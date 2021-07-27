The “secret” to great ball striking: Golf Instruction Video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THE great Ben Hogan started it all when he said “the secret is in the dirt” and although there is conjecture about exactly what he was referring to most top golf coaches would agree that good golfers “organise” their swings from the ground up while the weekend hackers work from the top down. 

Top English golf pro Danny Maude, who we have featured before because of his simple, no nonsense approach, in this new golf instruction video says it’s all about feeling the correct sequence in the golf swing, using something called ground reaction forces.

Sounds complicated but Maude says good golfers get effortless power because their bodies control the movement of the golf club, not the other way around.

“All great players, their club reacts to what their body is doing, as opposed to their body reacting to what their club is doing,” says Maude, who is Head PGA Professional of Canterbury Golf Club.

Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

