2021 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships slated for Yarrawonga late November

ENTRIES are now being taken for a pared down version of the 2021 Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championships which has been rescheduled to go ahead at Yarrawonga on the Victorian/NSW Murray River border area from November 29.

Due to Covid the popular long-running national championship for golfers over 55 was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 and after some delay it has been announced a streamlined version will take place at Black Bull Golf Course and the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort from Monday the 29th of November to Friday the 3rd of December 2021.

The three courses that will be played over the week-long tournament are the Black Bull course, Yarrawonga Murray Course and Yarrawonga Lakes course.

Organisers are confident they can successfully run the event with a limited number of Covid restrictions but the pandemic will mean a pared-down week that emphasises the golf rather than the time-honored social side of the week, with the usual associated tournament social functions now optional.

The very first AVGU National Championship was held in Yarrawonga back in 1990 so it is a shame the return to the iconic Murray River region has been so affected by Covid.

2021 AVGU National Championships Details, Entry Forms etc

The field size has been reduced from 600 to 400 men and women players. Existing entrants from 2020 who have paid a deposit were to be entered

automatically.

The price for the 2021 Championship has been reduced to $330.00. A deposit of $100 (fully refundable for cancellations up to 31 August) is payable on entry and the balance payable on 1 September.

This includes:

• Four rounds of golf

• Gift Pack

The Cocktail party and Championship Dinner are now an extra cost options:

• Cocktail Party $50.00 – Monday 29th November from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort.

• Championship Dinner $120.00 – Friday 3rd of December 7.00pm to 10.00pm at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort.

Tournament Shirts will be $50.00 and can be ordered at the event (and will apparently be shipped to buyers after the event).

All Tours and Social activities for non-golfers will be up to each person to organise individually. Information on tours and sightseeing for our local area will be part of the welcome packs. For more information you can contact our local tourism office at www.yarrawongamulwala.com.au or phone 03-57441989.

For ENTRY FORMS and more details click here