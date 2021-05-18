2021 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times, Leaderboard

EIGHT Aussie golfers will vie for the 2021 US PGA Championship title when the year’s second Major returns to Kiawah Island Resort’s Ocean Course in South Carolina this week.

The Aussie contingent includes 2015 champion Jason Day, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert, Jason Scrivener and Cameron Davis.

Rory McIlroy won the title at this venue in a resounding 8-stroke victory in 2012 and will again be a leading contender along with the likes of John Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and last year’s winner Collin Morikawa.

There will be no free to air television coverage of the event in Australia with pay TV and streaming services covering the live action from 3am (AEST) on Friday.

US PGA Championship on FoxSports, Kayo (AEST, Channel 503)

Round 1, Friday: 3am – 9am

Round 2, Saturday: 3am – 9am

Round 3, Sunday: 3am – 9am

Round 4, Monday: 3am – 9am

2021 US PGA Championship Live Leaderboard

For live leaderboard, tee times, video highlights and more visit the US PGA Championship website.