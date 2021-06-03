2021 US Women’s Open: Australian TV Times, Preview

THE 76th edition of the US Women’s Open will be played this week and for the very first time the action will unfold at San Francisco’s Olympic Park, one of golf’s sternest tests.

The Olympic Park course has been the site of five men’s US Opens and two US PGA Tour Championships but only four men have ever played 72 holes in red numbers with the course in major mode, the winners and runners-up in 1966 and 1987.

Conditions haven’t been set up and friendlier for the major this week and it will be interesting to see how the world’s top women golfers handle the challenge.

Five Aussie women golfers will be joining the fray – Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Sarah Kemp, Sarah Jane Smith and rising amateur Emily Mahar.

“This year pars are going to be great scores. I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw the winner at over par. That’s how tough it’s playing,” commented world number 13 Hannah Green, 2019 Women’s US PGA Champion and the only Aussie in the field with a major title.

“The course is long, just because we are getting cooler temperatures, and the rough is really thick. Getting yourself around is going to be quite the tough task.

“Major championships are already a long week, but I think with having to concentrate with every shot on this golf course, it’s going to be quite gruelling.

“Every part of your game is going to be tested this week, so I’m ready for the task.”

Aussie Tee Times

Aussie tee times (AEST, Friday) for the first round:

(The par-71 Lake Course will be using holes one and nine for two-tee starts for the opening rounds)

Hole 9:

12:11am – Sarah Jane Smith (QLD), Kim Metraux (SWI), Gurleen Kaur (USA, am)

12:55am – Ariya Jutanugarn (THA), Amy Olson (USA), Minjee Lee (WA)

1:17am – Danielle Kang (USA), Jin Young Ko (KOR), Hannah Green (WA)

Hole 1:

5:30am – Ssu Chia Cheng (TPE), Elizabeth Szokol (USA), Emily Mahar (QLD, am)

6:03am – Alison Lee (USA), Aneka Seumanutafa (USA, am), Sarah Kemp (NSW)

US Women’s Open Australian TV Coverage

Live on FoxSports 505, Kayo Sports (AEST)

Round 1, Friday: 7:30am – 1:00pm

Round 2, Saturday: 7:00am – 1:00pm

Round 3, Sunday: 4:00am – 12:00pm (TBC)

Round 4, Monday: 4:00am – 12:00pm (TBC)