Aussies on Tour: Roundup of our top men and women golfers’ tour performances

By
Contributor
-

A regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours. Provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia

Aussies on Tour 31/5/2021

Jason Scrivener
Jason Scrivener

West Australian Jason Scrivener will edge closer to breaking into the world’s top 100 after continuing his outstanding European Tour season at the Made in Himmerland tournament in Denmark.

Fresh from his best result in a Major championship at the US PGA Championship where his tie for 23rd was the best finish by an Australian and elevated him to a career-high of 111 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Scrivener’s status will improve even further following his latest performance.

He fired a bogey-free round of 5-under 66 in the final round to finish tied for third in Denmark and move up to seventh in the Race to Dubai rankings, his ascension into the top echelon of world golf continuing on its upward trend.

Four sub-70 rounds and a tie for sixth is also a significant result for Kiwi Josh Geary in Denmark who moved up 82 spots in the Race to Dubai rankings.

That will assist Geary in continuing to get starts as the European Tour season heats up and give him a greater opportunity to secure full status on tour for the 2022 season and beyond.

A 6-under 65 in the final round is hopefully a precursor of a big European summer ahead for Wade Ormsby while Jarryd FeltonMin Woo Lee and Dimi Papadatos all played the four rounds in Denmark.

In her first start of her second season on the Ladies European Tour Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou gave no indication that she will suffer any second-year syndrome, finishing tied for fourth at the Ladies Italian Open in Piemonte.

In the US Minjee Lee progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play before falling to Ariya Jutanugarn at Shadow Creek 5&4 while Stephen Leaney and Rod Pampling were both top-20 finishers at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Dylan Perry went into the third and final round of the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open with a chance to play his way into a spot at Royal St George’s in July but a final round of 71 saw him fall into a tie for eighth.

It was a strong week for the Aussies on the Japan Golf Tour with Perry, Scott StrangeBrad Kennedy and Kiwi Michael Hendry all finishing inside the top-15.

Results
 
European Tour
Made in Himmerland
HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark
T3           Jason Scrivener  70-67-66-66—269            €70,619
T6           Josh Geary          69-66-68-67—270            €44,680
T19        Wade Ormsby    71-69-69-65—274            €16,456
T52        Jarryd Felton       70-67-73-69—279            €5,627
T52        Min Woo Lee      71-69-69-70—279            €5,627
T68        Dimitrios Papadatos        67-71-67-77—282            €3,755
MC         Ryan Fox              71-70—141
MC         Scott Hend          73-71—144
MC         Jake McLeod      77-68—145
MC         Maverick Antcliff              75-71—146
 
PGA TOUR
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas
T40        Danny Lee           72-66-69-71—278            $US29,625
T45        Cam Davis           70-70-71-68—279            $22,335
MC         Matt Jones          71-71—142
MC         Cameron Percy  72-71—143
 
LPGA Tour
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada
Quarter-finals
Ariya Jutanugarn def. Minjee Lee 5&4
 
Round of 16
Minjee Lee def. Mel Reid 5&4
 
Group Stage, Round 1
Gerina Piller def. Hannah Green 3&2
Jaye Marie Green tied Minjee Lee
Sarah Kemp tied Patty Tavatanakit
Sung Hyun Park def Su Oh 3&1
 
Group Stage, Round 2
Sarah Kemp tied Stacy Lewis
Sophia Popov def Su Oh 5&4
Hannah Green def Azahara Munoz 1 up
Minjee Lee def Cheyenne Knight 4&3
 
Group Stage, Round 3
Sarah Kemp tied Mi Hyang Lee
Su Oh def Hee Young Park 2 up
Hannah Green def Mel Reid 1 up
Minjee Lee def Moriya Jutanugarn 4&3
 
Japan Golf Tour
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open
JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Okayama
Reduced to 54 holes due to rain
T8           Dylan Perry         67-68-71—206   ¥1,761,000
T12        Scott Strange      69-67-72—208   ¥1,272,000
T14        Brad Kennedy     69-70-70—209   ¥792,000
T14        Michael Hendry  68-68-73—209   ¥792,000
T31        Todd Sinnott       73-66-72—211   ¥363,600
T36        David Bransdon  67-75-70—212   ¥306,000
T40        Matthew Griffin 74-69-70—213   ¥252,000
MC         Anthony Quayle 71-74—145
MC         Adam Bland        71-74—145
MC         Andrew Evans     74-79—153
 
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois
T66        Aaron Baddeley 75-69-74-69—287            $US2,388
T69        Brett Drewitt      69-70-76-73—288            $2,340
MC         Ryan Ruffels       74-72—146
MC         Nick Voke            74-73—147
MC         Mark Hensby      76-72—148
MC         Harrison Endycott            75-75—150
WD        Curtis Luck          72-69—141
 
KPGA Tour
KB Financial Live Championship
Black Stone Icheon GC, Icheon-si, South Korea
T14        Wonjoon Lee      71-72-73—216   ?10,640,000
T34        Junseok Lee        72-70-78—220   ?3,948,000
T61        Kevin Chun          75-73-80—228   ?2,333,333
 
Champions Tour
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
T11        Stephen Leaney 70-69-71-71—281           
T20        Rod Pampling     74-71-70-69—284           
T63        Peter Fowler       72-71-76-75—294           
MC         John Senden       75-74—149
MC         David McKenzie 77-75—152
MC         Brad Burns          80-79—159
 
Challenge Tour
Irish Challenge
Portmarnock Links, Co. Dublin, Ireland
T10        Daniel Hillier       72-72-68-68—280            €4,620
T35        Blake Windred    71-72-70-73—286            €1,430
MC         Deyen Lawson    74-75—149
 
Ladies European Tour
Ladies Italian Open
Golf Club Margara, Piemonte, Italy
T4           Stephanie Kyriacou          69-72-70—211   9,400    
T29        Whitney Hillier   71-72-73—216  2,253.33
MC         Amy Walsh          74-79—153
 
Symetra Tour
Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship
Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida
T21        Robyn Choi         73-74-72—219   $US2,328
T34        Stephanie Na      76-74-71—221   $1,443
MC         Julienne Soo       77-75—152
MC         Hira Naveed        79-76—155
MC         Soo Jin Lee          86-75—161

Leave a Reply