2021 Over 80’s Australian Golf Championships a winner!

THE plaudits have gone out with the highly successful staging of the 2021 Over 80 Australian Golf Championships recently at Harrington Waters Golf Club. That’s quite a feat in these Covid times and plans are already underway for the 2022 edition of the event.

“So we had a fabulous week,” reported event organiser Kim Woodhouse who said the three day championship on the NSW mid north coast attracted 60 competitors from across the country.

There were 36 men and 24 women taking part with five players over 90, the oldest 94. Players were from South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and across New South Wales.

The championship is run over three days of 9 Hole segments with 27 hole overall winners as well as daily and other categories.

The male 27 Hole Scratch winner was Frank Musgrave with Judith McKenzie winning the women’s section. 27 Hole Nett Winners were James Paterson and Joan Fleming.

A sample of competitor comments were:

Jim Patterson 93yrs – ” The whole event was really well organised and I can not fault it. The members and volunteers, and staff were amazing, and helped make the golf and everything else run smoothly and happily” . Ruth Sinclair – “I was a first timer at this years over 80’s comp, and I have never been so impressed with the attention we were accorded, from the volunteers who came to take our bags and the volunteers who walked the course with us, (I had never played the course before so it was handy just to have a few hints of where to play) and to all who were in anyway concerned to making the experience one that I will remember for a long time. The green keepers and ground staff must have been working overtime to have the course in such a wonderful condition after the floods. I have yet to play on a course with such “bloody fast greens”. Today I came back to Kew CC and couldn’t get the ball near the hole as I couldn’t make myself hit it instead of just tapping it.” Reg Burk – ” Thank you and all your helpers for another great event. Special thanks to all the minders who came around with us and kept us out of trouble. Judging by some of my performances they may need to brush up on their technical advice”.

The annual championship has been running since 2016 but was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Woodhouse said next year’s championship was scheduled for the 29th to 31st of March 2022.