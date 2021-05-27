Victorian covid lockdown shuts golf clubs for seven days

GOLF is once again a Covid-19 victim with the latest lockdown shutting all Victorian golf facilities from 11.59pm on Thursday, May 27 until 11.59pm on Thursday, the 3rd of June.

Golf Australia has released the following information about the lockdown relevant to both golfers and to golf facility managers.

Victorian Government Restrictions – May 27

Golf Australia is writing to provide further assistance and guidance to our clubs and facilities on this important topic.

7-Day Circuit Breaker Lockdown Following the announcement by the Acting Premier today, the 27th of May, all Victorian Golf Facilities must close from 11.59pm today until 11.59pm on Thursday, the 3rd of June.

An overview of restrictions announced today

Further information will be communicated as it comes to hand.

Takeaway Food & Beverage Takeaway food and beverage can be served to those within 5km of your facility. Masks must be worn in all settings unless a person has a lawful reason not to.

Essential Maintenance Staff The Victorian government has confirmed that authorised work includes maintaining a facility that cannot be shut done without loss or damage to plant and equipment. Work should only be those activities that are necessary to prevent that damage or loss. Therefore, please ensure that maintenance is kept to essential tasks only.

While there is no requirement, clubs and facilities may wish to provide a letter to staff identifying them as authorised workers.

Face Masks All people, staff and general public, must wear a mask at your facility, both indoors and outdoors, unless they have a lawful exemption.

Golf Australia contact: If you require additional information or have questions please do not hesitate to contact John Stamp, Club & Facility Support Manager – Victoria, on 0418 395 140 or .