test for the players, and we look forward to highlighting their talent and contributing to the AAC’s impact on the game.”

Over the AAC’s 12-year history, the championship has served as a springboard to some of the world’s top players today, including Matsuyama, a two-time AAC winner and 2021 Masters champion.

Fresh from making the half-way cut in The 149th Open at Royal St George’s, China’s Lin Yuxin, winner of the AAC in 2017 and 2019, will be aiming to become the first three-time winner of the championship. “It’s

a wonderful tournament that has given me the opportunity to play in both the Masters and The Open, for which I’m very grateful,” said the left-hander, 16th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

For more information about the AAC, please visit AACgolf.com.

Source: Supplied by The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A