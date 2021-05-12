Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: May 2021

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Steve Toyne shows his class in taking out the NSW Senior Amateur at Shoalhaven

A huge field assembled at Shoalhaven for the NSW Senior Amateur Championship. The Event was played across two courses, Shoalhaven Heads and Nowra.

Day 1

A one-under 70 propelled Shoalhaven Heads local Ian Asbury into a tie for first place late in the opening round of the NSW Senior Amateur Championship.

Asbury got off to a slow start with bogies on the 4th and 5th, but used his local knowledge to full-effect, storming home with a blemish-free back nine of two-under 34.

Hawks Nest Warren Gorton, who played two groups behind Asbury, co-lead the tournament, while Gary Wells, who played earlier at Nowra is in third.

Despite the relative difficulty in scoring, the men’s leaderboard was packed with 22 golfers still within four shots of the lead.

Notable names in the mix included Kingston Heath’s Gordon Claney, at two over. Defending Champion David Bagust at plus three, alongside 2019 Champion, Victorian John Owen.

Par proved elusive at Nowra this morning, with several fancied names struggling on the short, tree-lined layout.

The best of the morning players at Nowra were Liverpool’s Gary Wells, who carded an even-par 68. His clubmate Andrew Murgatroyd was the next best, carding a one over 69.

Day 2

Queensland’s Steve Toyne carded the low round of the afternoon at Shoalhaven Heads, a one-under-par 70, to vault into a tie for third place late on the second day of the NSW Senior Amateur Championship.

Toyne started his day well with a birdie on the first, before back-to-back bogies on the 5th and 6th threatened to hamper his run. A pair of timely birdies on the 10th and 11th however, saw the 2017 Australian Senior Matchplay Champion get into red figures, which he consolidated with seven straight pars to complete his round.

Warren Gorton lead the NSW Senior Amateur by three shots after carding an even par 68 in testing conditions at Nowra Golf Club.

Gorton struggled early, with a pair of bogies on the 4th and 5th holes, but found form on the back nine, adding birdies on the 12th, 14th and 15th to get into red figures for the day.

An untimely bogey on the last took some wind out of his sails, however, the Hawks Nest golfer was still happy to sign for a 68.

Pacific Dunes’ Peter Beard and Mudgee’s John Osborn both carded a 70, while Pymble’s Neil Joseph returned a three over 71.

At Shoalhaven heads, Killara’s Andrew Lamble carded the low round of the morning, a one over par 72. Shane Floyd from Cromer shot a two over 73, while Geoff Cranfield of Long Reef posted a three over 74.

Overnight leader Ian Asbury hit trouble early in his round at Nowra Golf Club, dropping three shots in his opening five holes. The Shoalhaven local dropped back into a tie for fourth.

Day 3

Warren Gorton took a four shot lead into day 3 over Steve Toyne and a further shot back was Gary Wells. Close to the last group was John Rixon, Ian Frost and Ian Asbury who could threaten if they played well.

After going out in par for the first nine, Toyne had made up two shots on Gorton. Wells was still in the mix after nine but was now five back from Gorton.

Toyne made up another shot on Gorton with a birdie on the eleventh hole and then Toyne struck with a bogey, birdie, birdie to be now one shot ahead with four holes to play. Wells chances evaporated with a ten on hole fourteen. Gorton’s chances suffered a major setback on hole fifteen with a triple bogey to Toyne’s par. Toyne was now four shots ahead of Gorton. In the closing three holes Toyne would move further ahead after Gorton threw caution to the wind and ended up dropping a further four shots to par while Toyne only dropped two shots to par and won by six shots.

Final results

213 Steve Toyne (72-70-71)

219 Warren Gorton (70-68-81)

220 Steve Rixon (72-72-76)

221 Ian Asbury (70-76-75), Ian Frost (70-76-75)

224 Ian Brown (75-75-74), Gary Wells (68-75-81)

225 Geoff Cranfield (75-74-76), Peter Beard (78-70-77), Andrew Lamble (74-72-79)

Report by Golf NSW and Darryl Hearsch

Jacqui Morgan wins the NSW Senior Amateur women’s champs

Monash Country Club’s Jacqui Morgan made the 2021 NSW Senior Amateur her seventh senior title. SEE OUR PREVIOUS FULL REPORT

NEW SOUTH WALES

Graham Leake wins the Jubilee Seniors

Conditions were very tough with temperatures between 8-12 degrees and winds up to 50km/h at times. Graham Leake (Links Shell Cove) won the Jubilee seniors with a solid round of 74 to finish two shots ahead of runner-up Peter Beard (Pacific Junes). Third place went to Cromer’s “Mr 58” Shane Floyd with 77 on a count-back.

Well done to those who made the effort to turn up and play. It was interesting to see who claimed runner-up, Peter Beard who is the Ex Pro from Wakehurst and Balgowlah. It will be nice to see Peter play some more of our events. Welcome to seniors Peter!

Walker and Wilder claim senior Foursomes

Geoff Walker and Alan Wilder have claimed the mens’ foursomes crown at Shoalhaven Heads Golf Club to kick off the 2021 NSW Senior Amateur Championship.

Walker and Wilder carded an impressive one under 70 in perfect conditions to grab the mens’ by a shot from three pairs, Terry Small and Steve Puskaric of Kogarah Golf Club, Neil Joseph and Craig Green of Pymble, and Ken Brewer (Newcastle) & Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath).

Report by Golf NSW

Cranfield back in the winner’s circle at the Cabramatta

81 players were champing at the bit ready for a 9.30 shot gun start to the Cabramatta Seniors. After listening to the players briefing from one of the organisers, Chris Collins we all made our way to our starting holes.

The Cabramatta course was in great condition even though we had preferred lies on the fairways which wasn’t really needed as the kikuyu fairways were like carpet to hit off. Some tricky flag positions made up for the greens which were slower than normal but still a nice pace. Many thanks goes to Greg Farrar and Chris Collins and their team for organising a fabulous event with outstanding prizes on a beautiful Autumn day.

Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) made a return to form after a lean 2020 with a one shot win after carding a two over par score of 72. Geoff with 6 holes to play was 2 under the card but bogeys on 17,18, 3 and 4 almost sunk his good round.

Runner-up was a new senior player, Craig Green (Pymble) who is a player with a great action and will challenge the field in many events he enters. Also on 73 was popular Liverpool player, Sam Quagiata. 4th place went to Ken Brewer (Newcastle) with 75. Rounding out the 5 was last years winner Doug Cullam (Monash) with Wollongong seniors winner Mark Wilson (Wollongong), who both recorded 76’s.

In the nett event, it was a win to local player Mihovil Bogovic with 67. Geoff Morris (Beverley Park) was runner-up on a countback with 68. In the over 65’s it was another scratch win to Grahame Leake (Links Shell Cove) with 78 while the over 65’s nett went to Walter Brown (Cabramatta ) with 68 nett.

Hummerston, Calarco and Brewer win in Orange at the Duntryleague Seniors

Ward Hummerston played two wonderful rounds to win the nett event at Druntryleague in Orange. Ward’s scores of net 70 & 69 were great rounds given the conditions and speed of the difficult greens at Orange.

Carmelisa Calarco (Newcastle) won the ladies event with two excellent rounds. Carmelisa is Ken’s wife and knowing Ken he would have been more excited to see Carmelisa win than he was about his own win. This is Carmelisa’s first win in senior women’s golf. Great Win Carmelisa!

Over 65 was won by the evergreen Graham Leake (Links Shell Cove) with a gross score of 158.

Duntryleague was in great condition, with the contrast between dormant couch fairways, green rough and trees (of all colours) making the course look spectacular. Greens with their strong grain and tilt were at their difficult best.

Day one, Thursday was a very tough day with strong winds, cool temperatures and rain.

The best score on day one was returned by Lynwood’s Steve King using his long putter with great aplomb to record a 75. One shot behind was Ken Brewer (Newcastle), with another 3 players on 77, including Geoff Walker and Peter Beard (Pacic Dunes).

Day two dawned warmer and the wind had dropped. This resulted in lower scores, best rounds of the day were returned by Ken Brewer and Geoff Walker (Young) with one over par 71’s. With this round Ken won the gross event by a shot over Geoff. Third place was Craig Green (Pymble) with rounds of 77 & 74.

Report by Ken Brewer

VICTORIA

Harley and Naismith win the Yarra courses Senior Amateur

Kevin Naismith (Southern) fired a solid one over par 72 around the Rosanna golf club to finish two shots ahead of local Greg Russell and Terry Thompson (Southern) on 74. Gavin Duncan (Heidelberg) was next with 75 while reigning Victorian Seniors champion James Lavender (Northern) finished with 76.

In the nett, Paul Ansell (Metropolitan) won on a four way count back with 72 from Greg Russell, Terry Thompson (Southern) and Keith Finkelde (Clifton Springs).

In the women’s scratch event, Heather Harley (Kooringal) finished with 26 points to win by two shots from Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) on 24 points. Third place went to Jen Le Cerf (Clifton Springs) with 22 points.

In the women’s stableford event, Alma Fonda-Russell (Growling Frog) won with 33 points from Gwendoline Weightman (Kooringal) on 32 points. Third place went to Jen Le Cerf with 31 points.

Wilson and Disher win the Gardiners Run Senior Amateur

Newbie senior player, Greg Wilson (Rosebud) fired a scorching four under par round of 68 to just finish ahead of a pack of four players which included Kevin Naismith (Southern) , Hilton Heldsinger (Dorset), Peter Meyer (Curlewis) and Darren Browing (Moonah Links) who also broke par finishing on 69.

In the nett event, Darren Browning won with 67 on a three-way count-back from Chris Biffin (Medway), and Mark Taylor (Eastern).

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Cheryl Disher (Rossdale) won with 27 points from Helen Drake (Dorset) with 26 points. Equal third place went to Heather Harley and Judith Fitzgerald (Commonwealth) with 24 points.

In the stableford event, Judith Fitzgerald won with a fine round of 38 points from Dale Thompson (Southern) and Cheryl Turner (Riverside ) who both finished on 36 points.

Pascoe and Rhodes win the Cobram Barooga Seniors

Day 1, the four time winner, Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) led the pack after day 1 with a fine 73 to sit one shot ahead of Greg Wilson from Rosebud. Greg is a newby playing off +3. The newbies look so young and fresh faced! A further shot back on 75 was Greg Rhodes (Coomealla), Glen Marr (Coomealla) and Geoff Charnley (Rossdale). Rhodes is playing the event for the first time.

There was a half hour thunderstorm delay on day one. Many of the groups out the back of the West course did not hear the siren and kept playing resulting in 5 groups waiting on their ninth tee. Perhaps a flashing light or a volley of cannon shots would be a better signal for a field that is predominantly hearing challenged!

Day 2 on the rerouted old course proceeded without incident. Gordon Claney held onto his lead with 75 after struggling with his chipping which is normally a strong area of his game. Claney sits on a two-round total of 148. Greg Rhodes was only 2 shots behind on 150. Reports are that he is striping it from tee to green but putting poorly. He will not be seen for dust if the flat stick starts working. Greg Wilson looks to be a very good player and is a further shot back on 151. Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) moved up the leaderboard with the equal low round of the day, 73 to sit on 152. Local champion, Gary Hunt fired carding 73 executing his unique course strategy expertly despite a tardy finish to his round. He will feature in the final wash.

Of note is that Victorian Senior legend, Ross Percy is keeping the scoreboard this week. Ross will have carpal tunnel surgery next week. We all hope to see him back on the course soon.

Wednesday is a rest day. Many are either playing at surrounding Murray courses, taking in some fortified wines at Rutherglen, playing in the medley at Cobram, attending the Titleist fitting day or attempting to find the lost key to their game on the excellent practice facilities at Cobram.

The weather on the last day at Cobram Barooga was brilliant. In fact, it was so warm and sunny that even the Coomealla boys were seeking shade when they could find it.

Not surprisingly, Australia’s leading senior golfer over the last 6 years, Greg Rhodes from Coomealla GC was the winner. Greg missed a short par putt on the 6th green after 5 straight pars to start the last round. He then birdied the next 3 holes and added another 2 birdies on the second nine to close with a 2 under 70. This was far too good for the rest of the field. He won by 5 shots from Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) with Greg Wilson (Rosebud) a further shot back. Mildura’s remoteness and Greg’s work commitments mean that this is one of the few events that Greg has played on the Victorian Senior circuit, although he is well known on the National Senior circuit. It was also nice to welcome Greg Wilson to Senior golf after he recently became eligible. He is one to look out for in the future.

In the men’s nett, local champion Gary Hunt was victorious over Keith Finkelde from Clifton Springs GC and Phil Nunn from Tocumwal GC. Gary’s approach to golf is so refreshing. See it, hit it as hard as you possibly can without completely falling over, then sprint to where the ball lies and smash it again. The day that he and Greg Rhodes play together we will see a sub- 2 hour round.

Buninyong’s Helen Pascoe was the runaway winner of the Women’s scratch stableford. Julie Daniel from Numurkah GC held off a fast-finishing Helen Pascoe to take out the division 1 Women’s Stableford.

The Cobram Barooga Senior Amateur was again a great success. Almost 250 golfers entered the event. The weather and the condition of the golf courses was great. Thanks to Cobram Barooga, the volunteers and the Sporties club staff for conducting the event.

Report by Gordon Claney and Darryl Hearsch

QUEENSLAND

Davis and Button take away to top prizes at Indooroopilly

Another record field this time at Indooroopilly in a QSOOM event. The field was limited by the number of players the club could fit in on the day. The previous largest field for an Indooroopilly QSOOM was 64 in 2018/19. This means that the average field size for the 2020/21 QSOOM season has increased to 96 from a high of 73 the previous year. It could have been higher if the fields had not been restricted in size. Thanks to all players who support the QSOOM events.

The weather on the day was absolutely stunning, with blue skies and just a light breeze. The course was in immaculate condition.

The course played quite hard, if the scores are any indication, with only 2 players able to play to their handicap or better it.

Todd Davis (Coolangatta and Tweed Heads) won the men’s scratch event with 75 to finish two shots ahead of Anthony Baker (Keperra) on 77. Three players on 78 tied for third place. These were Michael Mason (Royal Queensland), Bradley Ward (Nudgee) and Geoffrey Skinner (Toowoomba). In the nett event, David Evans (Keperra) won with a fine 38 points from Geoffrey Skinner and Don Fleming (SGA) who both finished on 35 points.

In the women’s scratch event, Bev Button (Burleigh) won with 86 off the stick to finish three shots ahead of Joanne Collins (Wynnum) and Di Paez (Mc Leaod) who both were on 89. In the stableford event, Valda Bryant (Links Hope Island) won with 34 points from Amanda Murray (Oxley) and Di Paez who both finished one point behind on 33 points

Frost and Button too good at Oxley

A record number of entrants in an Oxley QSOOM totalling 83 players assembled for the Oxley QSOOM. The previous largest field for an Oxley QSOOM was 55 in 2018/19. Thanks to all players who support the QSOOM events.

It was another glorious day in Brisbane which was perfect for golf. The course looked great and had you would not have known that it had been raining in Brisbane just a few days before. I thought the greens were excellent.

The course was set up for a Black Marker Challenge for the day so the QSOOM event was played off the back tees and subsequently played quite hard. The scores are proof how tough it was with just 3 players scoring 36 points in the men’s competition. Congratulations to Don Fleming on winning the Nett event on countback. Of the other two players who managed 36 points, one was an Oxley member, Steve Smith, while another was Tim Deakin, a McLeod member who is an ex police officer (the police academy is next door) and had just played Oxley the day before.

The best score in the ladies was 32 points, scored by 3 players. The first two of these ladies, on countback, were also Oxley members, Kerrie Leary and Amanda Murray, and they were followed by a very consistent player, Bev Button.

The results clearly show the value of playing in your home course event.

The usual suspects led the Men’s Scratch leader board once again with Ian Frost winning by scoring a very solid 3 over par, 75. He was closely followed by Brad Dowling on 76.

The story was similar for the Ladies Scratch event with Bev Button winning with a score of 9 over par, 82, followed by Claire Jackson on 85 and Alex Belonogoff on 89.

Queensland reports by John Jayo

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Payne and Underwood win at Flagstaff Hill.

Flagstaff Hill proved a stern test for the majority of the field in round seven of the SA Senior Order of Merit. This was reflected in only three players playing to their handicaps with many well-credentialled participants shooting in the 80’s.

The weather was good and the course set-up fair, but the sloping fairways, omnipresent trees and tricky greens proved too much for many. Not surprisingly, most of the better scores came from members of the “Hills clubs” rather than the “Plains” with the day’s best score of 78 turned in by the experienced Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully) in winning the Super Seniors. Chris won from the even more experienced Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) who finished with 80 followed by Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood) and local Brian Scarman with 81.

The ever-persevering, John Gilleade (Blackwood) was a popular winner of the Men’s Super Seniors – Gross.

Seniors scores were (again) not as good as the Super Seniors (less experience ??) Richard Payne (Kooyonga) from Shane Amor (The Grange) on a count-back and Simon Norris (Links Lady Bay). Simon looks “the goods” as a significant contender but individual bad holes in his rounds to-date have derailed his campaign.

Local Marty Coombe made the most of the occasion by playing to his handicap to win the Seniors Nett.

Rosemary Underwood took her turn for the Blackwood contingent in the Women’s comp, winning both the Gross and Nett. Rosemary’s nett 71 was the only one under par for the day.

Report by John Anderson

Inside the Ropes with Padge Singh

One of the most popular seniors on the circuit, who is a student of the game is Padge Singh from Carbrook. Everyone knows the popular Australian of Indian heritage and was approached to pen down his experience caddying for his good friend Steve Toyne in the last round of the NSW Seniors at Shoalhaven. This is his story –

“This is my story caddying for Steve at the NSW Seniors, after playing very ordinary golf in the first two rounds in the NSW Seniors, I missed the cut for the last round, and my choice was either play a round again at Nowra or caddy for Steve Toyne in the last group at Shoalhaven. Another round at Nowra was tempting as it’s a very unique course with half of the tees off artificial mats which are located high above the fairway and you hitting out of a shoot. I decided pushing the buggy for Steve and watching a good golfer would be better day spent.

Steve was paired with leader Warren Gorton on 138, and Gary Wells 1 shot behind Steve on 143. The midday players were faced with cool, very windy conditions and my thought was this would suit Steve as I have caddied for him a few times and seen him perform well in weather like this. After his warm up and as we were walking to the 1st tee I said to Steve “just yell out when you want me to look at the putts”, his exact words was “mate I want you to do lots talking to me on the green”, as many of you know I’m in my element when it comes to talking, although I was a bit nervous with this as I didn’t have my book on mapping the greens with me (I misplaced it somewhere after my last round).

The scores remained the same for all 3 players after the first 5 holes with steady golf from Steve and Gary, whereas Warren played some great shots especially the driver out of the rough onto the green for his second on the 3rd hole, he again hit driver off the deck on the 5th par sitting up a birdie on this par 5 hole.

The 6th hole is 114 metre par 3 and it turned out to by a crucial hole for Steve as he almost holed out from the tee and Warren hitting short right ended up with a bogey, while Steve after much discussion about the putt nailed the 6 footer for a birdie. The next hole is 326 metre par 4 playing with wind behind us, I can see Steve was bit undecided with what to hit and I didn’t as I normal do, handed him his driver at most of the holes, Steve grabbed his 4 iron but I sensed he was still not sure, so I thought this is the time where I need to step up and said “Steve the club you have in your hand it’s the correct club”, With this in mind he nailed this 4 iron down the middle with lovely swing.

After nine holes Steve was square for the round, Warren 2 over and Gary 3 over, Steve have whittled down Warren’s lead by 2 shots which could have been less as Warren on the 9th again hitting his driver off the deck setup a birdie with a great up and down from the fringe.

The next 2 holes are both par 3 with 10th playing 200 metre and the 11th a tricky 130 metre, Warren and Steve parred the 10th and Warren played the next to middle right side of the green, Steve and I discussed the best result was to follow Warren’s ball as the flag on this hole is on small tier left with a massive slope going left to right with trouble short, back and on the left. I walked away to put some rubbish into the bin and didn’t see Steve hitting his shot, Steve to his credit decided to go for the pin and had pulled off a great shot as his ball end up 10 feet past the hole. We looked at this putt for a while and decided it breaks right to left agreeing on the spot he should be aiming the putt. We had few minutes before his turn and I looked at the putt again and after plucking up enough courage told Steve that it is straighter then we think so aim inside right, I assured him again as he wasn’t convinced, anyway he gave me “good call” as he grab his ball out of the hole.

The lead is now only 1 shot, both Steve and Warren bogeyed the short 12th par 4 hole and Gary still had a chance few shots back. Unfortunately Gary chances came to grinding halt on the next hole when he put his drive and his 4th shot out of bound, Steve birdied the hole with Warren’s par meant they are tied for the lead.

On the 14th hole a reachable 254 metre par 4, Steve decided to put the pedal to the floor and nailed a driver onto the front left of the green, Warren went from bunker to bunker and played a miraculous 3rd shot to par the hole, Steve 2 putted for a birdie. The 15th a par 3, Steve’s ball ended just on the green with the pin back left, unfortunately Warren played probably his worst tee shot which ended short right in the rough, the lie was awful and resulted in a poor chip, Steve 2 putted for a par and Warren was now 4 shost back due to his triple bogey.

On the next hole it was Steve who played his worst drive pulling it left, he then played a great 6 iron over the trees into the greenside bunker and 3 putted to double the hole, Warren had a 8 footer to pick up 2 shots but missed the putt. Steve had 2 holes to play with 3 shot lead, both of the last two hole are reachable par 5, Steve layed on the 17th while Warren sensing he needed to go for the green, ended up blocking his shot right into the hazard and this ended his chances. I reminded Steve to keep focusing as we don’t know how the group ahead of us was going. Steve parred the 17th and playing the last hole after 2 great shots and lovely chip to set up 10 foot birdie chance in front of the crowded clubhouse, the putt didn’t break as much as we thought and he missed on the high side. Steve ending parring the course with 71 and winning by 6, Warren held on to second shooting uncharacteristically 81 and Gary also with 81 tied for 6th.

Thank you Toyney for giving me the opportunity to walk with you inside the ropes, you my friend are truly a champion.”

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

May 10-12 NSW Senior Classic (NSW) *

May 14 Box Hill Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 17 Southern Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 18 Strathfield Seniors (NSW)

May 21 Pelican Waters QSOOM (QLD)

May 22-23 Tura Beach Amateur Classic Seniors (NSW)

May 25 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

May 28-30 Northern Territory Classic -Senior OOM (NT)

May 31 Pacific Harbour QSOOM (QLD)

June 03 Manly Seniors (NSW)

June 04 Oatlands Seniors (NSW)

June 06- 07 Catalina Seniors (NSW)

June 07 Southport QSOOM (QLD)

June 08 Mona Vale Seniors (NSW)

June 11 Royal Perth Senior Open (WA)

June 14 – 17 CTHGC National Seniors Match Play* (possible date change to July)

June 15 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

June 18 Carbrook QSOOM (QLD)

June 20 Central Victoria Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 21 Pymble Seniors (NSW)

June 21 WAGC Senior Amateur Open (WA)

June 21 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads QSOOM (QLD)

June 21 – 22 Shepparton Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 24 – 25 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 29 Lakelands Senior Open (WA)

July 05- 07 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 11-14 South Pacific Ladies Classic (QLD)

July 12 Secret Harbour Men’s& Women’s Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Cottesloe Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Seniors (QLD)

July 19-20 Fern Bay Trophy (W- SOOM) (NSW)

July 20-22 Men’s Senior Trans Tasman (Sanctuary Cove Trophy) Postponed

July 23 -25 Hahn Super Dry Open (Darwin) (M&W-Senior OOM) (NT)*

July 26 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 28-30 Gold Coast Senior Amateur (QLD)*

July 31-1 Seaside Classic Seniors (NSW)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields