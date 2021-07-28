How to watch golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Australian TV Times

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman during their practice round in Tokyo. Photo: IGF

THE great news for Australian golf fans is that there is going to be some free to air television coverage of some top level golf, the only rider is how much of the action you will actually see will depend on the vagaries of the Channel 7 live and streaming app coverage.

Of course our men’s team representatives Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman and now all-major-winning women’s team of Minjee Lee and Hannah Green can do us all a big favour by performing exceptionally well and hogging as much mainstream screen time as possible.

The men’s golf tees off from 8.30am to 5pm AEST from Thursday July 29 to August 1 and we have the opening tee times below. The women’s event is from August 4 – August 7 and we’ll add the tee times when they are published a couple of days beforehand.

Both the men’s and women’s golf competitions will be 72 holes of stroke play.

Theoretically, Australian golf fans will be able to watch plenty of the action, benefiting from the friendly time zone and the promise of dedicated golf coverage on the 7plus app streaming service.

The 7plus app will allow fans to tune into the golf on any device – you can watch on your smartphone, tablet, computer or stream to a smart TV.

As we’ve suggested, the host broadcaster can also elect to show as much coverage as they see fit on the  Channel 7 or 7mate main channels.

Men’s Olympic Golf Australian TV Coverage

Thursday, 8:30am – 5pm: 7plus

Friday, 8:30am – 5pm: 7plus

Saturday, 8:30am -5pm: 7plus

Sunday, 8:30am – 5pm: 7plus

The medal ceremony will take place at 5pm AEST on Sunday.

 

Olympic men’s golf tee times Thursday AEST

9.41am                Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners

11.14am              Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Garrick Higgo

 

