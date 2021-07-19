Aussies on Tour: Grace Kim wins, Brett Drewitt top-10 again, Open Championship assault fizzles

High flying amateur Grace Kim. Photo: David Tease

Amateur Grace Kim continues to rack up professional victories while Brett Drewitt took another step towards a return to the PGA Tour with a third top-10 finish in his past four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Continuing the recent run of success enjoyed by Aussie golfers and her own scintillating form, Kim claimed her second All Womens Pro Tour title and third pro win in the US with a three-stroke victory at the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open in Arizona.

With a professional career beckoning, Kim followed up her round of 7-under 64 in the third round at Northridge Country Club with an even par round of 72 at Texarkana Country Club, bouncing back from two early bogeys to clinch a comfortable win.

Expected to turn professional ahead of LPGA Tour Qualifying School that begins in August in California, the 2021 Australian Amateur champion is currently 30th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the highest position the 20-year-old has achieved to date.

As Kim eyes the beginning of her pro career, Drewitt is plotting a return to the PGA Tour in 2022.
The defending champion at the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois, Drewitt showed his affinity with the Panther Creek Country Club layout to finish tied for sixth to move to 22nd on the moneylist.

Starting with this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship there are three more events in the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020/2021 regular season, the top 25 after the Pinnacle Bank Championship to earn promotion to the PGA Tour next season.

Drewitt began the final round in a tie for fifth and six strokes off the lead, two birdies on the front nine and an eagle at the par-5 16th adding up to a round of 4-under 67 and a total of 17-under, the New South Welshman making just one bogey for the week.

West Australian Minjee Lee teamed with Women’s US Open champion Yuka Saso to finish fifth at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour and Blake Windred remains in contention for promotion to the European Tour in 2022 after securing a tie for 11th at the Challenge Tour’s Euram Bank Open in Austria.

ASG Addition: The Aussies didn’t fare so well at The Open Championship at Royal St Georges, won by golf’s big new thing Collin Morikawa.

The only Aussie who had a real chance of featuring on Sunday was Cameron Smith who began the day six strokes off the lead and his hopes were effectively over when he followed a bogey at four with a double-bogey at the par-four fifth.

“Hit a bad tee shot off five. Just didn’t go my way and I got really frustrated,” said Smith, whose round of four-over 74 saw him finish in a tie for 33rd.

The only other Aussie to make the cut was Adam Scott who closed with a 20 under 68 to finish T46.

Results

Final scores The Open Championship Royal St George’s Golf Club, Sandwich, England

Winner Collin Morikawa 67-64-68-66—265 €1,752,861

T33 Cameron Smith 69-67-68-74—278 €50,928

T46 Adam Scott 73-66-73-68—280 €28,518

MC Marc Leishman 75-67—142

MC Matt Jones 72-71—143

MC Min Woo Lee 74-69—143

MC Lucas Herbert 70-73—143

MC Jason Scrivener 73-71—144

MC Jason Day 75-70—145

MC Brad Kennedy 71-74—145 MC Aaron Pike 74-75—149

MC Deyen Lawson 80-77—157

 
Womens All Pro Tour
Texarkana Children’s Charities Open
Texarkana Country Club, Texarkana, Arizona
Winner   Grace Kim (a)     72-68-64-72—276           
MC         Laura Hoskin      78-79—157
 
PGA TOUR
Barbasol Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky
Winner  Seamus Power   65-68-67-67—267            $US630,000
Won on the sixth hole of sudden death
T31        Greg Chalmers   66-71-67-71—275            $20,475
T42        Cameron Percy   67-69-71-71—278            $12,425
MC         Aaron Baddeley  71-71—142
MC         John Senden      70-74—144
MC         Rhein Gibson      71-74—145
 
LPGA Tour
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan
Winners   Ariya Jutanugarn/Moriya Jutanugarn        67-59-71-59—256            $US553,076
5              Minjee Lee/Yuka Saso                              69-65-66-62—262            $96,833
T22          Lydia Ko/Danielle Kang                            68-63-74-63—268            $19,062
T33          Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp                         72-64-72-65—273            $9,911
T35          Katherine Kirk/Amy Olson                       73-63-68-70—274            $8,846
MC           Sarah Jane Smith/Pernilla Lindberg        70-68—138
 
Korn Ferry Tour
Memorial Health Championship
Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois
Winner  Taylor Moore                  66-66-60-65—257            $US108,000
T6          Brett Drewitt                  65-67-64-67—263            $17,880
T49        Steven Alker                  66-69-68-68—271            $2,554
MC         Nick Voke                      69-68—137
MC         Harrison Endycott         73-67—140
MC         Jamie Arnold                 72-69—141
MC         Brett Coletta                  70-72—142
 
Challenge Tour
Euram Bank Open
GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria
Winner  Stuart Manley             67-65-65-65—262            €30,400
?T11        Blake Windred            66-65-68-69—268            €3,515
?T55        David Micheluzzi        67-72-70-68—277            €712
 
Ladies European Tour
Gant Ladies Open
Aura Golf, Turku, Finland
Winner  Matilda Castren        71-69-68—208   €30,000              
MC         Amy Walsh               77-75—152
MC         Victoria Fricot          86-80—166
 
Symetra Tour
Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic
Brook Lea Country Club, Rochester, New York
Reduced to 36 holes due to rain
Winner  Emma Broze          67-65—132         $US26,250
T24        Julienne Soo         69-68—137         $1,494
T24        Julianne Alvarez    68-69—137         $1,494
MC         Gabriela Ruffels    72-68—140
MC         Robyn Choi           71-69—140
MC         Hira Naveed          69-71—140
MC         Stephanie Na        66-76—142
MC         Soo Jin Lee          70-73—143

 

SOURCE: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia

