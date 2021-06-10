Australian senior amateur golfing wrap: June 2021

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country.

NATIONAL

NSW Senior Classic

Day 1

There were new names at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the 2021 NSW Senior Classic. Giora Friede (The Lakes) and Grant Meredith (Links Shell Cove) shared the lead after excellent rounds of 73. Giora had a day out with a sizzling back nine at the Lakes. He birdied the par five 11th hole, then made an eagle three on the fourteenth and then followed it up with birdie, birdie on the 15th and 16th hole. A great nine of 34, three under par. No doubt Giora would have damaged his handicap with this great round. Grant’s round was a bit more conventional than Giora, two birdies and a bogey giving him a one under front nine of 34 and then he made 7 pars and 2 bogeys for 39, giving him an equal lead with 73. Close behind were a host of familiar names such as Brewer, Bagust, Fearnley and Easterbrook, who are capable of chasing down the leaders.

Day 2

John Fearnley held a five-shot lead with one round to play in the NSW Senior Classic at The Lakes, The Australian and Avondale Golf Clubs. The Dunheved gun was at three over through 36 holes, after carding rounds of 74 at The Lakes on Monday and an impressive 73 at The Australian. Former NSW and Australian Senior Amateur Champion David Bagust of Port Macquarie was the closest of the chasers after carding a pair of 76’s, with Craig Green of Pymble a shot away in third place. A trio of golfers, Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney), Damian Maguire (Pennant Hills), and Gerard Power (The Australian) are at 10 over, while Graham Blizard ( Bardwell Valley) and Ian Asbury (Shoalhaven Heads) rounded out the top ten. The NSW Senior Classic is an NSW and Australian Senior Order of Merit (SOOM) event, with the winner and runner up assured of a start in the Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona in late October.

Day 3

Congratulations to local member Richard Wallace who shot a great score of 72 (+1) to win the Avondale Senior Medal. Richard Wallace and Russell Rogers had the best nett scores at 69, with Greg Levy (The Lakes) and Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) both playing to their handicaps with a nett score of 71. Russell Rogers of Tura Beach and Adam Cornell followed close behind with rounds of 73 (+2). Russell Rogers was the best over 65’s gross score with 73 (+2) followed by Avondale’s Greg Smith finishing 1 shot behind with 74 (+3)

The event is run as three separate one day events but for the Australian order of merit, all three rounds make up the 54 hole total. Adam Cornell saved his best for last, claiming a one shot win in the NSW Senior Classic at Avondale Golf Club. The Royal Sydney gun carded one of the rounds of the day, an excellent one over 73 around the testing Avondale layout to add to his back-to-back rounds of 77 at The Lakes and The Australian.

Adam found it an advantage not to be playing in the last group so the pressure was off him as he started his round from the 5th hole. Adam’s round started off a bit scratchy, but he soon settled into a nice round. His finish was what won him the event. Playing his 5th last hole was the difficult 18th hole at Avondale where he hit a great drive just right of centre and then played a 5 iron to around 15 foot and rolled it in for a birdie 3. His last hole was the par 3 4th, where Adam hit his best shot of the day to sink the putt for another birdie. With all the talk after the round around John Fearnley and that we may have won the event, Adam didn’t know where he had finished until the presentation. When they called John Fearnley who was third then Adam realized he had won the event. This win was Adam’s first major three round win on the Australian order of merit.

Final results

227 Adam Cornell (77-77-73)

228 David Bagust (76-76-76)

230 John Fearnley (74-73-83)

232 Ian Asbury (77-78-77)

234 Russell Rogers (77-83-73), Warren Gorton (77-81-76), Robert Smythe (78-78-78) and Craig Green (77-76-81)

235 Rowan Easterbrook (75-83-77), Colin George (79-81-75) and Ken Brewer (75-83-77)

Harold and Ford raise the winner’s trophy in the Hahn Superdry Open at Darwin

Day 1

Local player Tom Harold shot a 3 over par round of 75 to lead the NT Classic after day 1. One shot back was another local Peter Hargreaves on 76. Third place was Tim Deakin (Mc Leod) on 77 with Lester Peterson (Bardwell Valley) next with 79. In the women’s event, Sandy Ford (Darwin) and Colette Pascoe (Maroochy River) held a two shot lead with rounds of 86 over Trudy Robertson (Alice Springs) on 88. One shot back from Robertson was local Vicki Purser on 89.

Day 2

Local star Peter Hargreaves was the 36 hole leader in the 2021 NT Classic. After rounds of 76-76 he had a one stroke lead over another local, Tom Harold (75-78). They lead from interstate visitors Lester Peterson (159), Tim Deakin (159) and David McClelland (161). In the women’s event, Ford and Pascoe moved their lead to three shots after their second rounds of 83 from Vicki Purser. Trudy Robertson slipped back from the leaders with 90.

Day 3

Tom Harold won the 2021 NT Senior Classic after a last round battle with fellow local player Peter Hargreaves. Only one shot separated the two locals after 36 holes but a fantastic last round of 72 saw Harold eventually run out a four stroke winner. Harold’s total of 225 followed his rounds of 75, 78 and the closing round of 72.

Tom Harold has been one of the NT’s best senior golfers for some years now and it was no surprise to see him crowned the champion for 2021. His last round of 72 was composed of two birdies and two bogies. Hargreaves was valiant in his attempt to win the NT Classic for the third year in a row but had to be content with second place this year after a round of 77 for a 54-hole total of 229.

Tied for third place was Tim Deakin (Queensland) and Lester Peterson (NSW) on a 54-hole total of 237. David McClelland (NSW) was alone in fifth spot on a total of 240.

In the women’s event, Sandy Ford had a close battle with Colette Pascoe and eventually won the three round event by one shot, finishing with a final round of 82 to Pascoe’s 83. Ford’s score of 251with rounds of (86-83-82) gave here the narrow victory over Pascoe who finished on 252 with rounds of (86-83-83). Third place was Vicki Purser on 262 with rounds of (89-83-90). Fourth place went to Trudy Roberston on 264 and rounding out the top five was Keryn Reynolds (Darwin) on 267.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Fearnley wins the Strathfield Seniors

A record field of 105 players took to the pristine conditioned Strathfield course ready for a 9am shotgun start. For many players this was their first outing on the new layout and all were very positive about the changes. Strathfield is a great test of golf with a wide variety of holes and was in great condition. A must play for all golfers. Three players tied with scores of 71 for the scratch event, needing a count back to decide the winners. John Fearnley (Dunheved) had the better count back from Ken Brewer (Newcastle) and Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) in winning the event. All locals took out the minor prizes. Craig Collie (Strathfield) won A grade with 68 nett, while Chris Stephandellis won B grade with 69 nett and Kim Yang won C grade with a great score of 66.

In the over 65’s, Joseph Jung (Strathfield) won with a fine 74 while Kyung Lee took out the over 65 nett with 66.

An added bonus was that players were allowed to go through the new home of The Australian Golf Heritage Society which is also housed at Strathfield Golf Club. The Society’s collection of golfing equipment, artefacts, photographs and documents tells the story of golf in Australia and well worth a visit. You need to allow at least a few hours to read all about golf in Australia. It’s open on Thursday’s from 10 am to 2pm or by appointment.

Breakthrough win for Cornell at Manly

115 brave seniors took to the lush fairways of Manly to battle the rain and cold wintery day that persisted for the whole round. The greens were fast and challenging with many players struggling to read them in the low light conditions. In the end it was a count back that would decide the winner with Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) recording his first one day win after two years on the senior circuit with a 3 over par round from Ken Brewer (Newcastle). Warren Smith (Bonnie Doon) was third with 32 scratch stableford points from Neil Joseph (Pymble) and Grant Meredith (Shellharbour) on 31 points.

In the nett event, local player Derek Tennent won with a fine 38 points from Paul Whelan (Kooindah Waters) on 37 points. In the over 65’s scratch event, James Kim (Strathfield) won with 26 on a count back from Drew Simonsen (Castle Hill). Rex Adams (Long Reef) took out the over 65’s nett with 34 points from Trevor Amery Castle Hill) on 31 points.

VICTORIA

Wilson and Pascoe win at Box Hill

Greg Wilson (Rosebud) won the Box Hill seniors with a fine two over par round of 73 to win by two shots from Kim Johnson (The National) on 75. One shot behind in third was Terry Thompson (Southern) with 76 while Kevin Naismith (Southern) was placed fourth with 77. In the nett event, Hongming Wang (Sandhurst) won with nett 72 from Terry Thompson and Gary Anquetuil (Thirteenth Beach) on 73.

In the women’s scratch event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) won with 25 scratch stableford points from Heather Harley (Kooringal) with 17 points. Third placed was Sheryl Disher (Rossdale) with 15 points. In the women’s nett event, Kate Arnold (Kooringal) won with 28 points from Helen Pascoe and Cheryl Disher who both finished on 27 points.

Naoumidis and Naismith wins the Southern Senior Amateur

Local player Kevin Naismith (Southern), blitzed the field around Southern firing a superb round of three under par 69 to win by five shots from another local Terry Thompson who was in a four way tie with Colin George (Rosebud), Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) and Darren Topham (The National) who all finished on 74. In the nett event, Colin George took out the honours with 71 on a count back from Brain Mc Redmond (Riverside GC, Tas). Four players were third with 72, these were Terry Thompson, Ian Turnbull (Kooringal), Andrew Young (Rosebud) and Mick Kaufman (Melton Valley).

In the women’s scratch event, Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) won with 29 scratch stableford points from Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) on 27 points. Heather Harley (Kooringal) was third with 23 points while Cheryl Disher finished fourth on 22 points. In the nett event, it was a win to Louise Atchison (Southern) with a fine score of 37 points from Cheryl Disher on a count back from Judith Fitzgerald (Commonwealth) and Kathy Naoumidis, who all finished on 34 points.

QUEENSLAND

Baker and Milledge show their class at Pelican Waters

Another record field at Pelican Waters took to a course that was perfect for golf other than a breeze which kept the good scores to a minimum. Anthony Baker (Keperra) parred the course and finished four shots ahead of Ray Griffiths (Bribie Island) and Brad Dowling (Southport), who both finished on 76. Stephen Deane (The Brisbane GC) and Bradley Ward (Nudgee) were next with 77. In the nett event, Ray Griffiths won with 39 points from Ian Mc Cracken (Berwah) on 36 points. Equal third place on 34 points was John Schafer (Beerwah) and David Evans (Keperra) with 33 points. The over 65’s nett was taken out by Allan Deller who beat Col Halam (Redcliffe) on a count back with 33 points.

In the women’s scratch event, Helen Milledge (Caloundra) won with 85 to finish 3 shots ahead of Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) and Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) on 88. Josie Ryan (Headland) was next on 89. In the women’s stableford event, Jennifer Somers (Redcliffe) won with 33 points from Kate Wilkie (Headland) on 32 points.

Brown and O’Connell lift the trophies at Pacific Harbour

Seasoned veteran Lindsay Brown (Kerperra) was back into the winners circle with a win on a well presented Pacific harbour course with yet another record field in attendance. Brown’s score of 74 ended up two shots ahead of Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) and Charlie Bevan (Beerwah), who both posted rounds of 76. Paul Prendegast (The Glades) was next on 79. In the nett event, Charlie Bevan played very well for 40 points and finished four shot ahead of Alan Beesley (Pelican Waters) and Alain Barjon (Pacific Harbour), both with 36 points. Alan Beesley won the over 65’s on a count back from Alain Barjon with 36 points.

In the women’s scratch event, Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) was far too good for the field finishing seventeen shots ahead of the runner up, Di Paez (Mc Leod).

Byrne and Dowling winners at Southport

It was a glorious day and the Southport golf course looked splendid. They had a pennants match the day before so the pins were in pretty tight positions making for a very interesting and challenging day. In spite of that, a few players shot some very good scores. A total of five players were able to play or better their handicap on the day. They were Glen Rosewell (Coolangatta and Tweed Heads) who had a very good 39 points followed by Dennis May (The Brisbane GC) and Collette Byrne (Mc Leod) who both had 37 points. On 36 points were Ray Geary (Parkwood International) and Vai Johnston (Southport).

Brad Dowling (Southport) and Kelly O’Rouke (Toowoomba) had the best scratch scores for te men with a even par 71, followed by Glen Rosewell, Phillip Daley (Southpoirt) and Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah) on 72. Ray Geary took out the over 65’s with 36 points from Michael Dunn (Mt Warren Park) on 35 points.

The best stableford score in the ladies was Collette Byrne on 37 points followed by Vai Johnston on 36 points and Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) on 34 points. Collette Byrne also had the best scratch score for the ladies with an 80 followed by Leigh Christesen on 86.

Queensland reports by John Jayo

WEST AUSTRALIA

Barnes beats a talented field at Royal Perth

Nigel Barnes fired a wonderful round of 2 under par 70, around the Royal Perth course to finish 2 shots ahead of the veteran, John Banting. John was runner up with 72 and was one shot ahead of Andrew Brown. A further shot back from Brown was a trio of players on 74, these players were Rick Mc Kenna, Mark Gatty and John Ryan.

WA report by John Ryan.

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

June 08 Mona Vale Seniors (NSW)

June 11 Royal Perth Senior Open (WA)

June 14 – 17 CTHGC National Seniors Match Play* (possible date change to July)

June 15 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

June 18 Carbrook QSOOM (QLD)

June 20 Central Victoria Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 21 Pymble Seniors (NSW)

June 21 WAGC Senior Amateur Open (WA)

June 21 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads QSOOM (QLD)

June 21 – 22 Shepparton Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 24 – 25 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 29 Lakelands Senior Open (WA)

July 05- 07 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 11-14 South Pacific Ladies Classic (QLD)

July 12 Secret Harbour Men’s& Women’s Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Cottesloe Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Seniors (QLD)

July 19-20 Fern Bay Trophy (W- SOOM) (NSW)

July 20-22 Men’s Senior Trans Tasman (Sanctuary Cove Trophy) Postponed

July 23 -25 Hahn Super Dry Open (Darwin) (M&W-Senior OOM) (NT)*

July 26 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 28-30 Gold Coast Senior Amateur (QLD)*

July 31-1 Seaside Classic Seniors (NSW)

August 01- 03 Queensland Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD) *

August 01- 03 Queensland Women Senior Amateur (QLD) *

August 02 Mandurah Senior Open (WA)

August 09 Victor Harbor Seniors (SA)

August 09 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 10 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 10 Bankstown Seniors (NSW)

August 11 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 12 Huntington Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 12- 13 Nudgee Masters (QLD)

August 13 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 16 Gailes Seniors (QLD)

August 16 West Lakes Seniors (SA)

August 16 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 23 RACV Royal Pines Seniors (QLD)

August 23 Glenelg Seniors (SA)

August 23-24 Newcastle/Hunter Senior Classic (NSW)*

August 23 Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic (VIC)

August 30 Royal Adelaide Seniors (SA)

August 31 Beerwah Seniors (QLD)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021