Aussies on Tour: Roundup of our top men and women golfers’ tour performances

A regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours. Provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia
Aussies on Tour 31/5/2021
West Australian Jason Scrivener will edge closer to breaking into the world’s top 100 after continuing his outstanding European Tour season at the Made in Himmerland tournament in Denmark.
Fresh from his best result in a Major championship at the US PGA Championship where his tie for 23rd was the best finish by an Australian and elevated him to a career-high of 111 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Scrivener’s status will improve even further following his latest performance.
He fired a bogey-free round of 5-under 66 in the final round to finish tied for third in Denmark and move up to seventh in the Race to Dubai rankings, his ascension into the top echelon of world golf continuing on its upward trend.
Four sub-70 rounds and a tie for sixth is also a significant result for Kiwi Josh Geary in Denmark who moved up 82 spots in the Race to Dubai rankings.
That will assist Geary in continuing to get starts as the European Tour season heats up and give him a greater opportunity to secure full status on tour for the 2022 season and beyond.
A 6-under 65 in the final round is hopefully a precursor of a big European summer ahead for Wade Ormsby while Jarryd Felton, Min Woo Lee and Dimi Papadatos all played the four rounds in Denmark.
In her first start of her second season on the Ladies European Tour Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou gave no indication that she will suffer any second-year syndrome, finishing tied for fourth at the Ladies Italian Open in Piemonte.
In the US Minjee Lee progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play before falling to Ariya Jutanugarn at Shadow Creek 5&4 while Stephen Leaney and Rod Pampling were both top-20 finishers at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
Dylan Perry went into the third and final round of the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open with a chance to play his way into a spot at Royal St George’s in July but a final round of 71 saw him fall into a tie for eighth.
It was a strong week for the Aussies on the Japan Golf Tour with Perry, Scott Strange, Brad Kennedy and Kiwi Michael Hendry all finishing inside the top-15.
Results
European Tour
Made in Himmerland
HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark
T3 Jason Scrivener 70-67-66-66—269 €70,619
T6 Josh Geary 69-66-68-67—270 €44,680
T19 Wade Ormsby 71-69-69-65—274 €16,456
T52 Jarryd Felton 70-67-73-69—279 €5,627
T52 Min Woo Lee 71-69-69-70—279 €5,627
T68 Dimitrios Papadatos 67-71-67-77—282 €3,755
MC Ryan Fox 71-70—141
MC Scott Hend 73-71—144
MC Jake McLeod 77-68—145
MC Maverick Antcliff 75-71—146
PGA TOUR
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas
T40 Danny Lee 72-66-69-71—278 $US29,625
T45 Cam Davis 70-70-71-68—279 $22,335
MC Matt Jones 71-71—142
MC Cameron Percy 72-71—143
LPGA Tour
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada
Quarter-finals
Ariya Jutanugarn def. Minjee Lee 5&4
Round of 16
Minjee Lee def. Mel Reid 5&4
Group Stage, Round 1
Gerina Piller def. Hannah Green 3&2
Jaye Marie Green tied Minjee Lee
Sarah Kemp tied Patty Tavatanakit
Sung Hyun Park def Su Oh 3&1
Group Stage, Round 2
Sarah Kemp tied Stacy Lewis
Sophia Popov def Su Oh 5&4
Hannah Green def Azahara Munoz 1 up
Minjee Lee def Cheyenne Knight 4&3
Group Stage, Round 3
Sarah Kemp tied Mi Hyang Lee
Su Oh def Hee Young Park 2 up
Hannah Green def Mel Reid 1 up
Minjee Lee def Moriya Jutanugarn 4&3
Japan Golf Tour
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open
JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Okayama
Reduced to 54 holes due to rain
T8 Dylan Perry 67-68-71—206 ¥1,761,000
T12 Scott Strange 69-67-72—208 ¥1,272,000
T14 Brad Kennedy 69-70-70—209 ¥792,000
T14 Michael Hendry 68-68-73—209 ¥792,000
T31 Todd Sinnott 73-66-72—211 ¥363,600
T36 David Bransdon 67-75-70—212 ¥306,000
T40 Matthew Griffin 74-69-70—213 ¥252,000
MC Anthony Quayle 71-74—145
MC Adam Bland 71-74—145
MC Andrew Evans 74-79—153
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois
T66 Aaron Baddeley 75-69-74-69—287 $US2,388
T69 Brett Drewitt 69-70-76-73—288 $2,340
MC Ryan Ruffels 74-72—146
MC Nick Voke 74-73—147
MC Mark Hensby 76-72—148
MC Harrison Endycott 75-75—150
WD Curtis Luck 72-69—141
KPGA Tour
KB Financial Live Championship
Black Stone Icheon GC, Icheon-si, South Korea
T14 Wonjoon Lee 71-72-73—216 ?10,640,000
T34 Junseok Lee 72-70-78—220 ?3,948,000
T61 Kevin Chun 75-73-80—228 ?2,333,333
Champions Tour
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
T11 Stephen Leaney 70-69-71-71—281
T20 Rod Pampling 74-71-70-69—284
T63 Peter Fowler 72-71-76-75—294
MC John Senden 75-74—149
MC David McKenzie 77-75—152
MC Brad Burns 80-79—159
Challenge Tour
Irish Challenge
Portmarnock Links, Co. Dublin, Ireland
T10 Daniel Hillier 72-72-68-68—280 €4,620
T35 Blake Windred 71-72-70-73—286 €1,430
MC Deyen Lawson 74-75—149
Ladies European Tour
Ladies Italian Open
Golf Club Margara, Piemonte, Italy
T4 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-72-70—211 9,400
T29 Whitney Hillier 71-72-73—216 2,253.33
MC Amy Walsh 74-79—153
Symetra Tour
Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship
Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida
T21 Robyn Choi 73-74-72—219 $US2,328
T34 Stephanie Na 76-74-71—221 $1,443
MC Julienne Soo 77-75—152
MC Hira Naveed 79-76—155
MC Soo Jin Lee 86-75—161