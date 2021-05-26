SIMPLE! Just follow Phil Mikelson’s lead and hit the ball longer as you get older: Golf swing instruction video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

We were all shown a simple secret to golf this past week – as you get older you just start hitting the ball further. Cynics may snigger at this cheap Phil Mickelson reference, that and suggest it also helps if you are a wizard with the wedges and have developed the golfing focus of a Zen master. But older golfers creaming their drives longer than ever? What could possibly go wrong?

In this recent golf swing instruction video Alex Fortey from the Art of Simple Golf sets himself the simple task of showing senior golfers how they can swing with effortless power with an action that is easy on the body and pain free.

Maybe you can glean a few helpful suggestions here – after all, it can’t hurt!

 

Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

