SIMPLE! Just follow Phil Mikelson’s lead and hit the ball longer as you get older: Golf swing instruction video

We were all shown a simple secret to golf this past week – as you get older you just start hitting the ball further. Cynics may snigger at this cheap Phil Mickelson reference, that and suggest it also helps if you are a wizard with the wedges and have developed the golfing focus of a Zen master. But older golfers creaming their drives longer than ever? What could possibly go wrong?

In this recent golf swing instruction video Alex Fortey from the Art of Simple Golf sets himself the simple task of showing senior golfers how they can swing with effortless power with an action that is easy on the body and pain free.

Maybe you can glean a few helpful suggestions here – after all, it can’t hurt!