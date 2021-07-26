Minjee Lee’s record-breaking comeback Major victory: Aussies on Tour

How it started versus how it’s going? Minjee Lee only took up golf because every other member of her family was into it; now she is a major champion.

When the majority of Australia went to sleep on Sunday night Lee’s prospects of the breakthrough major that has seemed a long time coming for someone still just 25 years of age looked unlikely to say the least.

Even after a 6-under par round of 65 on Saturday Lee trailed Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6 by seven strokes, a deficit no women’s major winner had ever overcome on their way to championship glory.

Yet in a period of unprecedented success for Aussie golfers across the globe Lee gave us a major moment to savour, our first golf major championship since Hannah Green’s 2019 Women’s PGA Championship and just the fourth Australian woman to win one of golf’s major titles.



And it all began by simply following her mother, Clara Lee, to the golf course.

“When we were really little we used to go down to the driving range with Mum when she was teaching,” Lee recalled.

“Mum knows a lot about golf and our whole family played golf, so it’s just like we’ve always been around it.

“And Min Woo was always really interested more than I was. I just followed in everybody’s footsteps.”

Talking to the West Australian newspaper three months before the first of her daughter’s six LPGA Tour wins to date, Clara revealed the makings of a major champion and the inner determination that perhaps Minjee didn’t even understand at the time.

“She wasn’t practising because someone told her to. She was practising because she wanted to,” Clara said.

She now joins Jan Stephenson (1981 du Maurier Classic, 1982 LPGA Championship, 1983 US Women’s Open), Karrie Webb (1999 du Maurier Classic, 2000 and 2006 Kraft Nabisco Championship, 2000 and 2001 US Women’s Open, 2001 LPGA Championship, 2002 Women’s British Open) and Hannah Green (2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship) as Australia’s female major champions.

Sure to follow close behind in the footsteps of Lee and Green is amateur star Grace Kim, who continues to accrue experience in professional events.

A two-time winner already in pro events this year, Kim was tied for seventh at the Women’s All Pro Tour event in Mississippi as she gears up for LPGA Tour Qualifying School next month.

The best of the Aussie men this week was South Australian Wade Ormsby at the European Tour’s Cazoo Open in Wales, who rose 15 positions on the final day with a closing 4-under 67 to finish tied for 10th.

There was a major championship up for grabs on the Champions Tour also at The Senior Open Championship in London, Welshman Stephen Dodd coming out on top with Peter Fowler the best of the Aussies in a tie for 28th and Kiwi Michael Long flying home with a round of 5-under 65 to earn a share of 35th.



Results

LPGA Tour

The Aumundi Evian Championship

Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Winner Minjee Lee 68-69-65-64—266 $US675,000

T6 Lydia Ko 68-65-68-70—271 $123,703

T19 Sarah Kemp 67-69-70-71—277 $49,481

T65 Stephanie Kyriacou 73-69-69-76—287 $10,668

MC Katherine Kirk 73-72—145

MC Su Oh 73-73—146



PGA Tour

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

Winner Cameron Champ 69-67-67-66—269 $US1.188m

T28 Cam Davis 71-69-73-64—277 $44,220

T34 Cameron Percy 69-71-71-67—278 $34,386

T51 Aaron Baddeley 72-68-67-74—281 $15,774

MC Greg Chalmers 71-71—142

MC Lucas Herbert 68-76—144

MC Rhein Gibson 74-73—147

MC John Senden 78-73—151



European Tour

Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale

The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

Winner Nacho Elvira 64-67-66-71—268 €191,570

?T10 Wade Ormsby 67-72-70-67—276 €21,093

T32 Deyen Lawson 72-70-70-69—281 €9,211

T40 Maverick Antcliff 69-74-70-69—282 €7,389

T47 Bryden Macpherson 67-76-70-70—283 €6,044

T52 Brad Kennedy 70-69-73-72—284 €5,063

T64 Scott Hend 71-72-73-73—289 €3,858

MC Josh Geary 71-74—145

MC Elvis Smylie 74-71—145



The Senior Open Presented by Rolex

Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, Berkshire, England

Winner Stephen Dodd 66-71-62-68—267 €333,836

T28 Peter Fowler 67-70-73-71—281 €17,975

T35 Michael Long 71-74-73-65—283 €14,210

T53 David McKenzie 68-77-69-73—287 €7,521

T64 Robert Allenby 67-75-76-71—289 €4,546

MC Michael Campbell 75-76—151



Korn Ferry Tour

Price Cutter Charity Championship

Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri

Winner Dylan Wu 68-65-63-65—261 $US108,000

T6 Nick Voke 68-68-68-64—268 $17,880

T11 Steven Alker 67-65-68-69—269 $12,378

T19 Brett Drewitt 69-69-65-68—271 $6,429

T67 Jamie Arnold 66-69-67-77—279 $2,382

MC Brett Coletta 71-69—140

MC Curtis Luck 72-70—142

WD Harrison Endycott 75



Korean PGA Tour

Yamaha Honors K Open

Sollaga Country Club, Taean County, South Korea

Winner Hanbyeol Kim 64-67-64-65—260

MC Kevin Chun 70-70—140

MC Junseok Lee 70-70—140

MC Wonjoon Lee 73-70—143



Challenge Tour

Italian Challenge

Margara Golf Club, Fubine, Italy

Winner Ricardo Gouveia 67-68-69-64—268 €48,000

T21 Daniel Hillier 68-72-69-69—278 €3,067

T44 Blake Windred 69-69-71-73—282 €1,650

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 70-72—142



Japan LPGA

Daito Kentaku eheyanet ladies

Takino CC, Hokkaido

Winner Jiyai Shin 68-68-66-71—273 ¥21.6m

T53 Karis Davidson 74-71-72-72—289 ¥414,000



Symetra Tour

Twin Bridges Championship

Pinehaven Country Club, Albany, New York

Winner Lilia Vu 70-67-68—205 $US26,250

T28 Robyn Choi 72-73-70—215 $1,591

T48 Soo Jin Lee 72-72-76—220 $796

MC Stephanie Na 77-72—149

MC Julianne Alvarez 79-77—156

MC Hira Naveed 79-77—156

MC Julienne Soo 83-74—157

WD Gabriela Ruffels 76



Women’s All Pro Tour

Natchez Golf Classic

Beau Pre CC, Natchez, Mississippi

Winner Ana Paula Valdes 65-67-71-67—270 $US8,000

T7 Grace Kim (a) 70-67-71-70—278 ——

MC Laura Hoskin 74-75-78—227

SOURCE: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia